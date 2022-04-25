Joel Mekler

Medicare Special Needs Plans (SNPs), a subset of plans within the Medicare Advantage program, were launched in 2006 to serve specific populations within Medicare-managed care.
These plans tailor their plan benefits, network, and drug formulary to meet the needs of individuals who have these specific health conditions or circumstances. Like all Advantage plans, Special Needs Plans will have a network, usually either a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) or a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO).
SNPs are required to provide all the benefits of Original Medicare although their rules and costs can differ from Medicare’s. All SNPs must include Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. SNPs are not allowed to charge more than Original Medicare for certain kinds of care, including chemotherapy, dialysis, and skilled nursing facility care. Each SNP sets its own deductibles and copays, so your exact out-of-pocket costs will depend on the plan you choose. They are allowed to charge higher copays for other aspects of care, including durable medical equipment and hospital expenses.
If you qualify for an SNP, you have the same rights and protections as any other Medicare beneficiary enrolled in Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage Plan. If you lose your eligibility for an SNP, you will have a grace period within which you can leave the plan and join another plan or return to Original Medicare.
ENROLLING IN A MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SPECIAL NEEDS PLAN
By law, Medicare SNPs are not available to just anybody. You can enroll in an SNP only if:
•You are enrolled in Original Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance).
•You live within the service area of the SNP.
•You meet the eligibility requirements for a particular SNP.
Typically, most people enroll in a Medicare Advantage SNP during their Initial Enrollment Period for Medicare or during the Medicare Fall Annual Election Period. Some people may also qualify for Special Enrollment Periods during the year in certain situations. These include:
•Moving outside of your current plan’s service area
•Qualifying for Medicaid
•Moving into, living in, or moving out of an institution
•Being diagnosed with a severe or chronic condition that qualifies you for a Chronic condition SNP
To apply for a Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan, you can either call Medicare at (800) 633-4227 or by contacting the company that sells the plan you’re interested in.
TYPES OF MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SPECIAL NEEDS PLANS
•Chronic Illness Special Needs Plan (C-SNP). C-SNPs serve individuals with specific chronic conditions, including cancer, dementia, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, stroke, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), certain neurologic disorders, among others. There are specific, tailored benefits, formularies, costs, and networks that apply. With a C-SNP, you must get a note from your doctor confirming that you have the condition addressed by the SNP. The C-SNP may enroll you before getting confirmation from your doctor, but if it cannot verify your eligibility by the end of your first month enrolled, you will be disenrolled from the plan at the end of the next month. You will have a Special Enrollment Period to enroll in a new plan, beginning when you are first notified by your plan that you are being disenrolled, and ending after two months. Insurance companies get to choose where they will offer certain plan designs, so you may or may not be able to find an SNP in your area that specializes in the condition that you have.
•Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP). The second category applies to Medicare beneficiaries who live in an institution, such as an assisted living center, long-term care skilled nursing facility, or memory care center. I-SNPs are similar to the C-SNPs but specifically focus on providing coordinated care to someone who is no longer living independently. To enroll in an I-SNP, you must live for at least 90 days in an institution that is served by the SNP. You also may qualify if you meet your state’s guidelines for requiring a nursing home level of care for at least 90 days, whether you live in an institution or in a community setting (at home or in a group residence).
•Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP). The third and most predominant type of SNP applies to people who have both Medicare and Medicaid (otherwise known as Dual Eligible SNP or D-SNP). Under a D-SNP, you must verify that you have Medicaid. You can show your Medicaid card or letter from Medicaid, or you can fill out the plan’s enrollment form and the plan can verify your enrollment status with Medicaid. Some D-SNPs only serve beneficiaries that have full Medicaid benefits. This means that if you are enrolled in one of the Medicare Savings Programs, you would not qualify and must find a D-SNP that serves people who have partial Medicaid.
D-SNPs have special benefits, beyond the benefits provided by either Medicare or Medicaid alone. A care coordinator may be available at the D-SNP carrier who will be available to assist in arranging transportation, locating helpful social services, and ensuring that prescriptions are being refilled in a timely manner.
People with full Medicaid can expect to spend little to nothing on deductibles, copays, and coinsurance for Part A and B services provided by the plan. Many plans have a $0 premium because Medicaid pays any plan premium for you. People with partial Medicaid may have to pay some cost-sharing.
To learn more about Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans visit: https://www.kff.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/10/11302.pdf.
To locate a participating plan in your area visit: www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
