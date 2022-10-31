When you sign up for Medicare, one of the most consequential decisions you’ll make is keeping Original Medicare Part A and Part B and adding a Medicare Supplement (a.k.a.) Medigap policy or replacing Medicare Part A and B with a Medicare Advantage plan.
In last week’s article, I discussed the basics of Medicare Advantage, the managed care alternative to Original Medicare. Most Advantage plans offer the convenience of all-in-one coverage and lower total premiums, but your plan’s network will limit your choice of healthcare providers. Today, I focus on Medigap policies that can limit or even eliminate additional out-of-pocket expenses.
Medicare supplements, also known as Medigap, are optional insurance policies that help fill the “gaps” in Original Medicare. Medigap policies pay for some or all of an individual’s deductible, copays, and coinsurance after Medicare has paid first. When considering a Medicare Supplement, there are things a person should know.
MEDICAP ELIGBILITY7
Individuals must have Part A and Part B to qualify for a Medigap policy. And as the policy only covers one person, regardless of marital or household status, each individual must purchase a separate policy to be covered.
MEDICAP ENROLLMENT: TIMING MATTERS
When you turn 65, you have a seven-month initial enrollment period for Medicare – the three months before your birthday month, your birthday month, and the three months following. This is typically the best time to purchase a Medigap policy because you’re guaranteed coverage without any underwriting — meaning that even if you have a pre-existing condition, the insurance company can’t deny you coverage or raise your premiums.
Once the initial period ends, there is no guarantee that an insurance company will sell you a Medigap policy. Insurance companies can use medical underwriting to determine whether to offer you a policy and at what rate.
MEDIGAP BENEFITS
Medigap policies are standardized. There are 10 Medigap policies (A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M, and N). By law, the coverage provided under each plan is the same from company to company. When shopping for a plan, you should pay attention to the price and the company’s level of customer service.
The standardization of Medigap policies also ensures that the coverage is guaranteed renewable, even if a person has health problems. This means an insurance company can’t cancel an individual’s Medigap policy as long as they have paid their premium.
Adding a prescription drug plan along with your Medigap is optional, but enrolling in one may give you more complete coverage than Medicare alone. Medicare Part D plans are offered through private insurance companies approved by Medicare. From Florida to Alaska and every state in between, your coverage goes with you anywhere you travel within the United States. Some Medigap plans even over coverage for foreign travel emergency medical care.
MEDIGAP COSTS
Medigap costs will vary depending on a person’s location, gender, age, tobacco status, and chosen plan. Companies set their premium pricing in one of three ways:
•Community-rated: Premiums are the same regardless of age.
•Issue or entry age rated: Premiums are cheaper if the policy is purchased at a younger age. Premiums do not increase with age.
•Attained-age rated: Premiums are based on your age at the time of purchase. As you age, your premium increases.
Since Medigap plans are purchased through a private insurance company, you pay a monthly premium for the policy directly to the company. Medigap policies can be purchased from any insurance company licensed to sell one in your state, but available policies and prices will depend on your state.
ADVANTAGES OF MEDIGAP POLICIES
Some of the primary advantages of a Medigap are:
• Freedom to choose your doctors and hospitals
• No referrals are required to see a specialist
• Predictable out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare-covered services
• Guaranteed renewability – the insurance company can never drop you or change your coverage due to a health condition
Disadvantages of Medigap Policies
• Does not include retail drug coverage. You must purchase it separately.
• Premiums may be too expensive for some people.
• Difficulty switching to other plans if your open enrollment period has ended or your guaranteed issue rights are gone.
• Dental and vision are typically excluded from most plans.
COMMON QUESTIONS
•What is the average cost of a Medigap policy? Pricing for Medigap policies varies by state. In some states like Florida, the premiums are higher because the cost of healthcare services in that area is higher. Prices for Medigap policies in Pennsylvania typically range from $120 to over $300.
•What is the Medigap open enrollment period? When people first activate Medicare Part B, they have six months to enroll in any Medigap without health questions. The insurance company will approve your application, and there will be no pre-existing condition waiting period. This is called the Medigap Open Enrollment Period. Be aware that the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) that occurs each fall is not a time when you can get a Medigap policy. The AEP has nothing to do with Medigap policies. Instead, the AEP is when you can change your Medicare Advantage or Part D plan.
•Can you change Medigap policies anytime? You can apply to change your Medigap anytime, but if you are past your Open Enrollment window, you will have to answer health questions in most states. The insurance company will review your health and medication history and decide whether to accept or decline your application.
•What does the term “guaranteed issue” mean? In certain circumstances, insurance companies must accept you for coverage without asking health questions. For example, if you are on Medicaid and lose your Medicaid eligibility, you have a short window to apply for Medigap without health questions. Another example would be for someone coming off employer health coverage that is primary to Medicare. They will have a short window to apply for certain Medigap plans under guaranteed issue rules.
MEDIGAP AND MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
Medigap policies do not work with Advantage plans. Individuals with Original Medicare and a Medigap should drop their Medigap if they join a Medicare Advantage plan since supplemental policies cannot be used to pay Advantage plan costs.
Individuals who want to cancel their Medigap policy should contact the insurance company to do this. Before doing so, it is important to remember that canceling a Medigap policy may result in an individual not being able to get a Medigap in the future.
Individuals enrolled in an Advantage plan wishing to switch to Original Medicare and buy a Medigap policy should contact their Advantage plan to verify that they can disenroll before purchasing a Medigap policy. It is illegal for someone to sell an individual a Medigap policy while they are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan unless it has been directly stated that the individual intends to return to Original Medicare.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
