Anyone who’s ever been in an emergency can attest to the fact that you don’t have much time to think during one. Emergencies call for action, and seldom can you self-diagnose.
In the heat of the moment, you’re almost certainly not thinking about how much these life-saving services will cost you. Unfortunately, emergency care can leave you financially crippled, sometimes costing tens of thousands of dollars.
If you’re on Medicare and need emergency care, it can be valuable to know what’s covered before you need to know. So, is a visit to the emergency room totally covered by Medicare? What about an ambulance ride? Are emergency costs not covered by Medicare, and can Medigap plans help pay for them?
Medicare Part B can cover emergency services anywhere in the United States. In rare cases, it may also cover them outside of the U.S. Medicare Advantage plans must cover emergency room services anywhere in the country. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, be aware that your plan cannot require you to see an in-network provider, nor do you need a referral. Let’s look at the emergency services coverage and costs you can expect with Medicare.
THE EMERGENCY ROOM AND MEDICARE
What’s covered?
Medicare will cover ER visits and trips to the emergency room under either Medicare Part A or Part B. Generally speaking, services given at a hospital’s emergency department are covered by Medicare Part B if you have one of the following:
• An injury that requires emergency aid.
• An illness that develops quickly.
• An illness that worsens rapidly.
If your condition was not an emergency but appeared to be an emergency, Original Medicare or your Medicare Advantage Plan must still cover your care. For example, let’s say you have chest pain and think you are having a heart attack. If you go to the emergency room and doctors discover that your pain is heartburn, your care should still be covered because the situation appears to be an emergency.
What are the costs?
With Original Medicare, emergency room visits have a few associated costs. Under Part B, you’ll owe a copay for each visit you may make, as well as a copay for each hospital service you receive. The Part B deductible applies. You’ll also be responsible for 20 percent of the Medicare-approved cost for care for your doctor’s services. If you get admitted to a hospital within three days of your emergency visit for a related condition, you shouldn’t owe the copay since it should be considered part of an inpatient stay.
For the costs for emergency room coverage in a Medicare Advantage plan, please refer to your specific plan. There are limits on how much your plan can bill you if you receive emergency care while out of your plan’s network. Specifically, you will be billed $50 or your plan’s in-network cost for emergency services, whichever is less. Your plan must cover medically necessary follow-up care related to the medical emergency if delaying care would endanger your health.
Example of ER Costs under Part A: Meet George
George is a 68-year-old retiree who experiences chest pain, tingling, and light-headedness while having lunch with his family.
He has Medicare Part A and B coverage.
He is rushed to the ER, is diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, and receives urgent medical care to save his life.
Upon arrival, he is given outpatient treatment, but the doctors later decide to admit him to the hospital as he needs surgery to clear a blockage in his arteries.
In this case, George’s costs will be converted to Medicare Part A, and he will need to pay the Part A deductible ($1,600 in 2023) to be covered by Medicare. Once the deductible is satisfied, he gets up to 60 days of hospital treatment and does not have to pay a coinsurance amount.
If he didn’t have Medicare coverage, he would have to pay the entire cost of his treatment as an outpatient and inpatient from his pocket.
Example of ER Costs under Part B: Meet Judy
Judy is a 72-year-old widow who is rushed to the ER by ambulance for apparent dizziness and head pain.
Upon arrival, Judy is given a battery of tests, and the doctors decide to keep her in the hospital overnight for observation.
After a night’s stay, the doctors determine that Judy has a urinary tract infection, is treated with antibiotics, and is discharged.
Medicare Part B will typically cover the ambulance service to the ER (more on this later). Since Judy was held for observation and not formally admitted to the hospital, Medicare Part B will cover 80 percent of the cost of her treatment, and Judy will be liable for the remaining 20 percent of the cost subject to the Part B deductible of $226 in 2023.
Note: Staying overnight in the ER does not automatically qualify someone as an inpatient. The ER should confirm during the visit if they are providing treatment on an inpatient basis. If an individual is an outpatient, Part B covers the services.
