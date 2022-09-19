Joel Mekler

October is nationally recognized as Long-Term Care Planning Awareness Month. Do you have a plan in place?
The month focuses on a series of opportunities and actions that seniors and their caretakers can do to better understand and prepare for the potential costs of long-term care services in the future. Unfortunately, this isn’t something people plan for. Statistics show that most people do not understand the various forms of long-term care, different means to pay for it, and most do not plan for long-term care until a health care crisis hits them.
In my experience as a Medicare counselor, I regularly speak to older adults worried about the costs at the end of their lives. Several families have told me they are taking out reverse mortgages, spending their savings, and tapping retirement accounts to pay for long-term care.
WHAT IS LONG-TERM CARE?
Long-term care is a range of services and supports a person may need in the future for personal care. Most long-term care is not medical care but rather assistance with the basic tasks of everyday life, sometimes called the Activities of Daily Living (ADL), such as bathing, dressing, using the toilet, transferring, and eating. It also includes supervising someone with dementia, like Alzheimer’s disease.
THE TRUTHS ABOUT LONG-TERM CARE
•Fact: According to LongTermCare.gov, 70% of people over 65 can expect to use some form of long-term care during their lives, typically for about three years. That means there is a pretty good chance that you will need long-term care in the future.
•Fact: By 2050, it is projected that 27 million people will need long-term care.
•Fact: One in three people turning 65 will require nursing home care.
•Fact: Only 35% of Americans say they have set aside money to meet long-term care needs.
•Fact: 78% of the elderly who need care receive that care from a family member or loved one. While providing care may be acceptable for a while, family members typically can’t continue caring for an ailing loved one for a long time. Taking care of an ailing parent, grandparent, or other family member is a significant burden and will significantly strain family members. According to an AP Poll of public attitudes relating to long-term care, 51% of caregivers report that the experience caused stress in their family.
•Fact: The national annual median cost of care ranges from more than $108,000 per year for a private room in a nursing home to $20,280 per year for five-days-a-week adult day health care services, according to Genworth Financials 2021 Cost of Care Survey. A semi-private room costs $7,756 a month or $93,075 per year.
•Fact: Medicare and regular health insurance will not cover long-term care. That’s why it’s crucial that you plan for the enormous expense that is long-term care. Though it’s impossible to predict whether you’ll need that care or to what extent, you’re far better off being safe than sorry – especially since Medicare can’t bail you out.
Long-term care is a complicated national issue and a scary one at that. It is important to remember that most people haven’t had any experience with long-term care until someone in their family needs care. Then a family gets plunged headlong into a fragmented trail of private and public services at a time when immediate and critical decisions need to be made about care.
Try Googling “am I eligible for Medicaid?” You may spend hours parsing your state’s website or on the phone with an Area Agency on Aging to determine the difference between Medicaid for nursing homes and home care or whether your state has a months-long waiting list for assisted living.
Local resources and services, and the names of each one, vary from one community to another and defy research by family members who don’t live in the same community as the person needing care. Often only expensive, private-pay options are available to those who don’t yet qualify for a dizzying array of public programs once savings and other resources have been exhausted.
It is also important to note that family members, not the impaired person, deal with any benefits a person might have and will have to learn about Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. Most are overwhelmed by navigating a maze of terms, definitions, conditions, exclusions, and arcane requirements for which they have no knowledge or expertise.
Medicare is an excellent program. It provides essential health insurance for millions of older and disabled people. But, contrary to common belief, Medicare does not cover long-term care in skilled nursing facilities (often referred to as nursing homes).
At best, Medicare only covers up to 100 days of skilled nursing facility care per benefit period. To be covered by Medicare, the patient must need and receive daily skilled nursing and therapy. It’s not unusual for people to be told they don’t meet this standard, even when they do. If someone needs more than 100 days of such care in a benefit period, they will need to pay out of pocket.
In addition, Medicare only covers a nursing home stay if the stay was preceded by an inpatient hospital admission of at least three consecutive days. This prior hospital requirement is increasingly difficult to satisfy since many hospital stays are now characterized as “outpatient” observation status, not inpatient admission. This policy further and unfairly limits the Medicare benefit for skilled nursing facility care.
If the patient can be cared for at home, Medicare home health coverage may be available for nursing, therapy, and home health aides for as long as the individual meets coverage criteria. These include the general inability to leave home, occasionally or for specific reasons. Under no circumstances will Medicare pay for custodial care – help you need to function — if the patient does not have a skilled need.
Many people wind up in nursing homes or assisted living facilities not because they are ill or injured but because their bodies no longer function as they used to, and their mobility is limited. That’s where long-term care comes in, and it’s an expense you’ll generally need to face without help from Medicare.
Not only is Medicare not free, but your out-of-pocket healthcare costs in retirement could be far more substantial than you would think due to the number of services Medicare doesn’t cover. For example, Medicare doesn’t cover dental exams, vision services, and hearing aids. But again, if there’s one major non-Medicare covered expense you need to watch out for, it’s none other than long-term care.
Conversely, Medicaid will cover the costs of nursing home care or skilled medical care provided at home. However, because Medicaid is a needs-based welfare program, the only way to qualify for benefits is by spending down assets to nearly nothing (usually around $2,000 in most states).
Additionally, the quality of care and the facilities where care is provided is determined by the state and are subject to the availability of those resources. So, even if you qualify for Medicaid, you may not be guaranteed admission to a nursing home until a bed becomes available. For these reasons, Medicaid should be a last resort when funding long-term care.
Many people incorrectly believe “other health insurance” will pay for their long-term care. The truth is surprising: long-term care is NOT covered by other kinds of insurance, including your HMO, health, or long-term disability insurance. Only long-term care insurance you typically purchase on your own covers day-to-day personal care assistance when you cannot perform everyday activities like bathing and dressing.
Make October the month you talk to a Certified Financial Planner or Elder Law Attorney about long-term care. Let them help you better understand how government policies and private programs can work together for a better quality of care when you or your loved ones are most vulnerable.
Thinking about long-term care may not be fun and exciting, but it can benefit you and your family. Knowing that you have a plan about where and how you want to live as you age can let you feel more secure and confident about your future. A plan will help family members be prepared to help you with your care or find your preferred caregiver, and the financial logistics won’t surprise you. It’s Your Life… Plan for it!
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
