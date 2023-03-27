Joel Mekler

Nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries live on less than $30,000 per person, so many people can no longer pay for Medicare’s out-of-pocket costs.
These affordability concerns have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has left millions of older adults out of work.
WHAT ARE MEDICARE SAVINGS PROGRAMS?
Medicare beneficiaries with low incomes and modest assets can qualify for additional financial help with Medicare premiums and cost-sharing through the Medicare Savings Program (MSP). In 2019, 10.3 million Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in MSPs, but most experts believe millions more would qualify for this benefit if more widely known.
There are three main MSP programs, each with different benefits and eligibility. Each state has different MSP eligibility requirements. For instance, while all states require that applicants meet monthly income limits, those limits may vary from state to state. Pennsylvania has the following income and asset limits.
•Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB): People may qualify if they have income less than 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and resources under $9,090 if single and $13,630 if married. If eligible, QMB will cover the Medicare premiums (Part A, if applicable, and Part B), deductibles, copayments and/or coinsurance. Monthly income limits include a $20 general income disregard. If you have QMB, typically, you should not be billed for Medicare-covered services when seeing Medicare providers or providers in your Medicare Advantage Plan’s network.Monthly Income Limit: $1,215/$1643 single/married
•Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB): Seniors/adults with disabilities may qualify with income between 100-120% FPL and resources under $9,090 if single and $13,630 if married. SLMB will cover the Medicare Part B premium ($164.90 in 2023) if eligible. Monthly income limits include a $20 general income disregard. Monthly Income Limit: $1,458/$1,972 single/married.
•Qualifying Individual (QI) Program: QI is a limited program (block-grant to states) and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People with Medicare may qualify with income between 120-135% FPL and resources under $9,090 if single and $13,630 if married. If eligible, QU will cover the Medicare Part B premium.
MONTHLY INCOME LIMIT: $$1,640/$2,219 SINGLE/MARRIED.
Examples of income include wages and Social Security benefits you receive. Examples of assets include checking accounts and stocks. If your income or assets exceed the MSP guidelines, you should still apply if you need help.
In all states, the following income is not counted:
•The first $20 of all income
•The first $65 of your monthly wages
•Half of your monthly wages (after the $65 is deducted)
•Food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) support)
In all states, the following assets are not counted:
•Your primary house
•One car
•Household goods and wedding/engagement rings
•Burial spaces
•Burial funds up to $1,500 per person
•Life insurance with a cash value of less than $1,500
WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF MEDICARE SAVINGS PROGRAMS?
There are two significant advantages to doing so:
•Saving money on Medicare costs. All three MSPs cover the Medicare Part B premium, which in 2023 is $164.90 monthly for individuals who receive help with their premiums. That’s nearly $2,000 in the wallets of seniors/adults with disabilities each year. You could qualify for more significant savings if you are eligible for QMB.
•Automatic Extra Help. Enrollment into MSPs automatically “deems” a person eligible for the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS/Extra Help). This benefit helps pay for prescription drugs and is estimated by the Social Security Administration to have an annual value of over $5,000. Furthermore, if a senior/adult with disabilities is not enrolled in Part D, they will have no late enrollment penalty if they receive Extra Help.
HOW DO I APPLY FOR MEDICARE SAVINGS PROGRAMS?
Eligibility for MSPs is determined by your state Medicaid office, as the funding for MSPs comes from the Medicaid program. The federal and state governments jointly run Medicaid. If you think you might be eligible, you can apply for an MSP at your local county assistance office. You should receive a decision within 45 days of filing your application. You must renew (recertify) your MSP every year if approved. If you receive a denial and are told you do not qualify for an MSP, you can request a fair hearing to challenge the decision.
Need help?
•Call Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA-MEDI)
•Contact the PA-MEDI program at your local Area Agency on Aging if you require assistance with your Medicare coverage, application for MSPs, or any other Medicare-related questions. PA-MEDI provides free, individual, and unbiased counseling.
While Medicare has allowed many to live out of poverty, people still struggle to bear Medicare’s high out-of-pocket costs. MSPs are essential to millions of low-income Americans’ economic security and healthcare access.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.