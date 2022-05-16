Joel Mekler

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and today, May 16, is Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day.
It’s an important time to reflect on your mental and emotional well-being.
Pause for a moment and check in with yourself — how do you feel about everything that has changed for you in the first part of this year — new routines in your workday and absorbing the heavy things happening in the world? Are you getting what you need to manage the stressors in your life and feel as good as you can?
Mental health is an essential aspect of overall wellness. Taking care of your mental health has become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has negatively impacted many people’s mental health and created barriers to treatment.
Many who need mental health support don’t know where to turn or what action to take. Research shows that today, over 20 percent of older adults aged 60 and older have a mental health disorder, but these conditions’ stigma makes people reluctant to seek help.
Medicare covers mental health and addiction-related issues during these stressful times, including:
•Inpatient mental health care under Medicare Part A. If you receive inpatient mental health services, Medicare Part A helps pay. These services can be either in a general hospital or a psychiatric hospital that only cares for people with mental health conditions. If you’re in a psychiatric hospital, Part A only pays for up to 190 days of inpatient freestanding psychiatric hospital services during your lifetime.
Medicare measures your use of hospital services (including services you get in a freestanding psychiatric hospital) and skilled nursing facility (SNF) services in benefit periods. A benefit period begins the day you’re admitted as an inpatient in a hospital or a SNF and ends after you haven’t had any inpatient hospital or skilled care in a SNF for 60 days in a row. If you go into a hospital or SNF again after 60 days, a new benefit period begins, and you must pay a new deductible for any inpatient hospital services you get.
The 2022 out-of-pocket costs for inpatient mental health services in Medicare Part A include:
•$1,556 deductible for each benefit period
•$0 coinsurance for days 1 to 60 of hospitalization for each benefit period
•$389 coinsurance per day for days 61 to 90
•$778 coinsurance per day for days 90 and beyond for each lifetime reserve day – you have 60 of these days over your lifetime
You pay all costs when you run out of lifetime reserve days.
•Outpatient mental health services Under Medicare Part B. Medicare covers a wide range of outpatient mental health services, including individual and group psychotherapy, family counseling if the fundamental purpose is to help with your treatment, psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and substance abuse counseling.
Medicare covers outpatient mental health care counseling and therapy services from mental health providers, including psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nurse practitioners, clinical social workers, nurse specialists, and physicians’ assistants. You can receive care in a doctor’s or other health care provider’s office, a hospital outpatient department, or a community mental health center.
Your cost-sharing under Medicare Part B includes a once-per-year deductible and the other 20 percent of your outpatient expenses. Unfortunately, there is no maximum limit on what you pay, leading to high out-of-pocket spending. Because of this, many individuals decide to enroll in either Medicare supplement insurance coverage or a Part C Medicare Advantage plan to fill in these gaps.
Below is a summary of the above information on what you will pay (it is important to note these amounts will vary from year to year — numbers here are based upon 2022):
•The Medicare Part B deductible – is $233 in 2022
•20 percent of healthcare provider services (at the amount approved by Medicare)
•Additional copayments or coinsurance if you receive your services as a hospital outpatient. These are dependent upon the specific service but are usually between 20 – 40 percent of the service cost.
•Medicare also covers one depression screening per year. The screening must be done in a primary care doctor’s office or a primary care clinic that can provide follow-up treatment and referrals. You pay nothing if your doctor or other health care provider accepts Medicare assignment.
•Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Coverage for mental health care. Medicare Part D helps cover drugs necessary to treat a mental health condition. Medicare drug plans are required to cover most antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and antipsychotic medications. Private insurers and other Medicare-approved companies sell part D plans. Almost all plans have a formulary — a list of drugs the plan covers. This list can change each year, but the company has to notify you at least 30 days before the change takes effect. It is important to review your plan’s formulary changes when you receive this information.
•A word about Medicare Advantage Plans. Alternatively, another option to help pay for the gaps in Medicare mental health coverage is a Medicare Advantage plan, or Part C. These plans are private healthcare policies that pay instead of Medicare. When you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, you’ll generally receive your care from providers in that specific plan’s network. Some offer prescription coverage, and they may reduce your out-of-pocket costs for mental health services compared to Original Medicare alone. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you should refer to it directly for details on costs and coverage.
•Need help paying for Medicare costs? In some cases, Medicare Savings Programs may also pay Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments if you meet specific financial requirements. You should contact your local PA-MEDI (formerly called APPRISE) at your local Area Agency on Aging to see if you qualify. If you have problems affording your medications, you may also be eligible for Extra Help through Social Security. Again, I highly recommend PA-MEDI as your go-to resource.
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES
•National Alliance on Mental Illness. Call 800-950-NAMI (6264).
•Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). (800) 662-HELP (4357)
•National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (800) 273-8255,
For more information about Medicare’s coverage of mental health services, you can request a printed copy of the “Medicare and Your Mental Health Benefits” by calling the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services at (800) 633-4227. The Guide is available online at: https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10184-Medicare-and-Your-Mental-Health-Benefits.pdf
