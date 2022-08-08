Joel Mekler

Your physician enters the room with the results of your recent tests. Not known to have the best bedside manners, he gets right to the point.
Your symptoms show something serious; he suggests treatment immediately — there’s no time to waste. The news hits you like a ton of bricks, and you question whether you should move forward and do what the doctor says. Time is of the essence!
Now, consider a different scenario. Your physician enters, and she’s grinning. Tests are negative. Those symptoms that worry you don’t appear to be problematic. Just take some Tylenol and follow up with her in six months. You’re relieved, but something doesn’t feel right to you. You question whether your doctor is being too dismissive of your symptoms or is too young and inexperienced.
Your next move should be the same in either situation: Seek a second opinion.
I’m not telling you anything you didn’t know when I recommend seeking medical second opinions. Studies show that up to 60 percent of original diagnoses are either contradicted or further refined when a second opinion is sought. And many second opinions related to the best way to treat a condition are also rejected.
This article is about when to consider seeking a second opinion, where to get the best second opinion, how to get an appointment, which part of Medicare covers a second opinion and any coverage rules.
WHEN SHOULD I SEEK A SECOND OPINION?
You might want to see a second opinion when:
•You’ve been diagnosed with a rare, exotic, or life-threatening condition.
•You feel uncomfortable with the doctor or feel they lack experience.
•Your doctor’s treatment plan involves surgery or another high-risk procedure.
•You’ve been diagnosed with cancer.
•You’ve been on a treatment plan for an extended period, with no changes to your condition.
The reason is totally up to you. Seeking a second opinion is within your rights as a Medicare beneficiary and health care consumer. The only time Medicare won’t pay for a second opinion is if the condition, surgery, or treatment is one that Medicare never covers.
These services may include alternative medicine, cosmetic surgery, most dental care, hearing aids, custodial care, ong-term care, routine foot care and vision care.
WHERE TO GET THE BEST SECOND OPINION?
Knowing you want or need a second opinion is easier than finding the best doctor or facility to review your situation. Start by telling your current doctor or treatment team that you will get a second opinion. Ask for a copy of your medical records, including copies of x-rays, scans, or other tests performed.
Next, research to find out if any similar specialists in your area diagnose and treat the condition you might have. Are there any major teaching hospitals specializing in your condition or treatment in your area? Widen your search by going online or going to your local library and asking the reference librarian to help you research doctors and medical centers specializing in your condition.
Think nationally, not just locally. These days, major medical centers offer virtual second opinion services, eliminating the need to travel for your review physically. Check out disease-related organizations such as the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or advocacy groups focused on your specific problem. These organizations have a large volume of information, often including doctors’ names or hospitals specializing in the condition.
Special notes: Try to avoid asking your current doctor to recommend where to seek a second opinion. Because medicine is very much a referral business, studies have found that physicians often refer patients to their friends. As a result, out of fear of losing referrals, the second opinion doctors tend to agree with the referring doctor, even if other alternatives are available.
WHAT PART OF MEDICARE PAYS?
If you have Original Medicare, Medicare Part B provides coverage for these consultations because they are received in outpatient facilities and not in a hospital setting. The associated costs for Part B include your annual deductible and 20 percent of the approved amount, as long as your physician participates in Medicare and accepts assignment.
With Original Medicare, no referrals are required; therefore, Medicare isn’t going to tell you which provider to pick. The final decision is yours to make. You can return to your original provider or continue care with the second opinion provider. Medicare always bases coverage on the medical necessity standard.
Medicare will also cover you if both doctors disagree, and you need to get a third opinion. If you search for a doctor yourself, check out the Physician Compare tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare. This will let you find doctors by name, medical specialty, or geographic location that accepts Original Medicare. You can also get this information by calling Medicare at (800) 633-4227.
Attention Medicare Advantage (Part C) enrollees: While Medicare Advantage plans cover second opinions, the golden rule is to speak with your insurance provider first. For the most part, it will be a matter of finding the proper protocol to follow within your provider’s guidelines. Medicare Advantage PPO plans provide the most straightforward coverage, while HMO plans may require prior authorization and the use of a plan-approved provider. Check the details of your Advantage plan to see if you have a deductible or any copayment or coinsurance.
HOW DO I PREPARE?
Once you have selected a second doctor, you must gather copies of your medical records or send them directly to your second-opinion physician.
Alternatively, you may be able to pick them up and deliver them yourself. By providing the second doctor with your medical records, you can avoid repeating the tests you already have. Although it might be tempting to start testing from scratch, any duplication may not be an option. Contact Medicare first before scheduling additional tests.
See the Medicare publication “Getting a Second Opinion Before Surgery “ for more information https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/02173-Getting-a-Second-Opinion-Before-Surgery.pdf.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
