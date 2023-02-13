Western Pennsylvania is known for producing NFL players and having one of the country’s highest rates of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
It can sometimes feel like the region’s gray days are endless. While some people thrive in cold weather (not me), the late fall and early spring can be particularly challenging.
In the United States, 10 to 20 percent of people have a form of the winter blues, and about half a million people suffer from winter Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. Essentially SAD is a Major Depressive Disorder with a seasonal pattern. Generally, SAD is related to changes in your body chemistry, specifically your serotonin and melatonin levels.
Lack of light is a significant factor, but other factors can contribute: The days are short; the nights are long. Cold wintry weather leads to people spending more time indoors. This “hibernating” instinct can turn us into couch potatoes, with low activity levels, fewer social interactions, and greater social isolation.
People who suffer from SAD describe feeling listless, anxious, and irritable. They often experience low energy levels, sleep disorders, headaches, weight gain, and other symptoms. Fortunately, there are steps you can take if you suffer from SAD, including lifestyle changes like eating nutritious foods, getting regular exercise, getting outside more, and boosting your vitamin D intake.
Medicare Part B covers many preventive services, including screenings to assess your risk for SAD or other mental health conditions.
Medicare covers the following preventive benefits:
•Annual depression screening: Medicare covers one depression screening per year. The screening must be done in a primary care doctor’s office or clinic that can provide follow-up treatment and referrals. You pay nothing if your doctor or other health care provider accepts Medicare assignment.
•Alcohol misuse screening: Some people with mental health problems may struggle with alcohol or drug abuse. Medicare covers one alcohol misuse screening per year. All Medicare enrollees who are not alcohol dependent may qualify for counseling.
•“Welcome to Medicare” visit: This introductory preventive visit includes a review of your potential risk factors for depression. (Note: This visit is only covered if you get it within the first year of getting Medicare Part B). You pay nothing if your doctor or other health care provider accepts Medicare assignment.
•“Wellness” visit: Medicare also covers a yearly “Wellness” visit once every 12 months (if you’ve had Part B for longer than 12 months). You pay nothing if your doctor or other health care provider accepts Medicare assignment. During this annual visit, your doctor will evaluate your physical and mental health, and you’ll have the opportunity to discuss any mental health concerns with your physician. Your doctor may make recommendations based on your risk factors or refer you for additional treatment.
MEDICARE PART A INPATIENT MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE
If your condition requires an inpatient stay, Medicare Part A covers general and psychiatric hospital services. There is a cap on Medicare coverage for inpatient services if you stay at a psychiatric hospital (versus a general hospital). Medicare Part A will only cover psychiatric hospital care for up to 190 days in your lifetime. Even when admitted to a hospital as an inpatient, Medicare Part B covers doctor services you get during your hospital stay.
MEDICARE PART B OUTPATIENT MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE
Medicare Part B covers many mental health services you get as an outpatient, including:
•Psychiatric evaluation and diagnostic tests
•Individual therapy
•Group therapy
•Family counseling (if the goal of therapy is to help your condition)
•Alcohol abuse counseling (up to four sessions)
•Medication management
•Partial hospitalization
Additional eligibility requirements may apply to qualify for these benefits. Keep in mind that Medicare doesn’t cover all therapy. Marital or pastoral counseling is not a covered benefit under Medicare. You are only covered for mental health services via a licensed psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, or other health care professional who accepts Medicare assignment.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE (PART C) COVERAGE OF MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
If you get your Medicare benefits through a private Medicare Advantage Plan, they, too, must cover the same services as Original Medicare, including hospital stays, outpatient care, therapy sessions, certain medications, and more. If your plan comes with prescription drug coverage, it may help pay for prescribed medications to treat a mental health condition. Check your plan’s formulary to find out what’s covered. Copays and coinsurance amounts vary, depending on your plan. Providers and services typically must be in-network. Referrals and prior authorization could be required to receive services. See your Advantage plan’s Evidence of Coverage for details about what’s covered and your costs.
MEDICARE PRESCRIPTION DRUG COVERAGE (PART D)
Medicare Part D covers prescription drugs that you get from a retail pharmacy. Stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans that include drug coverage may vary in costs and which drugs are covered. To find out if a specific Medicare plan covers a medication you need, check the plan’s drug formulary, which is a list of medicines covered by the plan. The formulary may change at any time.
Certain drugs that treat mental health conditions are in protected classes under Medicare Part D, including antipsychotic drugs, antidepressant drugs, and anticonvulsant drugs. With some exceptions, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans must cover most medications in these drug classes.
You should always consult with your medical provider regarding diagnosis or treatment for a mental health condition, including decisions about the correct medication, and before undertaking any specific exercise or dietary routine.
The rate of people with symptoms of depression increases with age, but it is not a normal part of aging. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 80 percent of depression cases are treatable.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
