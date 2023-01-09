Joel Mekler

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2023 is officially in the books.
But what happens if you miss the December deadline? Do you have to wait until next year’s open enrollment to make changes?
Fortunately, beneficiaries can join, switch or drop Medicare health and drug plans outside of the annual open enrollment under a few different circumstances. Use these tips to maximize your Medicare benefits in the coming year and learn about lesser-known opportunities for switching up your coverage.
Options to Consider Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or drop your Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.You can do this between January 1 and March 31. However, you can generally make a change during this period only once. If you drop your Medicare Advantage plan, you can enroll in a stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan during this time period.
Remember that if you drop a Medicare Advantage plan, you’re giving up benefits, such as the network of providers participating in that plan and a cap on your out-of-pocket spending for approved medical bills. These are two benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t provide. So, before you switch or disenroll, do some research to ensure you’ll still have the coverage you need, the network you want, and the premiums you can afford.
Be aware: If you leave Medicare Advantage for Original Medicare and want a Medigap policy to help cover Medicare’s deductibles and copayments, this supplemental coverage may not be guaranteed. Medigap insurers can charge more or reject you because of preexisting conditions unless you buy a Medigap policy during certain times.
Qualify for Special Enrollment Period
There are several situations where you may be able to make coverage changes outside the Medicare Open Enrollment Period by qualifying for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Most of these situations involve losing your healthcare coverage in one way or another. Here are a few examples of situations that might make you eligible for a Special Enrollment Period to sign up for a Medicare health or prescription drug plan or change plans.
• You moved out of your plan’s service area.
• You moved into, out of, or still live in a skilled nursing facility or another institution, such as a long-term care hospital.
• You left your employer-based or union-based health insurance.
• You used to be eligible for Medicaid, but now you’re not.
• You just got out of jail.
• You’re moving back to the United States after living outside the country.
• Your plan is losing or ending its contract with Medicare.
• Your income is low, and you qualify for the Extra Help program that helps pay Part D premiums. (Note: You can change Part D plans as often as once a quarter.)
• You have PACE or PACENET.
For a complete list of all SEPs and their rules, visit https://www.medicare.gov/sign-up-change-plans/joining-a-health-or-drug-plan/special-circumstances-special-enrollment-periods.
Enroll in a 5-star plan
Medicare rates certain plans by assigning one through five stars based on the information it collects from member satisfaction surveys, healthcare providers, and the plans themselves. Five stars are the highest rating. You can typically get a Special Enrollment Period to sign up for (or switch to) a 5-star plan once between December 8 of one year and November 30 of the next year if one is available in your area. That’s nearly a year-long window of opportunity every year. The 5-star Special Enrollment Period applies to Medicare Advantage plans and stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans.
Use your trial rights during your first year of Medicare Advantage.You can change to Original Medicare at any time during this one-year trial. You also can sign up for a Part D prescription drug plan and qualify for a special enrollment period to get Medigap coverage regardless of preexisting conditions.
Research Medigap policies
Medigap policies are sold by private insurance companies and offer supplemental coverage to be used in conjunction with Original Medicare. Most people purchase a Medigap policy during their individual six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period. Unlike the annual open enrollment period, the enrollment timeframe for Medigap is different for each person. It automatically begins the month a person is BOTH age 65 AND enrolled in Medicare Part B. During this window, private insurance companies cannot charge more for, deny or restrict your coverage based on medical underwriting and pre-existing conditions. This is not the case after a person’s six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period ends, except in certain guaranteed-issue circumstances. You may still try to buy a Medigap policy outside of your enrollment period, but insurers may charge more for a policy or refuse to sell you one if you do not meet their medical underwriting requirements.
Find ways to maximize existing drug coverage
If you missed the open enrollment period and can’t (or don’t), want to use some of the options above, look for ways to minimize your out-of-pocket healthcare costs in the meantime. Even with health and drug coverage, prescription drugs are a significant expense for seniors. Talk to your doctor to find what other medications exist to treat your condition, and discuss the possibility of switching to a generic version or a drug that is part of your plan’s formulary. If you and your doctor decide you cannot take an alternative drug due to limited effectiveness, adverse effects, or other issues, consider filing an exception request with your plan.
Key Takeaway
Don’t feel as though you’re trapped in a plan that doesn’t meet your needs. If the cost of medications, premiums, or key benefits becomes unaffordable, there may be opportunities to make coverage changes and reduce out-of-pocket costs. The key is to be proactive. Reach out to the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at your local Area Agency on Aging for help figuring out what options are available.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.