Joel Mekler

The New Year can bring many changes, and it is a great time to put your health first. Start your New Year by learning about your Medicare coverage and costs and staying healthy using preventive services.
You will be surprised by the array of Medicare benefits available before getting sick. This article focuses on two types of Medicare-covered preventive visits: The Welcome to Medicare Visit and the Annual Wellness Visit.
They may sound alike and are geared toward keeping you healthy – but they’re not the same. Neither of these visits is head-to-toe physicals, but they are an excellent opportunity to make sure you are up-to-date on important screenings and vaccines, talk with your healthcare professional about your family history, and make a plan to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible.
These visits are recommended for everyone, whether you already have a chronic condition or hope to prevent one.
‘Welcome to medicare’ PREVENTIVE VISIT
Medicare will cover a one-time preventive visit during the first 12 months you are enrolled in Part B. The “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit is an opportunity for a complete assessment of your health and provides a baseline for future, personalized care with your doctor. This is a preventative physical exam, not a “routine physical checkup.”
•How much does the exam cost? This visit is free if your doctor accepts assignment. You may have to pay a copayment if enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare will cover the exam if performed by a physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, or clinical nurse specialist. You must indicate to your provider that you want the “Welcome to Medicare Exam” when you schedule your appointment, not a complete physical, or you may be responsible for the entire amount.
This exam does not include Laboratory tests. If your doctor performs additional tests or services during this visit, you may have to pay coinsurance, and the Part B deductible will apply.
•What should I expect during the exam? During the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit, your doctor will:
•Review your medical and social history
•Check your height, weight, and blood pressure
•Calculate your body mass index (BMI)
•Give you a simple vision test
•Review risk factors for depression and safety
•Offer to talk to you about creating advance directives (legal documents that record your wishes about medical treatment if you are not able to make decisions about your care)
•Educate and counsel you to help you stay well
Following the visit, your doctor will provide you with a written plan explaining which screenings, shots, and other preventive services you need. Medicare will also cover a one-time screening EKG if you get a referral from the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. You pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount after you meet the Part B deductible.
ANNUAL ‘WELLNESS’ VISIT
If you’ve had Medicare Part B for over 12 months, you can get a yearly “Wellness” visit to develop or update a personalized prevention plan based on your current health and risk factors. This visit will include reviewing your medical and family history, checking your height, weight, blood pressure, and other routine measurements, screening for appropriate preventive services, and providing a list of your risk factors and treatment options.
•How often is it covered? Medicare will pay for one “Wellness” visit every 12 months. If you got a “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit in your first year, you would have to wait 12 months before getting your first yearly “Wellness” visit. You don’t need a “Welcome to Medicare” visit before getting a yearly “Wellness” visit.
•How much does the exam cost? You pay nothing for this visit if your doctor accepts assignment. You may have out-of-pocket costs if you get additional tests or services during this visit that aren’t covered as part of the “Wellness” visit. It is very important when you make the appointment that you schedule an “annual wellness visit,” not a complete physical, or you may be responsible for the entire amount.
•What should I take for the exam? You should bring the following when you go to your “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit or “Wellness” visits:
•Medicare records, including immunization records (if you are seeing a doctor for the first time)
•Family health history
•A complete list of current prescription drugs and supplements, including calcium and vitamins, how often and how much of each is taken; and,
•A complete list of your current providers and suppliers involved in providing care.
For more information about preventive benefits covered by Medicare, view:
•Your Guide to Medicare Preventive Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, https://www.medicare.gov/sites/default/files/2021-08/10110-Your-Guide-to-
Medicare-Preventive-Services.pdf
•Quick Reference Chart: Medicare’s Preventive Benefits, National Council on Aginghttps://www.ncoa.org/article/medicare-preventive-services-coverage-costs
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
