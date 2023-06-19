Joel Mekler

When I first started in the Medicare world, my old boss told me to keep the 4 Ps in mind: Parts, Periods, Penalties and Phases.
This became a building block for me, and I’m happy to share it now with you.
Let’s briefly look at the four Parts of Medicare.
•Medicare Part A helps cover hospital inpatient care, skilled nursing facility care, hospice, and home health care. Most people receive Part A premium-free.
•Medicare Part B is an optional part of Original Medicare. It helps cover medically necessary services and supplies, such as doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services, and durable medical equipment. You have a monthly premium for Part B, a deductible, and coinsurance for the services and supplies you receive.
•Medicare Part C, or Medicare Advantage (MA), is an alternative to Original Medicare offered by private insurance companies. These plans provide all the same benefits as Original Medicare but can also offer extra benefits like dental exams or fitness benefits. MA plans have provider networks, and they are managed care plans, which means you may need prior approval for certain prescriptions or treatments.
•Medicare Part D is also offered through private insurance companies. Part D is designed to help beneficiaries pay for prescription drugs.
There are four enrollment periods for those eligible for Medicare benefits.
•Initial Enrollment Period: This is a seven-month period for those newly eligible for Medicare to sign up for Original Medicare Part A and/or Part B coverage. This one-time enrollment period begins three months before the month in which your 65th birthday falls and ends three months after your 65th birth month. Coverage begins on the first day of the month you turn 65.
•General Enrollment Period: If you missed your Initial Enrollment Period, you can enroll in Original Medicare during the General Enrollment Period. It runs from January 1 through March every year. After your Initial Enrollment Period, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty for enrolling in Part A and/or B.
•Special Enrollment Period: Many people choose not to enroll in Medicare Part B during their Initial Enrollment Period because they still have employer-sponsored benefits. A Special Enrollment Period is triggered when their coverage ends (because they’re retiring or want to switch to a Medicare policy). During their Special Enrollment Period, they can enroll in Medicare Part B or update their current Medicare plan. This is typically a two-month window but can vary depending on the circumstance. A Special Enrollment period can also be triggered based on a few different situations (change in address, a move in/out of the plan’s service area, and more.
•Annual Enrollment Period: Medicare Open Enrollment Period is from October 15 to December 7 each year. All Medicare beneficiaries, and those newly eligible for Medicare benefits, must either re-enroll in their current plan or choose a new one. New plan benefits become effective January 1 of the following year.
Medicare late enrollment penalties can catch some people unaware. Let’s examine these penalties.
•Medicare Part A Late Enrollment Penalty: Those who are not eligible for premium-free Part A may pay a penalty for not enrolling when they are supposed to. For missing the Part A enrollment window, the premium penalties are 10 percent of the monthly premium paid for twice the years you didn’t enroll when you were supposed to. For example, if you do not have creditable coverage and delay enrollment for two years, you will pay a late enrollment penalty of 10 percent of your premium for four years, twice the number of years you missed.
•Medicare Part B Late Enrollment Penalty: The premium penalty for not enrolling in and paying the Part B premium during the proper enrollment period is 10 percent of the Part B premium due for every full year you missed, paid each month for the rest of your life. Like Medicare Part A, the Part B penalty will be waived if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.
•Medicare Part D Late Enrollment Penalty: You will have to pay late enrollment penalties for not enrolling in Part D prescription drug coverage if you don’t join the Medicare Part D drug plan after getting Medicare or you go 63 days or more without Part D coverage or creditable prescription drug coverage after being Medicare eligible. The premium penalty for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage is 1 percent of the National Base Beneficiary Premium for Medicare Part D (determined annually) times the number of months you went without Part D coverage, rounded to the nearest $0.10. You pay the penalty added to your monthly premium for Part D that may be due.
•Medicare Supplement Plans: There aren’t any penalties for enrolling in Medicare Supplement plans outside of your Initial Enrollment Period, but there can be consequences. You can sign up for Medicare Supplement Plans at any time. Still, you have a guaranteed issue during Initial Enrollment, meaning insurance companies must accept you into their plans without medical underwriting. If you apply outside of your Initial Enrollment, then you no longer have guaranteed issues, will likely have to undergo medical underwriting, and may not be able to secure the plan you want.
There are four different phases — or periods —of Part D coverage:
•Deductible period: You will pay the full negotiated price for your covered prescription drugs until you meet your Part D deductible. Once you have met the deductible, the plan will begin to cover the cost of your medications. While deductibles can vary from plan to plan, no plan’s deductible can be higher than $505 in 2023, and some plans have no deductible.
•Initial Coverage Period: After you meet your deductible, your plan will help pay for your covered prescription drugs. Your plan will pay some of the cost, and you will pay a copayment or coinsurance. How long you stay in the initial coverage period depends on your drug costs and your plan’s benefits structure. For most plans in 2023, the initial period ends after you have accumulated $4,660 in total drug costs. Note: Total drug costs include the amount you and your plan have paid for your covered drugs.
•Coverage gap: After your total drug costs reach a certain amount ($4,660 for most plans), you enter the coverage gap, known as the donut hole. The donut hole closed for all drugs in 2020, meaning that when you enter the coverage gap, you will be responsible for 25 percent of the cost of your medications. In the past, you were responsible for a higher percentage of the cost of your drugs.
•Catastrophic coverage: In all Part D plans, you enter catastrophic coverage after you reach $7,400 in out-of-pocket costs for covered drugs. This amount comprises what you pay for covered drugs and some costs that others pay. During this period, you pay significantly lower copays or coinsurance for your covered drugs for the remainder of the calendar year.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
