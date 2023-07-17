I wouldn’t say I like surprises — even the pleasant kind. They completely throw me off, leaving me awkward, confused and unprepared, but also sweaty, shaky and tensed, with an intense urge to use the washroom.
While some people love surprises, for many Medicare beneficiaries, it can lead to losing equilibrium and focus.
Millions of seniors rely on Medicare for health coverage, but misunderstanding how the program works could make for a financially rocky retirement. Here are a few aspects of the program that tend to catch retirees off guard.
MEDICARE OBSERVATION RULE
People often think that if they are in the hospital and stay overnight in a hospital room, they are an “inpatient.” But that is not always the case. Hospitals provide observation care for patients who are not well enough to go home but are not sick enough to be formally admitted. This care is considered an outpatient service.
Why does this matter? Your hospital status (“inpatient” or “outpatient”) affects how much you pay for hospital services (like X-rays, drugs and lab tests) and may also affect whether Medicare will cover the care you get in a skilled nursing facility following your hospital stay. Original Medicare only covers skilled nursing facility care for patients with a three-day “inpatient” hospital stay — “observation status” does not count toward the three-day visit.
If deemed an “inpatient,” you are covered under Part A, which has a flat deductible ($1,600 in 2023). On the other hand, if you are classified as an outpatient, it’s payable under Part B, and you will likely be subject to a 20 percent coinsurance for every medical procedure you have during your stay. I’ve seen dozens of people go bankrupt because they unknowingly were classified as outpatients under “observation.”
GUARANTEED MEDIGAP COVERAGE
When you first sign up for a Medigap plan, no insurer selling this coverage can deny you a policy or charge you more due to your pre-existing condition.
However, the rules can change fast if you ever drop your Medigap coverage, such as you might do if you switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage. If you later decide to return to Original Medicare, you can still get a Medigap policy — but the protections you had when you first signed up for Medigap suddenly disappear. That can make a policy costly or even difficult to obtain.
People always want to hear that they can go with lesser coverage now through a Medicare Advantage Plan and improve that coverage later only after they get sick. This option does not exist in most states. The Fall Annual Election Period (AEP) has nothing to do with Medigap plans. You cannot use the AEP to sign up for a Medigap plan without health questions and potential Medicare underwriting. The AEP is only for changing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans. Invest in that coverage from the beginning if you want a comprehensive Medigap plan.
DENTAL, VISION and HEARING
Medicare doesn’t cover most dental care, procedures, or supplies, like cleanings, fillings, tooth extractions, dentures, plates or other dental devices.
Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) will pay for dental services you get in a hospital. Medicare will pay for diagnostic hearing and balance exams only if your healthcare provider orders it to see if you need medical treatment. Unfortunately, Medicare does not cover hearing aids, hearing exams, or exams for fitting hearing aids. You pay 100 percent for hearing exams and hearing aids. Medicare also doesn’t cover routine eye exams, eyeglasses, or contact lenses. You might want to consider a Medicare Advantage plan for these services. There are also specific insurance plans that help fill this coverage gap called Dental, Vision, and Hearing (DVH) plans.
LONG-TERM CARE COSTS
The most-costly expense, especially for seniors over age 65, is long-term care. Whether in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or even at home, extended care costs are enormous. A private room in a nursing home averages about $8000 per month.
About 70 percent of seniors over age 65 will need some form of long-term care in their lifetime. Medicare only covers 20 days of this care, and the next 80 days are only partially covered. After that, you’re on your own. Start exploring other insurance options, such as a long-term care policy, a short-term care policy, or life insurance with a long-term care rider.
DRUG PRICES CAN RISE
Something strange happened between when my friend, Linda, signed up for a new Medicare prescription drug plan during last fall’s enrollment period and when she tried to fill her first prescription in January. Her medicine under her new plan nearly doubled from the quoted price on the Medicare Plan Finder.
You see when you purchase a plan, you would think that you have an implied contract. You agree to pay the plan premium, so your plan agrees to sell you that prescription at the said amount. But it doesn’t always work that way. As early as three weeks after Medicare’s drug plan enrollment period ends on De. 7, insurance plans can change what they charge members for drugs and do it repeatedly.
Be aware that drug manufacturers usually change the list price for drugs in January and occasionally again in July. Like a car’s sticker price, a drug’s list price is the starting point for negotiating discounts — in this case, between insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and drug manufacturers. If the list price increases, the plan member’s pay may also increase.
The potential for surprises is growing. More insurers have eliminated copayments – a set dollar amount for a prescription – and instead charge members a percentage of the drug price or coinsurance. And on the subject of plan changes, do know that the plan can change their provider networks at any time during the contract period with little or no notification to you.
PREMIUMS MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED
Most people who qualify for Medicare Part B — which covers outpatient care such as physician services, outpatient hospital services, and durable medical equipment — will pay a monthly premium of $164.90. But not everybody. About 7 percent of folks pay more.
That is because their income exceeds certain levels — more than $97,000 for individuals and married people filing separately and $194,000 for married couples filing jointly.
These folks can pay anywhere from $230.80 to $560.50 monthly premiums. Known as an income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, this added cost can also apply to Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. The monthly IRMAA there is $12.20 to $76.40. The IRMAA income brackets in 2023 are listed here:https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2023-medicare-parts-b-premiums-and-deductibles-2023-medicare-part-d-income-related-monthly
ELIGIBLE MEDICAL EXPENSES
You’ve paid into Medicare all your life, but unfortunately, it doesn’t cover 100 percent of your medical bills. You’re on the hook for 20 percent coinsurance, which can become quite costly if you ever have a medical emergency. For example, a heart attack can range from $750,000 to $1 million. If your heart attack costs $750,000, the 20 percent coinsurance on that dollar amount is $150,000. You see where this is going. I recommend looking at Medicare Supplements to pick up that 20 percent coinsurance. There isn’t an annual cap on Original Medicare costs, so that you would be paying that 20 percent coinsurance forever.
PART D DRUG PLAN
While you aren’t required to have a drug plan, you are penalized for every month you go without it or without creditable drug coverage. Each month you don’t have prescription drug coverage, you’re penalized 1 percent of the national base beneficiary premium. The final sum is added to your monthly Part D premium, meaning the more months you’ve gone without coverage, the more expensive your drug plan will eventually be. Even if you are not taking any prescription drugs now, it’s best to enroll in a Part D plan now rather than later due to the late enrollment penalty. The cheapest Medicare Part D plans run for less than $15/per month.
MEDICAL SCAMS
The National Council on Aging says senior scams have been called the “crime of the 21st century.” The FBI suspects that seniors are a target for the following reasons:
•Seniors are the most likely to have extra money (a home, retirement savings).
•Individuals who grew up in the 1930s-50s are generally known to be polite and trusting. Scammers exploit these traits.
•Seniors are less likely to report fraud because they don’t know whom to call, are embarrassed, or don’t know they have been scammed.
•Older adults often suffer from memory loss, making them less likely to be reliable witnesses. Scammers use this to their advantage.
Medicare.gov explains, “There are con artists who may try to get your Medicare number or personal information to steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud. Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card. Give your Medicare number only to people you know should have it. Medicare, or someone representing Medicare, will never contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.”
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
