Springtime is finally here! It’s a season of new beginnings.
March 31 is also a double deadline for people eligible for Medicare.
Deciding if and when to enroll in Medicare can be confusing. Penalties and a delay in coverage can be the result of mistakes. Knowing when to enroll will avoid penalties or gaps in coverage.
•Medicare General Enrollment Period (GEP): Jan. 1 – March 31. Typically, a person’s first opportunity to enroll in Medicare is at age 65; during what is known as the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). The IEP lasts for seven months, beginning three months before turning 65 and ending three months after the month of turning 65. But what happens if you miss your IEP? Unless there are special circumstances, the next opportunity for a beneficiary to enroll in Medicare is the Medicare General Enrollment Period (GEP).
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
•Older adults and people with disabilities who did not sign up for Medicare Part A or Part B when they originally became eligible can sign up during the General Enrollment Period (GEP), which ends on March 31.
The GEP takes place from January 1 through March 31, and coverage will begin July 1, 2022. Next year, as a result of the Beneficiary Enrollment Notification and Eligibility Simplification (BENES) Act, passed in 2021, people who enroll during the GEP will have coverage effective on the first day of the month after they enroll eliminating some gaps in coverage. That’s good news for Medicare beneficiaries.
•Older adults and people with disabilities who didn’t sign up when originally eligible — during their Initial Enrollment Period – and who do not have a Special Enrollment period and therefore need to use the GEP may also have incurred a Medicare Part B late premium enrollment penalty. In 2020, about 776,000 people with Medicare were paying a Part B Late Enrollment Penalty and the average penalty amounted to 27 percent in a beneficiary’s monthly premium.
The bipartisan BENES 2.0 Act now before Congress would require the federal government to provide advance notice to people approaching Medicare eligibility about basic Medicare enrollment rules, filling a long-standing gap in federal outreach and education.
For each 12-month period that an individual delays enrollment in Medicare Part B past age 65, they will have a 10% Part B premium penalty, unless they have insurance based on their or their spouse’s current job-based insurance or are eligible for a Medicare Savings Program (MSP), which helps pay Medicare costs for people with limited income and savings. In most cases, people will have to pay the Medicare Part B penalty every month for as long as they have Medicare. People who are enrolled in Medicare because of a disability and paying Part B premium penalties will no longer have to pay the premium penalty once they turn 65.
•Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP): Jan. 1 – March 31
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Older adults and people with disabilities who are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan have until March 31 to switch to another MA plan or to Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D) during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP).
The MA OEP occurs each year from Jan. 1 through March 31 and is available to people who are enrolled in a MA plan. One change can be made during this period, which will take effect the first day of the month after the month they enroll. For example, if a person uses this MA OEP to change from one MA plan to another on March 12, the new coverage begins April 1.
Changes that can be made during this period include switching from a MA plan to:
•A different MA plan with drug coverage;
•A different MA plan without drug coverage;
•Original Medicare and a Part D plan; or
•Original Medicare without a Part D plan.
Individuals in Original Medicare may not use the MA OEP to change their standalone Part D Plan choice or join an MA plan. For enrollees without the Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), this is the last opportunity in the year to change coverage during the year unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP), for example, if they move out of the plan service area. Medicare enrollees with the Low-Income Subsidy (“Extra Help”) have a SEP that provides one opportunity each quarter to make any change in plan coverage.
People who want to leave their MA plan and enroll in Original Medicare may wish to learn about whether they can purchase a Medigap policy. A Medigap or Medicare Supplement plan is a health insurance policy that works with Original Medicare and pays part or all of the certain remaining costs such as deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments after Original Medicare pays first. There are limited federal and varied state rules that create protected times when someone has a right to purchase a Medigap. Outside of these protected times, companies can refuse to sell a Medigap policy, impose certain medical requirements, charge a higher monthly premium based on health status or age, and/or require a six-month waiting period before the Medigap will cover pre-existing conditions.
NEED HELP?
PA MEDI (formerly APPRISE) is a Pennsylvania state-wide program that helps people understand their Medicare and other health insurance benefits and assists them in making informed decisions about their health care options. PA MEDI counselors work individually and confidentially with individuals to determine their health care needs and preferences, compare health insurance options, plan ahead for long-term living, and obtain Medicare and supplemental coverage that fits their lifestyle and their budget.
The PA MEDI Helpline is available at (800) 783-7067 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.