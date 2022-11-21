Joel Mekler

Take all the consumer frustrations about Medicare and sort them into two piles — one for prescription drug complaints and concerns, and the other for every real and perceived slight.
I’m betting the Rx pile will be the larger of the two. We may appreciate our prescription drugs, but there is no love lost on the complex insurance system we must navigate to get them.
Things are far better today than it was before the passage of the Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act (MMA) of 2003, which created the Medicare Part D drug plans. Before that, many seniors could not afford drugs and skimped on prescriptions or went without medications. Today, research finds that fewer than 10 percent of Part D enrollees still cannot afford medicines and either cut up the pills themselves to economize or go without their meds.
Still, that translates into millions of people.
But here’s the deal. Consider the following:
•There are more than 26 standalone Part D plans and over 66 Medicare Advantage plans that include drug coverage in Pennsylvania
•Plans have different premiums
•Plans may or may not have a deductible
•Plans have different co-pays for the same meds — both generic and brand
•Plans use different formularies and pharmacy networks
•Plans have different utilization requirements (step therapy, quantity limits, prior authorization)
Let’s go over why confusion rules the day regarding Part D.
DEDUCTIBLES AND DONUT HOLES
Medicare Part D costs come in several forms — premiums, deductibles, copays and donut hole spending. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sets the Part D deductible annually. In 2023, the deductible is $505. This is a lot to pay upfront on a fixed income, and it seems to go up yearly. The deductible set by Medicare is the maximum that any plan can charge you upfront before your medication copays kick in.
Some insurance companies will charge a lower or no deductible, but these plans generally have higher premiums or drug copays. Some plans apply the deductible only to drugs in certain tiers, usually the brand name tiers. For example, you might enroll in a plan with an $18 monthly premium and a $505 deductible, but the deductible is waived for drugs in Tiers 1 and 2.
There is a side effect of plans with tier-specific deductibles. People who enroll in plans with tier-specific deductibles often forget about the deductible. You get used to filling drugs in Tiers 1 and 2, and you forget the deductible for Tiers 3 and higher. Then you see your doctor mid-year for a sinus infection, and the doctor prescribes a new allergy medication that just hit the market.
You go to fill this medication, and whammo! — the pharmacy charges you $300. Why did this happen? Because you forgot that the deductible applies to drugs in Tier 3, and the retail cost of that medication is $300.
THE DONUT HOLE DEPRESSION
Everyone hates the Medicare Part D donut hole. It’s not fun when you’ve gotten used to paying a $45 copay for a medication, and then suddenly, it goes up to $200. Unfortunately, there’s no getting around the donut hole unless you have Medicaid or the Part D Low Income Subsidy. The donut hole exists for an excellent reason. Medicare wants you to have a financial reason to ask your doctor for lower-cost medications. Otherwise, everyone would always ask for brand-name drugs, and Medicare’s costs would go up substantially as a nation.
MONTHLY PREMIUM PANDEMONIUM
Premiums are another sore spot for many people on Part D. They change often, and several factors can affect them. Some people are also confused by the Part D lingo, which consists of premiums, deductibles, and copays. Part D plan premiums range from around $10/month to over $200/month. A higher premium might not necessarily mean better coverage. It just means the premium is what that insurance company has decided their plan is worth.
You should estimate ANNUAL spending on all parts of a Part D plan to ensure you have the most cost-effective coverage. This includes monthly premiums, copays for your specific medications, and any coverage gap spending you might incur.
PREMIUMS MAY DIFFER
Some people with very low incomes can qualify for assistance with Parts B and D. If you are eligible for Medicaid or the Part D Low Income Subsidy, you may pay less for the drug plan than the premiums listed in the plan’s Summary of Benefits. On the flip side, if you have higher than average income, the plan premium listed by the insurance company may not be ALL that you spend. If you enrolled late in your plan, you’ll have late penalties to pay.
Likewise, people with higher incomes also pay more for Part D. Medicare tracks your income via your tax returns submitted to the IRS, so when you are quoted a Part D premium, that is your base premium for the plan. Only you know if your annual income has exceeded the threshold over the last two years. If your income is higher and you enroll in a Part D plan, expect a notice from Social Security informing you of an Income Related Monthly Adjusted Amount (IRMAA) that they will add on top of your existing premium.
PREMIUM DEDUCTIONS
Your Part D application will offer you several modes of payment. Many people have their monthly premiums deducted from their Social Security checks. This payment method is a frequent source of problems. It takes time for Social Security to set up this deduction after being notified by the Part D company. In the meantime, you’ll need to pay the premium directly to the insurance company. The easiest way to avoid this is to opt for a monthly draft or direct billing to pay your premiums.
MANAGEMENT TOOLS
Say what? As if you didn’t have enough to learn, Medicare Part D plans also have restrictions on various medications. Every drug plan has restrictions on various medications, so I guarantee that whichever drug plan you choose will. These tools help drug companies protect their plan members from misuse. It’s your responsibility to review the Drug Formulary for your selected plan and see which restrictions, if any, apply to you.
BENEFITS CHANGE YEARly
Medicare changes the limits each year for the deductible, initial coverage, coverage gap (donut hole), and catastrophic coverage. In return, the plans adjust their premiums, copays, and drug formulary. What’s important for you to remember is that your plan could drop one of your necessary medications. If you don’t take the time to review what’s changing, you won’t know until it’s too late. The bright side is that you are given an Annual Election Period each fall to change your plan if you don’t like these changes.
MOST DON’T WANT TO HELP
Part D plans pay dismal commissions. They waste a lot of an agent’s time trying to help their clients with problems on any drug plan. Most agents don’t want to spend FOUR hours on the phone fighting with your Part D carrier when their commission is around $3/month. It’s easier for him to refer you to Medicare to enroll.
Want to avoid going through these common Part D hassles on your own? If people need help understanding their benefits and options, they should contact their local area agency on aging. From there, they’ll be directed to the free counseling provided by the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight program. These counselors don’t sell Medicare coverage and therefore have no financial incentive to direct enrollees to certain products.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
