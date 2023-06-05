In addition to the celebration of Father’s Day, June is Men’s Health Awareness Month.
For all you Medicare Dads and Granddads out there, Men’s Health Month is a time to raise awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and depression (yes, mental health matters).
Consider these statistics:
•Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States, killing nearly 385,000 men in 2021 –about 1 in every four male deaths.
•More than 700,000 men are diagnosed with cancer each year; 300,000 of those cases will result in death.
•230,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. It’s the second leading cause of death in men.
•More U.S. men die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer.
•More than 60% of adult American men are overweight or obese.
Men spend their whole lives providing for and protecting their fortune and family, but they miss the mark when caring for themselves.
Is it any wonder that:
•Men’s life expectancy in the United States is more than 10% lower than women’s.
•Over the last 30 years, the mortality rate has increased more for men than women in every age category.
•Men suffer higher rates of death and serious illness than women for most of their adult lives.
Plus, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows:
•Women are 33% more likely to visit a doctor than men.
•The rate of doctor visits for annual examinations and preventive services was 100% higher for women than men.
MEN’S FOCUSED BENEFITS
If you’re a man with Medicare coverage, take the first step and ensure all your preventive screenings are completed and up to date. The Welcome to Medicare and Annual Wellness Visits are especially meaningful to men.
Welcome Exam
The Welcome to Medicare Exam is a one-time appointment with your doctor, but you must schedule it within the first year of having Part B coverage. Although this visit isn’t a full-blown exam, it does establish a baseline with your physician for future exams. During a Welcome to Medicare Exam, your provider will:
•Check your height, weight, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), and vision.
•Review your medical and social history.
•Check for depression or other mental health conditions.
•Provide you with education, counseling, and referrals related to your risk factors and other health needs.
•Give you a checklist or written plan with information about other preventive services you may need.
The Welcome to Medicare visit is covered 100% by Medicare Part B.{ol}
Yearly’Wellness’ Visit
If you’ve had Medicare Part B for over 12 months, you can get a yearly “Wellness” visit to develop or update your personalized plan to prevent disease or disability based on your current health and risk factors. The annual “Wellness” visit isn’t a physical exam. Your provider will ask you to fill out a “Health Risk Assessment” questionnaire as part of the visit. Answering these questions can help you and your provider develop a personalized prevention plan to help you stay healthy and get the most out of your visit.
Your provider will also perform a cognitive assessment to look for signs of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Your provider will also evaluate your potential risk factors for a substance use disorder and refer you to treatment if needed.
Your first yearly “Wellness” visit can’t occur within 12 months of your Part B enrollment or your “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. However, you don’t need a “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit to qualify for a yearly “Wellness” visit. You pay nothing for the annual “Wellness” visit if the doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment.
Prostate Screening
Prostate cancer screening tests look for possible signs of cancer. Here are a few facts about prostate cancer. It’s the most common type of cancer among men. It tends to affect men 65 or older. More than 90% of prostate cancer cases are found in the early stages. It has one of the highest curability rates of all types of cancer.
Medicare covers digital rectal exams and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests once every 12 months for men over 50. You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for the digital rectal exam. The Part B deductible applies. You pay nothing for the PSA test.
HEART Screening
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men in the United States, and even if you don’t show symptoms, you can still be at risk. Risk factors for heart disease include smoking, lack of exercise, poor diet, obesity, high blood pressure, age, and family history of heart disease or other cardiovascular diseases.
You’re eligible for a heart disease screening every five years, even if you don’t have any signs of heart trouble. If your doctor doesn’t offer you this blood test, request it! With heart disease being the “silent killer,” you don’t want to become a statistic when it can be detected and prevented. The test is free since Medicare Part B covers 100% of this cost.
Depression Screening
Depression is one such disease that is generally misunderstood, especially in men. This is because most men are unable or reluctant to share their feelings. Hence, it’s one of the most serious health issues in men. Medicare covers one depression screening per year. The screening must be done in a primary care setting (like a doctor’s office) that can provide follow-up treatment and referrals. You pay nothing for this screening if your doctor accepts assignment.
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes screenings can help detect, treat, and manage diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, 13.8 – 17% of men in the United States have diabetes. Medicare covers diabetes screenings, a fasting blood glucose test, and a post-glucose challenge test once a year if you have one of the following risk factors:
•High blood pressure (hypertension)
•History of high blood sugar
•History of abnormal cholesterol levels
•Obesity
If you have pre-diabetes (high blood sugar levels that aren’t high enough to be classified as diabetes), Medicare will cover two blood glucose lab tests yearly. Medicare Part B covers 100% of the costs for these screening tests.
Shots and Vaccines
Being vaccinated for illnesses – such as the flu, pneumonia, and Hepatitis B – is an easy way to stay healthy.
Flu Shots
Flu seasons vary in severity yearly, but those 65 and older remain at the most significant risk. A flu shot protects you from contracting and spreading the flu. If you have Part B, you pay nothing for the flu shot if the doctor or other qualified healthcare provider accepts assignment for giving the shot.
Pneumococcal Shots
Infection from pneumonia targets the lungs and can cause you to run a fever and have difficulty breathing. Medicare Part B pays 100 percent for a single-dose vaccine in addition to a 2-dose series.
Hepatitis B Shots
Medicare will cover the Hepatitis B shot if you’re at medium or high risk of developing it. Some risk factors include End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), hemophilia, and diabetes. As long as you meet the eligibility requirements, you pay nothing for the shot if the doctor or other qualified healthcare provider accepts assignment.
Most of us have men in our lives whom we care about being happy, healthy, and productive individuals, and this month is all about encouraging the men in your life to take care of their bodies by eating right, exercising, and working to prevent disease. Staying healthy doesn’t just happen – it takes a decision to act, not try.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.