Joel Mekler

Medicare Open Enrollment is right around the corner.
It’s the one chance all year that 63 million beneficiaries across the country have to shop for better coverage. It allows those who rely on Medicare to make changes to their health or prescription drug plans, pick a Medicare Advantage, or return to Original Medicare. The Medicare Open Enrollment period occurs every year from October 15 through December 7, with coverage changes taking effect on January 1. But choosing a new plan is much more complex and riskier than it seems.
In a recent October 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, just 30 percent of beneficiaries reported comparing plans during last year’s open enrollment period. People with low incomes, less education, and who identify as Black or Hispanic were even less likely to shop around for coverage.
Can one conclude from this survey that nearly everyone is satisfied with their Medicare plan? Hardly. Since I’ve been writing this column, I’ve strongly recommended that people take this time to review their plan and compare it with others carefully. Comparing plans can pay off even if you are completely satisfied with your plan.
But even those who shop are vulnerable to making suboptimal decisions, wasting money, and harming their health. Leaving money on the table can be incredibly costly for adults over 65, whose median income is roughly $27,000 per year. Research shows that even minor financial hardships, like an increase in a drug copay of $10, can cause seniors to cut back on essential services, such as primary care and life-saving medications.
While most Americans with employer-sponsored coverage are offered a limited number of health insurance options, the situation is very different in Medicare and other markets. Here in Western Pennsylvania, the average Medicare consumer has more than 70 different products to choose from, including Part D prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage options, and supplemental insurance, Medigap. It’s almost imponderable how many options people have out there.
So, is choosing from multiple options a good thing? Most people would say yes to an extent. The Consumers Union reviewed the substantial literature in this area and found the evidence abundantly clear. While having a few choices is good, too much choice undermines consumer decision-making, particularly high-stakes decisions involving health insurance. Cognitive limits concerning decoding and analyzing data lead individuals to take decision-making shortcuts or avoid choosing altogether.
I think the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Consumers Union are precisely right, and that’s why so few people rarely shop again after they enroll in a plan the first time. Medicare looked a lot different 20 years ago. There wasn’t this marketplace dynamic that we see today. The initial idea was to give people more choices, but things have become too complex. Simply put, the theoretical value of all these choices does not match the reality of what people do.
COMPLEX COMPARISONS
Call it the Amazon-ification of the Medicare market, pages, and products with few straightforward ways to compare them. In one study, roughly 70 percent of people failed to pick the lowest-cost prescription drug plan available and spent 25 percent more on drug coverage than they needed. If seniors are choosing a plan that is more expensive than they need to, they have less money to purchase their prescriptions or go to see a primary care provider. That could lead them to cut back on care and ultimately compromise their health.
LACK OF INFORMATION
In the same 2021 survey, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly half of all beneficiaries with Medicare never visited the Medicare website, the country’s primary source of unbiased plan information. Almost three-quarters of people who did try Medicare’s online Plan Finder tool found it challenging to use and tedious. Approximately 53% of all Medicare beneficiaries reported they had never called the 1-800-MEDICARE helpline for information. In comparison, 31% reported they had ever reached the helpline, and another 16% said they were not aware this helpline existed.
So, now that we know the relatively low rates of voluntary switching of plans during Medicare Open Enrollment cannot be generally attributed to overall plan satisfaction, and those that do take the time to shop are making suboptimal decisions, what can policymakers do to improve the system?
STANDARDIZE OPTIONS
In 1990, Congress simplified the market for Medigap insurance, creating a menu of 10 standard offerings that could be easily compared. The Obama administration attempted to pare back Part D and Medicare Advantage offerings, but the changes were rolled back under President Trump. Private insurers argue that standardizing benefits inhibits their ability to offer innovative add-ons, like dental care or meal delivery. This sounds all too like the argument that Big Pharma continues to make today against Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drugs. It would limit the drug industry’s ability to innovate.
CAP SPENDING
Although Medicare Advantage plans limit out-of-pocket spending, Original Medicare coverage (Part B) does not. Limits like these can help minimize the damage that a suboptimal plan choice can do to a beneficiary’s finances. There is good news concerning Part D. Recently, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act that will add an out-of-pocket maximum to Part D beginning in 2025.
INVEST IN NAVIGATORS
The Medicare State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides people in all 50 states, DC, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands free, unbiased counseling about their Medicare coverage. Congress could boost funding for this resource, which received $52 million in federal dollars in 2021 – less than $1 for every one of the 63 million beneficiaries nationwide.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
