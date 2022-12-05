Joel Mekler

If you are wondering how to choose a Medicare plan and feel like tearing your hair out, you are not alone.
I frequently hear comments from Medicare beneficiaries about how they considered themselves reasonably intelligent until they started trying to figure out Medicare.
Don’t be discouraged! Choosing a Medicare plan can be confusing to many people. I hope these last-minute tips on selecting a Medicare plan are helpful.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is about to close: Wednesday is your final chance to change from one Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan to another. If you’re enrolled in Original Medicare, you can switch to a private Medicare Advantage plan or drop existing Medicare Advantage coverage to return to Original Medicare.
Using the www.medicare.gov website is the best way to compare options. The Medicare Plan Finder Tool will let you search for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug plans in your county based on your preferences.
You first need to think about what’s most important to you. Depending on your situation, certain things might be essential, like costs, being able to use your current doctor or provider, or making sure the plan offers a particular benefit, like vision or dental. The Plan Finder will allow you to see detailed information on the following:
COSTS
Consider all of your out-of-pocket costs, not just the monthly premium amounts. Make sure to compare estimates of your total costs in a year. Some plans with higher monthly premiums might offer lower copayments or lower maximum costs.
If you don’t get health services often or take any prescription drugs: Look at the monthly premiums of each plan to see how much you would pay even if you don’t get any health services or drugs. You can sort the plans available to you to find and compare plans by “Lowest monthly premium.”
If you take drugs regularly: Log into (or create) your secure Medicare account to save a list of your drug plans and pharmacies. Comparing plans will give you a better estimate of your yearly costs. You can also sort plans by “Lowest drug + premium” cost.
If you join a plan during Open Enrollment (Oct.15 through Dec. 7 each year), this yearly cost includes 12 months of premiums plus the estimated cost to fill the drugs you added at the pharmacies you chose.
If you join a plan outside of Open Enrollment, this yearly cost includes premiums for the number of months left in the year, plus the estimated cost to fill the drugs you added at the pharmacies you chose.
If you get health services often: Look at the maximum you pay to get an estimate of what your total cost for health services could be for the year. Once you meet this amount, the plan will pay your health costs for the rest of the year (except for the monthly plan premium and standard Part B premium). If you also take drugs regularly, add the maximum and yearly costs together to estimate your possible total cost for the year.
DRUGS AND PHARMACIES
If you take drugs regularly and need drug coverage: It’s important to add them to your drug list to see if the plan covers them. You can also review the “Plan Details” to see how much it would cost to fill each of the drugs you added at each pharmacy you added to your list.
If you don’t take drugs regularly but want drug coverage for peace of mind: Look for plans that include drug coverage. They’ll have a “check includes drug coverage” on the bottom right of the plan card. You can also use the “Drug coverage options” filter to only show plans with or without drug coverage.
Only choose pharmacies you would be willing and able to go to. You can select up to 5 at a time and see how much it would cost to fill your drugs at each one. Comparing costs by pharmacy can help you choose the lowest-cost plan.
PLAN TYPE
There are different Medicare plans (like HMOs and PPOs), and they all work differently. Use the filter option to learn more about the different plan types, and only show the ones that fit your needs.
•Provider networks. Many plans have networks of healthcare providers, including doctors, other healthcare providers, hospitals, and facilities. Usually, if you get services from providers in a plan’s network, it costs less than getting those services from providers that aren’t in the plan’s network. If keeping your current providers is important to you: Make sure they are in the plan’s network before you join.
•Special needs plans. If you have both Medicare and Medicaid, a specific disease or condition (like diabetes), or if you live in an institution (like a nursing home): You can add Special Needs Plans to your plan results. These plans tailor their benefits, provider network, and drug formularies to best meet the needs of the group they serve.
BENEFITS
Plans can offer extra benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, like vision, hearing, dental, and fitness programs. Plans can also cover even more benefits, like transportation to doctor visits, over-the-counter drugs, and services promoting your health and wellness.
If you get these kinds of health services often: Make sure the plan you join covers them. Select “Plan details” to see a complete list of benefits each plan offers. You can filter plans to show only the ones that include the benefits you need.
Remember, Medicare help is available. If you don’t understand something about Medicare Open Enrollment or using the Medicare Plan Finder, it’s crucial to ask for help. Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Free one-on-one insurance counseling is also provided by State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs). Contact your local Area Agency on Aging for more information or to make an appointment. SHIP counselors know the ins and outs of Medicare coverage and can help seniors find other benefits and resources that reduce healthcare costs.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
