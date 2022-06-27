Ah, retirement. That time of our lives when we can hit the open road and see all of the places that have been on our list for decades.
Before you fly the friendly skies or cruise the seven seas, read up on how foreign and domestic travel benefits work under Medicare.
Does Medicare cover international travel? Traveling outside the United States requires a lot of planning, even more so for people with health issues. Many seniors who Medicare covers don’t realize that Medicare coverage is minimal or nonexistent once they leave the United States. Original Medicare (Parts A and B) generally does not cover international health care you receive outside the United States. However, health care is covered in some U.S. territories — including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands — if doctors or health care providers in these areas accept Original Medicare. If you travel outside these territories, the 50 states, or the District of Columbia, you are usually responsible for 100 percent of any health care costs.
However, there are a few exceptions to the rule:
•You are in the U.S., and the foreign hospital is closer than the nearest U.S. hospital. You are traveling from Alaska through Canada when a medical emergency occurs, and the Canadian hospital is closer than the nearest U.S. hospital.
•You require medically necessary health care services on board a ship or boat docked at a U.S. port or is less than six hours away from a U.S. port.
It is important to note that even under these rare exceptions, you are still responsible for a 20 percent coinsurance payment for any services you receive. Your Medicare Part B deductible also applies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides a detailed fact sheet, “Medicare Coverage Outside the United States.” You may find it on www.medicare.gov by selecting Publications and typing in the Keyword/Product No. 11037.
Does Medicare Advantage cover international travel? Medicare Advantage plans must cover the same limited foreign emergency care expenses as Original Medicare. Some Medicare Advantage plans may offer additional coverage as well. Specific rules and restrictions may apply. For example, your Medicare Advantage plan may require you to pay your expenses upfront and get reimbursed by the insurance company later. Other plans might cap overseas travel benefits. It is essential to check the details of your specific plan for more information.
International coverage with Medicare Supplement (Medigap). If you are a frequent international traveler, purchasing a Medicare Supplement policy can help absorb some overseas health care costs. Medicare Supplement policies offering foreign travel coverage include Plans C, D, F, G, M, and N. Plans pay up to 80 percent of the billed charges for specific medically necessary care outside the U.S. after the beneficiary meets a yearly $250 deductible. Most foreign travel emergency coverage has a lifetime limit of $50,000.
The benefit has some limits; it will only pay for emergencies during the first 60 days you are out of the country, therefore, if you plan to be out of the US. For an extended period, it’s generally recommended that you visit your travel agent to learn about some of the short-term medical plans designed to give you extra emergency benefits while on international travel.
Traveling within the U.S.? With Original Medicare, you have coverage anywhere in the U.S. and its territories. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, your plan may not cover care outside the service area. Some programs may cover providers that are out-of-network or out of your service area but with higher cost-sharing (copayments, coinsurance). Your plan may also impose other rules or restrictions (like prior authorization). Contact your plan to see what rules and costs apply when you travel within the U.S.
If you continuously travel outside your Medicare Advantage Plan’s service area for more than six months, you will automatically be disenrolled from most plans. You will have a Special Enrollment Period to join a different Medicare Advantage Plan. If you do not choose a new plan, you will automatically be enrolled in Original Medicare.
Some Medicare Advantage Plans provide unique benefits that allow you to stay in the plan if you travel continuously in the U.S. or its territories for up to 12 months. Check the rules closely if your plan offers a visitor or travel benefit. Only certain areas may be included, and specific care may not be covered, or you may pay more if you see providers outside the plan’s network.
A word about prescription drug coverage when traveling: If you have prescription drug coverage through a Medicare Part D drug plan, it is essential to understand how your plan will cover you when traveling domestically or internationally. Several national Medicare Part D plans will provide coverage if you travel from state to state. However, you will not be able to use your Part D drug coverage when traveling outside the country. You will pay entirely out-of-pocket for any prescriptions you pick up or fill at a foreign pharmacy.
Before you leave for your travel plans, you may want to check your prescriptions to ensure you have enough for your needs while away in another country. You should notify your pharmacy if you will be traveling abroad. They may allow you to get a prescription refill before you leave.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.