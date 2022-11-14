Joel Mekler

Inquiring minds want to know two things, especially during the Medicare Annual Election Period
“Are Medicare Advantage plans bad?” and “What are the advantages and disadvantages of Medicare Advantage plans?”
Read on if you’re trying to determine if the private managed care health plan option is right for you.
Over the years, I’ve heard from many people, healthcare providers, in particular, say they dislike Medicare Advantage plans, but that does not mean they are bad. Medicare Advantage plans have become exceedingly popular, with nearly half of all new Medicare enrollees signing up for Medicare Advantage plans, accounting for about 48 percent of the entire Medicare market.
Medicare Advantage (MA) plans must cover everything that Original Medicare covers, and they can’t discriminate against people who are ill or have preexisting conditions. Regardless of their health, anyone can get an MA plan or switch to one during the open enrollment, which continues through December 7.
As noted in my earlier columns, Medicare Advantage plans have many beneficial aspects and lots of yellow — if not red — lights for people to heed as they decide whether to enroll. So, let’s dive into why Medicare Advantage plans might not be the best option for some individuals. We’ll review some of the most common things Medicare beneficiaries have reported to me that they don’t like about these plans. Then you can decide whether you wish to enroll in one or not.
•Medicare Advantage plans charge multiple copays. When you enroll in a traditional Medicare Supplement like Plan F or Plan G, you pay a higher premium upfront. However, you have very little out-of-pocket on the back end. No copays for doctor visits, lab work, or daily hospital copays.
When you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, on the other hand, you pay a much lower premium for the plan. Instead, you will pay copays and coinsurance for services as you go along. You might pay $10 or $20 for a primary care doctor or $40 or $50 to see a specialist. Then the doctor sends you down the street for bloodwork, and you pay another copay for labs. Perhaps your doctor suggests you get an MRI, and another $100 or $200 copay goes along with that.
Every Advantage plan has a Summary of Benefits that details all the costs, but very few people take the time to read it. If they did, the costs would not be a surprise to them. Unfortunately, because people fail to read the fine print, they conclude the plan is bad when it’s not the plan’s fault but rather a failure on the part of the enrollee to become better educated.
•Medicare Advantage plans aren’t free. Medicare itself pays Medicare Advantage plans. When you enroll in a plan, Medicare pays the insurance company to take on your health risk. The insurance company can also charge you whatever it wants for the plan.
Many Medicare Advantage plans will set very low premiums or even a $0 premium for the plan itself. They do this, of course, to attract you to the plan so that they can get paid by Medicare for your membership in the plan. However, a zero-premium plan is an enigma for many beneficiaries. Enrollees think that a $0 premium means they don’t have to pay for a Part B premium. This is false and is rooted again in a misunderstanding of how these plans work. Unless the person has a very low income and qualifies for Medicaid or a Medicare Savings Program, they must still pay the Part B premium to keep their policy in force.
•Medicare Advantage plans require referrals. This is true if you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO). Your primary doctor must issue you a referral before seeing a specialist. There’s nothing nefarious about this. Again, it’s how HMOs work, but many people view this as a hassle and don’t like the red tape. Suppose you think you would be annoyed by this. In that case, you may want to stay away from HMO plans and consider either a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or enroll in a Medigap plan, both of which have more flexibility.
•Medicare Advantage plans have narrow networks. Most Medicare Advantage plans have local or regional networks, so the plan’s entire network might only have a few thousand providers. However, if you stay with Original Medicare and enroll in a Medigap plan, you will have access to millions of providers nationwide. Many people enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan without realizing this. They fail to check with their favorite doctors and hospitals to confirm they participate in the plan’s network. Then they go to use their coverage, and their doctor turns them away because they don’t accept that coverage.
This is straightforward to avoid by checking the plan’s provider directory online before enrolling. Confirm the doctor’s participation in the EXACT plan name you are thinking about. Many Medicare Advantage plans have multiple networks. For example, a UPMC or Highmark plan may operate HMO and PPO plans in your local area. It’s common for a doctor to participate in one but not the other. If you check the wrong directory, you could produce a false result.
