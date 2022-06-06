Frank Sinatra may have had too few regrets to mention. However, this isn’t the case with Medicare beneficiaries.
I receive countless calls from beneficiaries wishing they had known more about one thing or another about Medicare. And it’s voiced even by people who consider themselves otherwise intelligent and well-informed. What people don’t know about Medicare can cost them dearly.
In today’s article, I want to review some of the main things that beneficiaries get wrong in the hope that you can learn from their mistakes.
I wish I had researched the pros and cons of zero-dollar premium Medicare Advantage plans. When comparing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, one of the first things most people look at is the monthly premium. And that makes sense. It’s always disappointing to find a great plan that includes all of your doctors and medications and offers great extra benefits — only to discover that it’s priced way outside your budget.
At the opposite end of the spectrum is the $0 Medicare Advantage plan. It sounds like a unicorn, but in reality, around 90 percent of people have access to a zero-premium Medicare Advantage plan. So, are zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans free? No, zero-dollar premium Medicare Advantage plans are not free; they have no monthly premium. Other out-of-pocket costs you’ll likely have are:
•Deductibles: This is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your plan begins paying its share. Depending on the plan, you may have separate deductibles for medical care and prescriptions.
•Co-payments: This is a set amount you pay at the time of service. Depending on the plan, you may have higher co-pays for different types of care, especially if you have a PPO, which covers out-of-network care for a higher cost.
•Co-insurance: Some Advantage plans charge co-insurance instead of a co-pay. The difference is that co-insurance is a percentage of the total cost. So, instead of a flat $20 co-pay for a doctor’s appointment, you might pay 20% of the service price. (This is part of Medicare’s cost-sharing model.)
•Maximum out-of-pocket: Also known as MOOP, the yearly max out-of-pocket varies by plan but cannot exceed $7,550. (The 2022 average is around $5,100.) There is no MOOP with Original Medicare.
And always remember: You still owe the Medicare Part B premium ($170.10 in 2022), even if your Advantage plan also has a monthly premium. The insurance company gets reimbursed for providing your Medicare benefits, even if your MA plan is premium-free.
The good news is that 90 percent of people enrolled in an MA-PD have access to a plan with a $0 premium. Interestingly, though, only around 56 percent who had the option chose a premium-free MA-PD plan. The remainder opted for plans with a monthly premium. This isn’t that surprising: I always recommend people look beyond the monthly premium to determine the actual out-of-pocket cost of a plan and make sure it offers the kinds of benefits you want and need. Just remember, free isn’t always free with some Medicare Advantage plans.
I wish I didn’t miss my Medicare initial enrollment period. Medicare has specific enrollment periods that govern when you can enroll, change, or disenroll from certain coverages. There is a seven-month initial enrollment period for people who need to have Medicare when they turn 65, including three months before you turn 65, your birthday month, and three months afterward. The window applies to Parts A through D. Keep in mind that usually, you need to have Parts A and B before signing up for other types of Medicare insurance.
For example, if your birthday is in September, you can sign up for Medicare anytime from June through December. Please note that your Medicare coverage can still begin within the enrollment window at different times. If you sign up from June through August, your coverage will start in September. If you sign up in September, it will begin on Oct. 1. But if you sign up later, there may be longer coverage gaps. In this example, the coverage date is Dec. 1 for October sign-ups, Jan. 1 for signing up in November, and February 1 for those in December.
If, for any reason, you missed enrolling in Part A or B during the initial enrollment period, there is also a general enrollment period from January 1 through March 31 each year. However, in most cases, coverage will not take effect until July 1. Waiting after the initial enrollment could trigger lifetime premium surcharges for late Part B and D enrollment.
The Part B penalty is 10 percent for each full year you are late; the Part D penalty is 1 percent a month. These are cumulative penalties. Worse, perhaps, than the penalties, late sign-ups may leave you with no primary health insurance for an extended period.
How do you avoid these penalties? Step one is not to take anything for granted as you approach your 65th birthday. Suppose you are already collecting Social Security benefits when you turn 65. In that case, you will be automatically enrolled in Parts A and B and receive a Medicare card about two months before your turn 65. At 65 or older, if you have — yourself or through your spouse or even ex-spouse — an active employer group health insurance policy, you usually do not have to sign up for Medicare Part B. But if you aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and don’t have an active employer group health insurance policy, you must sign up for Medicare benefits through the Social Security Administration.
I wish I didn’t miss the Medicare annual open enrollment period. Open enrollment, which runs every year between Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is the annual equivalent of a Medicare do-over. Ideally, consumers can roll up their sleeves to compare products and make changes to get the best prices and coverage. But a new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 57 percent of people don’t review or compare their coverage options annually, including 46 percent who “never” or “rarely” revisited their plans. Strikingly, two-thirds of beneficiaries 85 or older don’t review their coverage annually, and up to 33 percent of this age group say they never do. People in poor health or with low income or education levels are less likely to shop.
This indifference can’t be chalked up to a shortage of information. Each September, Medicare sends an Annual Notice of Change document (via mail or email), which lists the changes in a person’s current coverage for the year ahead, such as the premium and co-pays. Medicare also mails a thick handbook, “Medicare & You,” containing detailed information about plan options. Insurance companies flood the airwaves and mailboxes with advertisements and brochures.
Why don’t beneficiaries do it? Complexity is a crucial issue. Kaiser found that 30 percent of enrollees said the Medicare program was either “somewhat difficult” or “very difficult” to understand, and those percentages were higher among disabled Medicare beneficiaries. Once you enroll in Medicare, you can ill afford to “set it and forget it.” If you’re uncomfortable using the internet to search for plans or don’t have internet access, the PA-MEDI (formerly APPRISE) is there. PA-MEDI is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and provides free one-on-one Medicare counseling and assistance in every state and county.
I wish I knew that Medigap insurers might not have to sell you a policy if you don’t buy one the first time you are eligible. If you start with Medicare Advantage and later want more choice, you can technically switch to Original Medicare. But you’ll likely run into a snag that makes it impractical or impossible if you have a severe illness or preexisting condition.
The best time to buy a Medigap policy is during your six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period. This is when you generally get better prices and more choices among policies. You can buy any Medigap policy sold in your state during that time, even if you have health problems. The period automatically starts the first month you have Medicare Part B and are 65 or older. It can’t be changed or repeated. After this enrollment period, you may not be able to buy a Medigap policy, or if you’re able to buy one, it may cost more due to past or present health problems.
