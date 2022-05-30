Although Medicare provides many excellent health care services, there may be times when you are dissatisfied with your plan’s customer service or the quality of care you received from a Medicare provider. You have a right to file a complaint (grievance).
A complaint can be a formal or informal procedure to express dissatisfaction with a service, physician/provider, durable medical equipment supplier, or health care facility. Complaints can also be made against insurance agents and your health plan. It’s important to distinguish complaints from appeals. A typical example of when you might file a complaint is if you are displeased with your Medicare plan’s customer service. However, you would file an appeal if you have a problem with your plan’s refusal to cover a particular service, supply or drug.
How a complaint is filed depends on the nature of the complaint and how you receive your Medicare-covered healthcare benefits. Let’s look at a few examples and some possible remedial actions:
How do I file a complaint about the poor quality of my care from my Medicare provider/physician? If you are concerned about the quality of care received from a Medicare provider, your concern can be directed to the Beneficiary and Family-Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO). The BFCC-QIOs are made up of practicing doctors and other health care experts. Their role is to monitor and improve the care given to Medicare enrollees. BFCC-QIOs review complaints about the quality of care provided by physicians, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and ambulatory surgery centers.
Examples of situations about which you might wish to file a quality-of-care complaint include:
•A medication mistake
•Developing an infection during a stay in a facility
•Receiving the wrong care or treatment
•Running into barriers to receiving care.
The BFCC-QIO in Pennsylvania is Livanta, and they can be reached at (888) 755-5580. Website: https://www.livantaqio.com/en
You can file a quality-of-care complaint by calling your QIO or submitting a written complaint. When the BFCC-QIO gets your complaint:
•They should call you to ask clarifying questions about your complaint and get your provider’s contact information.
•A physician of matching specialty will review the medical record to determine whether the care provided met the medical standard of care or whether the standard of care was not met.
•You and your doctor will be notified by phone and in writing when the review is over (the review process can take up to a few months).
If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can choose to make complaints about the quality of care you receive through your plan’s grievance process, through the BFCC-QIO, or both.
You may also contact the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine to file a complaint about your doctor (like unprofessional conduct, incompetent practice, or licensing questions). The Board approves medical doctors, investigates complaints, disciplines those who violate the law, conducts physician evaluations, and facilitates rehabilitation where appropriate. The Board also regulates physician assistants, radiology technicians, behavioral specialists, and respiratory therapists, to name a few.
Additionally, you can contact the Office of the Medicare Ombudsman. To be connected to an ombudsman, call 1-800-MEDICARE and request to be transferred to a member of the ombudsman staff. You can review a physician’s record online regarding past complaints or disciplinary actions taken by visiting www.docinfo.org or www.Healthgrades.com.
How do I file a complaint about a Medicare-certified durable medical equipment (DME) supplier? If your complaint is against a piece of durable medical equipment, you should contact your supplier directly. The supplier has five days to let you know they have received your complaint and 14 days to report the results of any investigation into the issue. Alternatively, if you do not hear back from the supplier, you may also follow up with Medicare to report the problem.
How do I file a complaint against my Medicare Advantage plan? Medicare Advantage plans are private insurance plans. While Medicare regulates its benefits and coverage, each plan handles complaints (grievances) internally. You have 60 days from the date of the incident/concern to file your complaint. You can put your complaint in writing (recommended) or over the phone. You should be able to find the appropriate contact information on your plan’s membership card or by visiting the plan’s website.
The plan has 30 days to issue a response. Suppose your complaint is about the plan’s refusal to make a prompt and favorable determination about a service or prescription drug. In that case, the plan must provide you with an expedited response in 24 hours. If you are still unhappy with your plan’s response, contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.
The Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA-MEDI) program can help assess quality-of-care concerns and decide how to proceed. Sometimes it’s unclear if a problem should go to the BFCC-QIO, a licensing board, or someone who can handle customer service and billing concerns. PA-MEDI can help you sort it out. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging or call the PA-MEDI helpline at (800) 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.