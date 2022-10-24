All those M’s – Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Medigap! No wonder so many people are confused about what each means.
And a big chunk of that complexity is related to the difference between Medigap and Medicare Advantage. Today and next week, I will explain the distinct differences between these two forms of coverage more succinctly so that you can see at a glance how they compare.
WHAT IS MEDICARE ADVANTAGE?
Medicare Advantage is part of the Medicare program known as Medicare Part C. Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are an alternative to Original Medicare, also known as fee-for-service Medicare. MA plans are a form of coordinated or managed care health coverage. Joining an MA plan is optional, and their availability varies by state and county.
To enroll in an MA plan, you must have both Medicare Part A and Part B. If you join an MA plan, you will receive all Medicare-covered benefits through your plan. You are still on Medicare and still retain the full rights and protections as other Medicare beneficiaries.
There are many different types of Medicare Advantage plans, but the two most popular are:
•Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs). HMOs have closed provider networks, and you generally must get all but emergency care within your plan’s network. You choose a primary care doctor who oversees all your medical care. Your plan may require a referral for specialist care and prior authorization for specific tests and procedures. HMO plans almost always include Part D prescription drug coverage.
•Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs). These plans also have provider networks, but you can still use any provider that accepts Medicare. However, you’ll pay less out-of-pocket if you stay in your network. You don’t have to choose a primary care doctor or need a specialist referral. Most PPO plans also include Part D coverage.
HOW DO ADVANTAGE PLANS WORK?
Medicare Advantage plans contract with Medicare on an annual basis. Medicare pays the plan a fixed monthly amount for each Medicare beneficiary who enrolls. The amount is readjusted each year and varies from county to county. The plan must provide all Medicare Parts A and B benefits. Based on the monthly amount it receives from Medicare, the plan takes the financial risk of providing all medically necessary services regardless of how many people use their services, how often they are provided, or how costly they are.
WHY CHOOSE MEDICARE ADVANTAGE?
Medicare Advantage plans must cover the same services offered under Original Medicare. Still, they may also provide additional services that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, such as eyeglasses, hearing aids, health club membership, and other wellness benefits. Many Medicare Advantage plans also include coverage of prescription drugs.
Anyone considering enrollment into Medicare Advantage must weigh the pros and cons to make an informed decision based on the four C’s: coverage, cost, convenience, and choice. It’s also crucial to remember that a person with Medicare Advantage cannot have a Medigap policy.
YOUR COSTS WITH MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
People who enroll in Medicare Advantage plans still pay their monthly Part B premium. They also may pay an additional monthly premium on top of the Part B premium and, for some services, a deductible and a portion of the cost of services received.
It isn’t easy to give a snapshot of your costs with a Medicare Advantage plan because each one is different. Each company that offers a plan can choose what to charge for premiums, deductibles, and copayment amounts.
People who choose to get their Medicare through a Medicare Advantage plan may be able to receive help paying for their coverage if they qualify for programs such as Medicaid, Extra Help, or Medicare Savings Programs.
COVERAGE OPTIONS
In Original Medicare, a beneficiary can go to any doctor, hospital, or other health care provider that takes Medicare. To get Medicare coverage, people who join a Medicare Advantage plan must follow the plan’s rules. For example, some Medicare Advantage plans require members to stay within a network of providers (with which the plan has a contract). Specific plans won’t cover members who go to a doctor’s office or a hospital outside this network. Other plans might cover people who go outside the network of providers, but they may require the member to pay more out-of-pocket for getting this care out-of-network. Some Medicare Advantage plans also offer Part D prescription drug coverage. Others are “stand-alone” plans that only provide health coverage, and people can buy a Part D drug plan to cover their prescriptions.
HOW TO ENROLL
There are limited times of the year during which people with Medicare can enroll (and disenroll) from a private Medicare Advantage health plan. People joining Medicare for the first time have an Initial Enrollment Period, during which they can also select a Medicare Advantage plan. People can also join, switch, or disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan during the Annual Election Period from October 15 through December 7.
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1 – March 31) will allow anyone enrolled in an MA plan at the beginning of the year to switch plans or disenroll from Medicare Advantage and return to Original Medicare. There are also Special Enrollment Periods for certain circumstances, such as when a senior moves from one plan’s service area to a new location.
To summarize, Medicare Advantage plans are an alternative way to get your Medicare benefits. Joining an MA plan is optional. If you do not join an MA plan or you disenroll from an MA plan, you have Original fee-for-service Medicare (Parts A and B). Note: It is essential to carefully consider enrollment/disenrollment from a Medicare Advantage plan, especially regarding the ability to pick up a Medigap policy.
Stay tuned for next week’s column on Medigap policies.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.