You may also want to double-check by contacting your provider’s billing office. Tell them you are considering enrolling in the ABC Medicare Advantage HMO plan, and you want to confirm that they are in the network for the plan. Notice that I included the full plan name there – you should do the same when ensuring participation with your providers.
•Medicare Advantage plans change their benefits each year. When someone is new to Medicare, I always bring up the fact that Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage yearly. And it’s not limited to just that. Plans can change their premiums, provider network, pharmacy network, copays, coinsurance, and deductibles. They can also change which medications are covered on their formulary.
When you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, you must do your due diligence every year. Sit down in September to review the Annual Notice of Change letter your plan mails out to you. Look to see what’s changing. If you don’t like the changes, you can use the fall Medicare Annual Election Period to choose a different plan or switch back to Original Medicare.
You should pay particular attention to a plan’s supplemental benefits. Many Medicare Advantage plans offer dental, vision, and hearing coverage. However, these benefits are usually quite limited if you read the fine print. For example, your plan may only cover preventive services, leaving you on the hook for more expensive dental work. Or your plan may give you a $100 credit toward eyeglasses every two years. This is hardly sufficient to cover the cost of glasses. My bottom line: If you aren’t willing to take the time to do your homework each year, you may feel disappointed with your Medicare Advantage plan when the plan was exercising its right to change benefits annually.
•Medicare Advantage plans use prior authorization for too many services. The fact is that Insurance companies are in business to make money. This means that when a Medicare Advantage plan reviews your claims, they always want to make sure something is reasonable and necessary. These plans typically involve a greater requirement for your provider to get pre-authorizations before approving services. Sometimes that authorization request might get denied. This happens a lot with medications. The drug is listed in the plan’s formulary but requires prior authorization or has quantity limits in the fine print. You might be upset if this causes you to wait a few days before you can get your medication. This could cause you to feel that all Medicare Advantage plans are bad.Medicare Advantage plans have high out-of-pocket maximums.Medicare Advantage plans are required to have an out-of-pocket (OOP) maximum limit. This is a good thing because it protects you from spending beyond a specific dollar amount each year on Part A and B services. The downside is that plans can set that OOP as high as $7,550 in 2022. For people on fixed incomes, coming up with $7,550 in a calendar year is a lot. Now it’s unlikely you will hit this maximum limit all at once because you would be paying copays and coinsurance as you go along. However, many plans charge a 20% coinsurance for chemotherapy, radiation, and dialysis. These are costly services. You could rack up many charges in a short time.
Over the years, here is something I’ve seen happen several times. Joe was diagnosed with cancer in September. He starts chemo in October, and his charges for the next three months are high enough to spend his $7,550 out-of-pocket maximum. Then in January, the plan resets, but he is still undergoing the second round of treatment later that year. This means he hits his out-of-pocket maximum again. This could result in $15,100 out-of-pocket over a period of just a few months. If this worries you and you don’t have money set aside for a rainy day, you may want to consider a Medigap plan. Medigap plans have more limited predictable back-end spending.Making a blanket statement about Medicare Advantage being good or bad is impossible. It all depends on your situation. For some people, the extra benefits offered by these plans make them worth the potential risk and the inconvenience of getting a referral to see a specialist. Advantage plans can provide more benefits and often charge less because they can save money on medical expenses through business agreements with members of their provider networks. However, the more significant source of savings is that these are managed care plans.Original Medicare is what’s called a fee-for-service program. If you want a procedure that Medicare approves, it will be covered by Original Medicare. Advantage plans, by contrast, would look for low-cost providers for such procedures. They usually require enrollees to get pre-authorization from their plan before approving coverage and may require less-expensive treatment alternatives.
If you are concerned about whether a Medicare Advantage plan is right for you, speak with your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor at your local Area Agency on Aging. They’ll walk you through the pros and cons of Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans and help you decide which route may be the best fit for you.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
