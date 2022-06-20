Joel Mekler

Have you ever noticed on an Explanation of Benefits Statement that what the doctor charges is not what you end up paying?
For example, your doctor may charge $350 for an office visit, but the insurance company may re-price that to $95. When the doctor decided to accept this insurance, they agreed to accept the lower payment amount. Medicare does the same thing.
Every year, Medicare sets the amounts they’ll agree to pay for covered services. If a doctor, provider, or supplier accepts “assignment,” they agree to receive the Medicare-approved amount as full payment for covered services.
Any provider that doesn’t sign an agreement to accept assignment for all Medicare-covered services is called a non-participating provider. These providers can still choose to accept assignment for individual services. For example, a provider may take Medicare assignment for a preventative office visit but not a diagnostic office visit.
In these situations, a non-participating provider is allowed to charge you more than the Medicare-approved amount. However, there’s a limit called a “limiting charge” or “excess charge.” The provider can only charge up to 15 percent over the Medicare-approved amount. Excess charges are associated with Medicare Part B outpatient services such as doctor visits, surgeries, physical therapy, etc.
Here’s an example of a bill for an Excess Charge submitted by a non-participating provider. You paid your Part B deductible and received your care from a nonparticipating provider. The Medicare-approved rate for services rendered was $500. Medicare will pay the provider $400 because Medicare covers 80 percent of Part B services. You will be responsible for the remaining 20 percent Part B coinsurance plus 15 percent above what Medicare allows. In this example, the 20 percent coinsurance is $100, and the Part B excess charge is $75, so your out-of-pocket cost would be $175.
A nonparticipating provider can collect payment in total upfront, and there is no limit on the number of times they can add excess charges to your bill. So, if you regularly see a provider who doesn’t take Medicare assignment, you could quickly pay hundreds of dollars in extra charges each year.
If providers choose to altogether opt-out of Medicare, they don’t want to work with the Medicare program. In these cases, you would be paying out of pocket for any services you receive, except in the case of an emergency.
How can you protect yourself from Part B excess charges? The simplest way to protect yourself from excess charges is only to use providers who accept Medicare assignment. By doing so, you will never be billed more than Medicare allows for your healthcare services. Nearly 95 percent of doctors accept Medicare, so it’s rare to come across a doctor who doesn’t accept Medicare assignment. However, finding out is easy; ask. Plus, if a provider does not accept Medicare, they must have you sign a form stating you understand this. Finally, you can use Medicare’s Care Compare tool to double-check if your provider, doctor, or supplier accepts Medicare. It’s still best to double-check with a quick phone call, though.
Another way to avoid paying excess charges is by purchasing a Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policy. Medicare Plan G is one of the most popular plans. It will cover all costs after Original Medicare except the Part B annual deductible, $233 in 2022. Since Plan G covers Part B excess charges at 100 percent, it won’t matter whether you see a participating or nonparticipating health care provider. Plan G will cover those charges every time.
Plan N is another popular Medicare Supplement plan, but it does not cover Part B excess charges. Some states, including Pennsylvania, prohibit healthcare providers from charging Medicare beneficiaries anything higher than the Medicare allowable rate. These states are Connecticut, Minnesota, Ohio, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Massachusetts.
Be aware If you travel out of state frequently, you can be responsible for excess charges in another state. Since Medicare Supplement plans travel with you, Medigap Plan G can help cover excess charge costs in all states, so you will never have to think about them if you need to use your insurance.
Do Medicare Advantage plans cover Part B excess charges? Excess charges are unique to Original Medicare coverage and are not allowed in Medicare Advantage plans. Each Medicare Advantage plan has its schedule of copayments when patients use the plan’s provider network. The insurance company may charge you more if you use non-network providers with these plans.
There’s always something new to learn about Medicare. If you ever come across the terms “Medicare assignment” or “excess” charge, I hope this article helps clear things up. Here’s a quick recap.
1.Excess charges are only applicable to Original Medicare Part B. They do not occur with a Medicare Advantage plan.
2.Excess charges cannot exceed 15 percent of the Medicare-approved amount for the health service delivered.
3.The Medicare beneficiary is directly responsible for paying the excess charge.
4.Some Medicare Supplement (Medigap) insurance plans cover excess charges.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