EMERGENCY TRANSPORTATION
What’s Covered?
Medicare Part B covers medically necessary ambulance services to or from the nearest appropriate hospital, critical access hospital, or skilled nursing facility. Medicare will only cover emergency ambulance transportation when your health is in serious danger, and you can’t be transported another way. For example, it may cover this transportation if you need skilled medical treatment en route or are unconscious. It may cover emergency air transportation where you need immediate care, ground transportation can’t easily reach you, you have a long distance to travel for care, or something obstructs your travel on the ground.
What are the costs?
As with emergency department services, using emergency transportation will cost you 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount with Part B. The Part B deductible will still apply. Your costs may differ if you go to a critical access hospital or an entity owned by one. You may also choose to go to a different hospital than the nearest facility that can provide your necessary care, but you’ll be charged for the difference in transportation costs. Medicare Advantage plans may offer similar coverage, but the costs vary from plan to plan.
If you’ve got Original Medicare and want additional help with emergency costs, a Medicare Supplement (Medigap plan) may offer the assistance you want. All Medigap plans cover Part B copayments in some form, with most covering 100 percent of Part B copayments/coinsurance. Two Medigap plans, Plans C and F, even covered the Part B deductible, though these were discontinued in 2020. Other plans can also help with emergency medical costs incurred in other countries, which Medicare rarely covers.
URGENT CARE VS. EMERGENCY CARE
How do I know where to go?
Emergency care is a concept almost everyone is familiar with. All sorts of things, from sprained ankles to lacerations, can cause a trip to the ER. In recent years, with the advent of so many urgent care centers, there has been a new and more wallet-friendly option: urgent care.
Emergency care is for life-threatening injuries or illnesses that put you in grave danger. Urgent care, on the other hand, is for less-threatening injuries. Say it’s Saturday night, and you cut yourself while preparing dinner. The cut is deep, and you need stitches; a visit to an urgent care clinic will likely provide the care you need at a lower copay than an ER visit. More importantly, a visit to an urgent care clinic will often take less time because these clinics are not dealing with the more life-threatening types of injuries that a hospital does.
As long as the urgent care you choose to go to accepts Medicare, you’ll have 80 percent of the cost covered. Since Part B does come with a deductible, you will have to pay that out of pocket if it has not been met yet for the calendar year. If you have a Medicare Supplement plan, you will have the remaining 20 percent of insurance covered and possibly the deductible under Part B. The cost of a trip to urgent care can vary depending on where you live and what kind of treatment you need. A typical urgent care visit costs less than $200, while a trip to the emergency room can cost ten times as much.
Most urgent care centers accept Medicare Advantage. Generally, these plans have a set amount you’ll pay for an urgent care visit. But Medicare Advantage plans operate with provider networks. An urgent care center may participate in some Advantage plans but not others. You’ll pay more if you go to urgent care, which is not in your plan’s network. Some policies, especially HMOs, don’t cover out-of-network care except emergencies. Before you head to an urgent care center, confirm that it’s in-network for your Advantage plan.
SUMMARY
With Original Medicare, emergency room and urgent care visit coverage falls under Part B. The costs include a 20 percent coinsurance after paying the annual Part B deductible of $226 in 2023.
If the emergency room visit leads to an admission to the hospital, the costs fall under Part A and include a $1,600 deductible and $0 coinsurance for days 1-60.
If someone has a Medigap plan, it may cover emergency visits outside the U.S. The coverage and costs of Advantage plans for emergency room visits differ from those of Original Medicare. They also vary widely among plans, so a person may wish to contact their plan provider to check coverage and out-of-pocket costs.
Urgent care centers can save you from a trip to the ER, but they can’t treat all conditions. Generally, urgent care is for situations that are not emergencies but can’t wait until you get an appointment with your primary care doctor. The ER is for potentially life-threatening conditions and serious injuries.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
