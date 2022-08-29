They’re back. Have you recently noticed a barrage of Medicare commercials starring recognizable, aging celebrities on television?
Maybe you tune them out, but if not, aren’t you tired of seeing Joe Namath going on and on about how incredible the Medicare Coverage Helpline is? Well-known sports figures, actors, politicians, and just about anybody famous is being paid big bucks to hawk Medicare Advantage plans on TV or radio ads.
If you are wondering why the health insurance companies are bombarding the airwaves with commercials featuring spokespeople who may appeal to older Americans, it is because Medicare Open Enrollment season is right around the corner. It occurs each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is when Medicare enrollees should review their Prescription Drug (Part D) and Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans and shop around for policies that may better meet their needs.
It would help if you understood that Joe Namath is pitching Medicare Advantage plans, the private insurance managed care alternative to Original Medicare. Viewers often think that they are contacting Medicare for information. But in tiny print, the commercial states that they aren’t affiliated with a government agency or program and that callers will be directed to a licensed insurance agent or a third-party partner of TogetherHealthPAP, which owns the registered trademark “Medicare Coverage Helpline.”
I’ve noticed a consistent theme in these commercials. They target people’s fear of missing out. We are repeatedly told that there are all kinds of “free” benefits we deserve and would be getting if only we knew about them. How have I been “missing out” on these benefits all along? And the way to find out about them is to call the 1-800 number that constantly is displayed on the screen.
Which claims in the Joe Namath Medicare commercial are misleading?
Claim No. 1: “You may qualify for a $0 Medicare Advantage plan that includes additional benefits.”
This is a somewhat true, but incomplete, statement. The commercial refers to the zero-premium plans that some carriers offer, including benefits not available with Medicare Part B at no additional cost. But the spokesperson fails to mention that not all plans are zero-premium. Plus, you don’t have to “qualify” for them in the strict sense of the word – it has more to do with whether they are available in your area or not.
Also, if you sign-up for one, that doesn’t mean there will be no costs. There will be out-of-pocket costs for deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for most services. In 2022, your maximum out-of-pocket limit could be as high as $7,550, though, to be fair, most plans have lower maximum out-of-pocket costs.
Some commercials will have small print at the bottom of the screen that says something like “additional premiums, coinsurances, or copays may apply,” but you have to look closely to see them as they are there and gone in a few seconds.
Claim No. 2: “Free rides to medical appointments, private home care assistance, and doctor visits by telephone at no additional cost.”
Once again, a half-truth. Original Medicare Part A (hospitalization) and Part B (medical) don’t cover these services. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer these benefits, but some essential details are conveniently left out.
Advantage plans typically provide these benefits through Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans. Except in emergencies, the benefits are only available when you use a select “in-network” set of providers. Plan offerings are very limited. In every plan I have reviewed (albeit a small sample), an enrollee could pick one of these benefits for the calendar year.
For example, in one five-star HMO, an enrollee can choose transportation, which is 60 one-way trips in a calendar year, scheduled 48 hours in advance with the approved vendor for health-related services (no grocery shopping or personal errands). Another option is in-home aide services for assistance with activities of daily living and home-based chores limited to no more than four hours a day for a maximum of 31 days a year. To find out the exact details of your coverage, start with the Medicare Plan Finder and then study the plan’s Evidence of Coverage.
Claim No. 3: “Today is one of the only days of this year you can update your coverage and benefits … before the deadline, you’re entitled to eliminate premiums and copays and get dental care, dentures, eyeglass, in-home aides … get prescriptions, unlimited transportation, home delivered meals…all at no additional cost.”
At this point, the spokesperson is trying to appeal to your “fear of missing out.” The phone number in the commercial is displayed with a red, white, and blue backdrop that looks like a big Medicare card. Again, this could lead many viewers to think they are contacting an official government agency when, in actuality, they are being connected to licensed insurance agents across the U.S.
“Today is one of the only days” gives the viewer the impression that time is of the essence. But you have two months to change your plan during the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, which runs from mid-October to early December. If a person is dissatisfied with their current Medicare Advantage and misses the annual open enrollment period, they get another crack at the apple during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year.
Claim No. 4: “You may qualify for up to $144 added to your Social Security check every month.”
Yes, this is true, but this statement needs further explanation. The commercial is referring to the giveback benefit, or what is officially known as the Part B premium reduction. To qualify for this benefit, you must be a Medicare beneficiary enrolled in Part A and Part B; be responsible for paying the Part B premium, and live in a service area of a plan that has chosen to participate in the program.
Living in a service area of a plan chosen to participate is the key because not many plans participate in the program. Just a tiny fraction of the plans offer the full $144 benefit. Most plans showed a $51 to $100 reduction.
There are no direct payments to beneficiaries. This is a reduction in the Part B premium you must pay. For example, if a beneficiary is on Social Security, the Part B premium comes out of the monthly benefit before it hits the individual’s bank account. The reduction in the plan’s payment reduces the premium, which means more money in the individual’s bank account.
Joe Namath urges you to call the number on the screen to see whether you qualify. If you meet the criteria noted above, you are eligible; you don’t need to make that call.
Want some tried and true advice for choosing a Medicare Advantage plan? Please do not pick a plan simply for the additional benefits it offers. It should not be the driving force in your decision. There are many important factors to consider when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan. Foremost, does the plan cover your medications, pharmacies, and physicians?
The best place to start is the Medicare Plan Finder. Once you’ve narrowed your plan choices, check out the additional benefits. Saving $25 or $100 monthly on premium reduction is excellent; however, if you have to change doctors or pay more for something else, it is probably not worth it. Finally, contact the plan rather than calling the number on the screen. Be a savvy shopper and get past the advertisement to the exact details.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
