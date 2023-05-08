The month of May hosts two important events for women: Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week.
National Women’s Health Week is celebrated yearly, beginning on Mother’s Day, to encourage women and girls to prioritize their health. The theme for this year is “Women’s Health, Whole Health: Prevention, Care, and Wellbeing.”
Medicare is critical to women for the following reasons:
•Over 57 percent of Medicare beneficiaries are women, rising to 80 percent for populations over 85.
•Since 1980, the female population has increased in age by 35 percent. The fastest-growing segment of the population is women 85 years of age and older.
•Older women are poorer than older men, and 12.5 percent live in poverty compared to 7 percent of older men.
•Older women have more complex conditions than men. They are more likely to require services not covered by Medicare, such as more significant numbers of more costly pharmaceuticals, further increasing out-of-pocket expenses.
•In addition to multiple chronic conditions, functional impairments and long-term care needs are more common among older women.
•One-third of women on Medicare need assistance with one or more activities of daily living, such as eating or bathing, compared with just over a quarter of men.
•Because older women are likelier than their male counterparts to be widowed or live alone, they often rely on paid assistance to meet their long-term care needs. As a result, women account for two-thirds of all home health users and three-quarters of all nursing home residents.
•African American women and Latinas on Medicare are considerably more likely than white women to be low-income, with 56 percent of African American women and 58 percent of Latinas on Medicare living on annual incomes of less than $10,000 compared to 24 percent of white women beneficiaries.
•Employer-sponsored plans, often known as retiree health plans, assist 30 percent of women on Medicare with drug costs. During the past decade, however, retiree health benefits have steadily eroded due to increasing employer health costs, a trend that is likely to continue.
•Having no drug coverage concerns over one-quarter of women — 6 million on Medicare. Women without prescription drug coverage fill fewer prescriptions annually, on average, than do those with drug coverage, yet spend substantially more per year out-of-pocket for medications.
•Lower drug use among women who lack coverage leaves them vulnerable to complications arising from poorly managed health problems.
•Women are significant stakeholders in the debate over Medicare’s future. Expanding outpatient prescription drug and long-term care coverage would make a considerable difference in the lives of millions of women, given their complex health needs and high use of prescription drugs.
•In addition, greater financial protections would provide relief for all low-income beneficiaries, primarily women. Moreover, understanding the full implications of proposed reforms for aging women will be essential to any effort to strengthen and improve Medicare for future generations.
WOMEN-FOCUSED MEDICARE BENEFITS
Women have unique health concerns, including certain types of cancer and high rates of chronic disease, and women often avoid or delay preventive care sometimes because of out-of-pocket costs. Screening tests are important because they help find diseases early when the treatment works best. The good news is that women can now access these services at little to no cost.
The four most important screenings and services for women are:
•Screening mammograms
• Bone mass measurements
•Screening Pap Tests
•Screening Pelvic Exams
MAMMOGRAMS AND MEDICARE
Medicare Part B covers an annual screening mammogram and diagnostic mammograms more often if your healthcare provider says it’s medically necessary. If you’re between ages 35-39 and on Medicare, you can have one baseline mammogram until you’re 40. Then, you’re covered for an annual mammogram.
The screening mammogram is free if your healthcare provider accepts Medicare (“Medicare assignment”). If you have breast symptoms or your doctor notices something on the screening mammogram, you’ll need a diagnostic mammogram. You pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount for a diagnostic mammogram, and the Part B deductible applies. If you have a Medicare Supplement, you won’t have 20 percent coinsurance. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, check with your plan to find out your costs.
BONE MASS AND MEDICARE
Medicare Part B, your medical insurance, covers a bone mass measurement test once every 24 months (more often deemed medically necessary) if you meet at least one of these conditions:
•You’re a woman whose doctor determines you are estrogen-deficient and at risk for osteoporosis based on your medical history and other findings.
•Your X-rays show possible osteoporosis, osteopenia, or vertebral fractures.
• You’re taking prednisone or steroid-type drugs or are planning to begin this treatment.
• You’ve been diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism.
• You’re being monitored to see if your osteoporosis drug therapy works.
PAP TESTS, PELVIC EXAMS AND MEDICARE
Medicare Part B covers a Pap smear and pelvic exam once every 24 months. You may be eligible for these screenings every 12 months if you are at high risk for cervical or vaginal cancer or you are of childbearing age and have had an abnormal Pap smear in the past 36 months.
Medicare may consider you at high risk for cervical or vaginal cancer if:
• You were sexually active before 16
• You have had five or more sexual partners
• You have had a sexually transmitted infection
• Your parent/mother was given the drug diethylstilbestrol (DES) during pregnancy
• You have received fewer than three negative or no Pap smears within the past seven years.
If you qualify, Original Medicare covers Pap smears and pelvic exams at 100 percent of the Medicare-approved amount when you receive the service from a doctor that accepts Medicare assignment. This means you pay nothing (no deductible or coinsurance). Medicare Advantage Plans are required to cover these screenings without applying deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance when you see an in-network provider and meet Medicare’s eligibility requirements for the service.
During May, women are encouraged to connect with family and either begin or continue an effort to be healthy through preventative measures. Along with Medicare screenings, staying physically active and eating a healthy diet are vital. And don’t forget to take advantage of your annual Medicare Wellness visit.
Taking care of yourself to live a long, active life is important to everyone who loves you. This May, make YOU a priority!
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
