Joel Mekler

If you’re a Medicare enrollee, there’s a good chance healthcare is one of your most significant recurring expenses.
Keeping track of Medicare changes is essential to know what to expect. Here are several changes to keep in mind for next year.
FREE VACCINES
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare enrollees will have no cost-sharing for the shingles vaccine covered under Medicare Part D. Medicare Part B will continue to have no cost-sharing for some vaccines, including flu shots, pneumonia vaccines, hepatitis B inoculations, and coronavirus vaccines (initial shots as well as boosters).
SIMPLIFYING ENROLLMENT
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare coverage will become effective sooner for individuals enrolling in the last three months of their Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) or the General Enrollment Period (GEP). Coverage for these individuals will be effective the month after their enrollment. This is a change from previous years when beneficiaries had to wait up to three months after they signed up for their coverage to start in some cases.
INSULIN COSTS CAPPED
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, copayments for insulin products covered under Medicare Part D will be no more than $35 per month/per prescription. Starting July 1, 2023, Medicare will limit copayments to no more than $35 for insulin furnished through durable medical equipment under Medicare Part B and will not be subject to a deductible.
ADVANTAGE ENROLLMENT TO GROW
In 2022, more than 29 million people were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, which is steadily growing. In 2004, just 13 percent of Medicare beneficiaries had a Medicare Advantage plan. That had grown to more than 46 percent by 2022. The number of Medicare Advantage plans available to the average beneficiary will increase in 2023, and additional benefits are becoming more widely available.
LUNG CANCER SCREENINGS
Medicare’s preventive care services will include lung cancer screenings in 2023. But this isn’t open to everyone. You only qualify if you meet the following criteria:
•You’re between the ages of 50 and 77
•You don’t have any signs or symptoms of lung cancer
•You’re a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years
•You have a tobacco smoking history of an average of at least one pack per day for at least 20 years.
•You get an order from your doctor.
LOWER PART B PREMIUMS
In 2023, the standard Medicare Part B premium will be $164.90. That’s a decrease of $5.20 per month from 2022. Those with incomes greater than $97,000 will pay more than this, but their 2023 premiums will also be slightly lower than their 2022 premiums. In addition, the Medicare Part B deductible will decline by $7 per month. It may seem like a small change, but it makes a big difference for seniors struggling to pay for basic expenses and healthcare costs.
PART A COSTS UP
Most Medicare enrollees don’t pay a monthly fee for Medicare Part A, which provides hospital insurance, but are charged a deductible for hospital stays. In 2023, the Part A hospital deductible increases by $44 to $1,600.
TRANSPLANT DRUG COVERAGE
Historically, Medicare coverage for kidney transplant recipients has only lasted 36 months after a transplant. But beginning next year, that’s no longer the case. After 36 months, kidney transplant recipients will be able to continue to have limited Medicare Part B coverage for immunosuppressive drugs. This won’t be full Medicare Part B, but it will cover the medications transplant recipients must take for the rest of their lives to prevent their bodies from rejecting the transplanted kidney.
As of 2023, the cost for Part B, which only covers immunosuppressive drugs, is $97.10 a month (it’s higher for people with income above $97,000 for a single individual or $194,000 for a couple). Once the person turns 65 or becomes eligible for Medicare based on a disability, they can transition back to full Medicare coverage.
WAIVING COINSURANCE
Medicare beneficiaries typically do not pay for screening colonoscopies, but if a polyp is removed during the procedure, that’s subject to a 20 percent coinsurance. However, Section 122 of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) paves the way for Medicare patients to eventually pay no coinsurance for colorectal cancer screening tests when a polyp is removed. From 2023 through 2026, the amount will be 15 percent; from 2027 through 2029, coinsurance will be reduced to 10 percent. And beginning in 2030, the amount will be 0 percent.
SOCIAL SECURITY INCREASe
Finally, there’s good news for the 65 million people receiving their Social Security benefits. In 2023, Social Security benefits will increase by nearly 9 percent. That means the average retired worker will receive an additional $146 a month, the most significant increase in more than four decades.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.