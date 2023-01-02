Joel Mekler

We can all relate to having a Wanna Get Away moment in life.
For most Americans, turning 65 means gaining access to Medicare. And if you’re retiring, it might also mean a newfound freedom to travel more —– perhaps even establishing homes in more than one area and trying out the “snowbird” lifestyle.
But if you do that, how will it impact your health coverage? It all depends on what kind of Medicare coverage you choose because each plan works differently regarding extended stays away from your permanent residence. You’ll need to parse through the nuances of the following:
•Original Medicare
•Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C)
•Medicare Supplement Plan (Medigap policies)
•Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Coverage
Let’s review each in more detail.
How Original Medicare Impacts Snowbirds
Original Medicare comprises two pieces:
•Part A, hospital insurance (hospital stays, skilled nursing care, hospice, etc.)
•Part B, medical insurance (doctor care, medical supplies, preventative care, etc.)
Think of Original Medicare as your foundation — it doesn’t cover everything, but it’s an excellent place to build from. The good news is that with Original Medicare, you can receive care from any hospital or system in the U.S. that accepts Medicare. This fact makes it super flexible for snowbirds. Whether in Seattle or Tucson, you can receive qualified care if the facility accepts Medicare.
The bad news is that the coverage isn’t comprehensive. If you want coverage for dental, vision, hearing or other health conditions, you’ll need to secure additional coverage via an Advantage or Supplement plan. Each carries different implications for those that live in multiple locations.
How Medicare Advantage Impacts Snowbirds
A Medicare Advantage Plan, Part C, is coverage you can purchase via a private insurance company that contracts with Medicare. Advantage plans offer Original Medicare coverage in addition to other elements like dental, vision, prescription (Part D), wellness, and additional benefits, making it much more comprehensive than Original Medicare alone. An Advantage plan is like a one-stop shop for your medical coverage in retirement. But what it boasts in convenience, it lacks in flexibility.
First, Advantage plans tend to carry lower premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs. In 2023, the average monthly premium is $19 — not too bad! But the out-of-pocket maximum is much higher, at $7,550, and that’s just for in-network coverage. Those costs could be much higher if you receive care out of network. Remember that each plan has different premiums, deductibles, co-pay/co-insurance, and other out-of-pocket costs, so evaluate carefully before enrolling.
So, what qualifies as in-network or out-of-network care? Here’s the kicker: With Advantage plans, qualified care is usually area or zip-code-specific. Since your regional location becomes incredibly important for your medical care eligibility, you may not qualify for care if you live outside the service offering radius. Even if your plan covers multiple zip codes, you’ll unlikely be covered in different states. If you plan on splitting your time nearly equally between two places, a Medicare Advantage plan may limit your ability to receive comprehensive coverage.
Supplement Plans and Snowbirds
If you plan to live in two areas that don’t share any zip code numbers, an excellent option to consider is securing a Medicare supplement plan in addition to Original Medicare. Unlike Advantage plans that build Original Medicare into their offering, supplement plans require separate enrollment. There are 10 Supplement or Medigap plan options, and most states have standardized the benefits for each letter. So, if you enroll in Medigap Plan G, the benefits would be the same in California, New Mexico, and most other states.
It’s important to note that Supplement plans tend to have higher monthly premiums than Advantage plans. In 2022, the average premium for supplement plans is $163 per month, but that number greatly depends on the plan you choose and the associated coverage. Supplement plans don’t come with prescription drug coverage, so you’ll also have to enroll in Part D separately.
Perhaps, the most compelling reason snowbirds could benefit from a supplement plan is that they can receive care from any provider who accepts Medicare. Supplement plans don’t have the same network restrictions as Advantage plans, so you could qualify for care in any state and facility that takes your coverage. Plus, the benefits of each Medigap plan are standardized by the government. So, no matter where you purchase the policy, you know what you’re getting. Advantage plans don’t have that same standardization. What’s offered in each could vary by city, county, state, etc.
Another bonus point for supplement plans is that they aren’t bound by the Medicare open enrollment cycle, so you can change or update your plan throughout the year if needed. You can only switch Advantage plans during the open enrollment period, limiting your options if the plan no longer suits your needs.
What About Medications?
Prescription drug coverage (Part D) is critical for those splitting their time between retirement destinations. If you enroll in a Supplement plan, you’ll need to procure a separate part D plan. Before you sign up, consider the following:
•National vs. regional coverage. You have to specifically find a Part D plan that offers national coverage because not all plans have that feature.
•Pharmacy networks. Enrolling in a national network doesn’t mean you can fill prescriptions at any pharmacy. Some pharmacy networks aren’t available in every state or region, so check what’s available in both of your residences.
If you don’t find a national plan that meets your needs, many Part D plans offer mail services, where you can order a 90-day supply of your medications. That way, you can send them to wherever you are, which is convenient for those who only spend a couple of months in a separate location or plan on extended travel.
The Right Medicare Coverage for Your Goals
Snowbirds must secure Medicare coverage that allows them to receive quality care no matter where they live. The best combination of care for you depends on several factors:
•Your lifestyle and health goals. How much time do you plan to spend away from your primary residence? Will you split your time nearly 50/50? What’s your current health picture? Do you have an underlying condition you need to address more regularly?
•The medical care in each location: Do you have access to quality healthcare in each place you want to live? Can you see the necessary doctors and specialists? Are the providers nearby in-network?
•Total costs for care. Snowbirds already have to plan for additional expenses in retirement – housing, transportation, entertainment, taxes, and more. It’s also important to remember that you’ll likely have to add healthcare to that list. Enrolling in Medicare plans that enable you to receive coverage nationally might come at a higher cost, and it’s necessary to plan for that when saving for your golden years.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.