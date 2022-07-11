Hopefully, you’ll never find yourself in the back of an ambulance, but life happens, and so does the need for an ambulance.
People often want to know why Medicare didn’t pay for a trip to a local emergency department or a hospital on the other side of town. Most people assume that if you dial 911, Medicare will pay for your ambulance services.
Unfortunately, that’s not how it works.
While Medicare covers emergency ambulance use, there can be a gray area where the ambulance is helpful but may not be medically necessary. You might have been able to reach a health care provider using less costly transportation. Proceed carefully in these situations, as you could get tagged with the entire ambulance bill. Let’s review some critical Medicare coverage criteria for ambulance transports.
First, your medical condition must be severe enough that you need an ambulance to transport you safely to a hospital or other facility where you receive care that Medicare covers.
If a car or taxi could transport you without endangering your health, Medicare won’t pay. For example, Medicare probably won’t pay for an ambulance to take someone with a simple fracture in her ankle to a hospital. But if she goes into shock or is prone to internal bleeding, ambulance transport may be medically necessary to ensure the patient’s safety on the way. The details make a difference.
If an ambulance company does not think your request is “medically reasonable and necessary,” it must provide you with an Advance Beneficiary Notice of Noncoverage, or ABN. If you still want to take the ambulance, you may have to pay the total amount, and the company is within its rights to ask for payment before you take the ambulance.
Second, the ambulance must take you to the “nearest appropriate facility,” meaning the closest hospital or other facility that is generally equipped to provide the services your illness or injury requires. It also means that the facility must have a physician or specialist available to treat your condition.
Medicare Part B covers ambulance transportation to and from specific locations. These must be within your service area and able to provide you with the care you need. The service area is a geographical region that contains most of the patients served by a healthcare facility. For example, if you live in a town with a small community hospital and a larger urban hospital 20 miles away, the larger hospital would be part of your service area if it regularly serves people in your town.
Thus, Medicare may pay for an ambulance to take you to a more distant hospital if, for example, you are seriously burned, and the hospital has a special burn unit. Similarly, Medicare will pay if you live in a rural area where the nearest hospital to treat you is a three-hour drive away. If you want an ambulance to take you to a more distant hospital because the doctor you prefer has staff privileges, expect to pay a more significant share of the bill. Medicare will cover the cost of ambulance transport to the nearest appropriate facility.
Third, to be eligible for coverage of non-emergency ambulance services, you must:
•Be confined to your bed (unable to get up from bed without help, unable to walk, and unable to sit in a chair or wheelchair)
•Or, need vital medical services that are only available in an ambulance during your trip, such as administering medications or monitoring vital functions. Non-emergency transportation is covered only when there is no other safe way to transport you to diagnose or treat a medical condition.
Depending on your circumstances, Medicare may cover scheduled/regular non-emergency ambulance transportation if the ambulance supplier receives a written order from your doctor stating that transport is medically necessary. The order must be dated no earlier than 60 days before the trip. Pennsylvania is one of only a few states that now require prior authorization for Medicare to cover ambulance transportation in non-emergencies.
For example, people with end-stage renal disease may require kidney dialysis several times a week, three to five hours per session. This can leave a patient feeling physically drained or nauseous. Similarly, cancer patients are often weak after treatment, and driving or taking public transportation alone is unsafe.
For unscheduled/irregular non-emergency trips, your doctor must provide a written order 48 hours after the trip. Remember that Medicare does not require a doctor’s written order for coverage of emergency ambulance transportation.
Here are some other things to keep in mind about ambulance coverage:
•Wheelchair vans aren’t covered because they don’t meet Medicare’s definition of an ambulance.
••If you meet the coverage criteria, Medicare Part B pays for ambulance services. If you have Original Medicare, you’ll be responsible for 20 percent of the cost after meeting your Part B deductible ($233 in 2022) unless you have a Medigap or other supplemental insurance. Costs may vary if you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Find out which ambulance companies are in your plan’s network.
Air ambulance coverage is limited to when a ground ambulance cannot get to you, or there is a great distance to travel, or another obstacle involved in getting you to the nearest appropriate facility
•Report potential ambulance fraud, abuse, or errors to your local Senior Medicare Patrol.
To learn more about how Medicare covers ambulance services, visit https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/11021-Medicare-Coverage-of-Ambulance-Services.pdf.
You can also request a copy of the publication by calling Medicare at (800) 633-4227. TTY users can call (877) 486-2048.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
