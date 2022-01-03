Joel Mekler

Two programs assist eligible Pennsylvania residents who are 65 years of age or older, with payment for their prescription medicines.
They are the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) and the PACE Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET). Both programs are funded by proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
Approximately 300,000 Pennsylvanians receive prescription drug assistance through PACE/PACENET, and thousands more senior citizens will now qualify for assistance programs in 2022.
Last December, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law two bipartisan bills that make adjustments to income eligibility limits for the PACE and PACENET programs. One of the new laws ensures older Pennsylvanians who were enrolled in these programs as of Dec. 30, 2020, will remain eligible to stay, regardless of the 5.9 percent cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits through the end of 2023. The other law increases the income eligibility limits for PACENET for the first time since 2018. Now single individuals with incomes of up to $33,500 and married couples with incomes up to $41,500 will qualify for PACENET. Those limits had been $27,500 for singles and $35,500 for married couples.
The income limit expansions mean that an additional 100,000 older adults are now eligible to participate in PACE/PACENET, according the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. An additional 20,000 older adults are expected to enroll in 2022.
PACE/PACENET EXPLAINED
You are eligible for PACE if you have been a Pennsylvania resident for at least 90 consecutive days prior to application; you are age 65 or older; and you had a total income for the preceding calendar year of less than $14,500 for a single person, or less than $17,700 combined for a married couple living together.
You are eligible for PACENET if you have been a Pennsylvania resident for at least 90 consecutive days prior to application; you are at least age 65 or older; and you had a total income for the preceding calendar year of up to $33,500 for a single individual and up to $41,500 for a married couple. PACE and PACENET work with and are supplements to coverage you may already have including Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, retiree and union coverage, employer plans and veteran’s benefits.
Assets, such as the value of the home, vehicle, and savings are not considered as factors determining eligibility and Medicare Part B premiums are also excluded. You are not eligible for either program if your prescription drug costs are covered by Medicaid.
The benefits for both these programs are significant. PACE members pay a $6 copay for each generic prescription filled by the pharmacist, or $9 for brand name medications. Once PACENET members have reached the $40 per month deductible amount (cumulative to $480 per year) they are responsible for an $8 copay for generic prescription drugs and a $15 copay for brand name prescription drugs.
For those who have other prescription drug coverage, PACE pays only for that portion of your medicine costs which is not covered by your current plan. PACE is the payer of last resort. For those in PACENET, the amount your insurance company pays toward your prescriptions does not count toward your deductible, but any copayments you make under your other plan do count.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
Do not confuse the above programs with Medicare PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) which is a comprehensive care program not limited to prescription-only assistance.
If you receive PACE or PACENET, you’ll have a one-time “Special Enrollment Opportunity” to switch your Medicare Part D plan during the first 9 months of the calendar year.
PACE/PACENET-eligible members with Medicare Part D have coverage in the “donut hole.”
You will no longer be covered by PACE/PACENET if you move to another state.
Only medications which require a physician’s prescription in order to be dispensed are covered. Insulin, insulin syringes and insulin needles are the only exceptions. Over-the-counter medications such as aspirin, antacid, vitamins, etc., and experimental drugs are not covered, even if prescribed.
There is no cost to enroll in the PACE program. PACENET participants may have to pay a monthly premium at the pharmacy.
If your application is denied, or your PACE benefits are terminated by the Department of Aging, you have the right to appeal to the Department for a review of your case.
USING A PACE AND PACENET CARD
You must present your card and prescription(s) at any pharmacy which participates in the PACE and PACENET program. Virtually all pharmacies located in Pennsylvania participate. Out-of-state pharmacies cannot participate. Medications cannot be mailed out of Pennsylvania.
APPLYING FOR PACE AND PACENET
You may obtain an application from your local area agency on aging, pharmacy, or legislator’s office, or call Cardholder Services at (800) 225-7223.
Complete the form and send it along with proof of age, income and residency to the PACE program.
You may apply 30 days prior to your 65th birthday. You may also obtain an application at the Department of Aging website. Click on this link www.aging.state.pa.us.
Your card is only valid for the period indicated on the front of the card. You will automatically receive your Renewal Application in the mail approximately two months before your card expires.
It will not be necessary to provide any proof of age or residency documents with you Renewal Application. If you remain eligible, you will receive your new card before you’re your current card expires.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.