Each week I enjoy sharing with readers the many facets of Medicare: the enrollment periods, coverage under the different parts of Medicare, types of providers available, how to avoid penalties related to late enrollment, and so on.
Today, I’ve compiled several tips I’ve learned to help you effectively navigate Medicare and access needed services.
ENROLL IN MEDICARE ON TIME
One of the most meaningful actions you’ll make as a new Medicare beneficiary is to sign up for Parts A, B, and D during your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) to avoid penalties. If you plan on delaying enrollment for one reason or another, ensure your current health insurance will pay primary and your drug coverage is creditable.
GET THE RIGHT PLAN
Know whether or not Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage works best for you. Remember, the “right” plan for you may differ from what your friends, neighbors, and family members think you have. Talk to your primary care doctors and specialists to determine what insurance they accept (Do they take assignment?) Are they in-network doctors for any specific private plans?
ENROLL IN ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
Most people don’t realize that they may be eligible for several programs that will help ease the burden of Medicare costs. The Medicare Savings Program (MSP), Extra Help, Pharmaceutical Assistance Program (PAP), and State Pharmaceutical Assistance Program (SPAP) can lower premiums, coinsurance, and deductibles for Parts A, B, and D.
SIGN UP FOR A MEDIGAP
If you have decided to go with Original Medicare, consider a Medigap policy that will help cover the costs of your copays, coinsurances, and more. The best time to buy a Medigap policy is during your 6-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period.
CONSIDER COORDINATION OF BENEFITS
Many other insurances pay secondary for Medicare beneficiaries (including but not limited to Medicaid, small employer insurance (20 or fewer employees), and retiree insurance. Keeping other insurance is worth the cost, depending on your expected healthcare needs. Knowing when and how to transition from other insurance to Medicare is important to avoid coverage gaps and enrollment penalties. Talking to your Employee Benefits Administrator before making any decisions regarding your coverage is especially important.
GET A SECOND OPINION
Faced with surgery or other medical procedure you’re not sure you want or need? Consider getting a second opinion. Studies show that up to 60 percent of original diagnoses are either contradicted or further refined when a second opinion is sought. And many second opinions related to the best way to treat a condition are also rejected. Medicare should pay for it whether you have Medicare Advantage or Original Medicare.
CHECK FOR CHANGES IN YOUR PLAN
Don’t assume your coverage with be the same from one year to the next. You have time (almost two months) to assess your current coverage and see what changes are being made to the policy for the next plan year. And since plans change from year to year, be sure to check that all your favorite doctors are still in-network if you have a Medicare Advantage plan and that your pharmacy locations are part of your Part D plan. If you aren’t happy with your current providers, consider whether you can improve your coverage, save money, or both by switching up your policies.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PREVENTIVE CARE
Medicare offers an array of free preventive services at no cost to you. Preventive care helps you stay healthy by identifying issues before they become problems. Talk to your doctor to determine which preventive services are most appropriate.
REMEMBER YOUR PRESCRIPTION BENEFITS
Because coverage changes yearly, look closely at the medications you are taking or expect to be prescribed in your current plan and others if you wish to change policies. Drug plans categorize medicines into multiple tiers based on the type of medication, format, and other factors, and the tier the medication is on can drastically affect its price.
CHEAPEST MONTHLY VS.CHEAPEST OVERALL
The cheapest monthly premium does not mean the plan will be the most affordable overall. Remember, if you are purchasing a Medicare Advantage plan, or even with your Medicare Part D plan, there are many charges over and above your monthly premium. You have co-pays and co-insurance for services, and you will have to meet your deductible (if applicable) before your plan kicks in towards the cost of your medications.
GUARD YOUR CARD
If someone calls you out of the blue and asks for Social Security or Medicare information, they are likely fraudsters. You should only provide information to a trusted healthcare provider. Social Security and Medicare will never call or ask for your personal information.
KNOW YOUR RESOURCES
One of the best-kept secrets available to every beneficiary is your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). Here in Pennsylvania, the SHIP is called the Pennsylvania Medical Education and Decision Insight or PA-MEDI. PA-MEDI offers free Medicare counseling to older Pennsylvanians. Counselors are specially trained to answer your questions and provide objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicaid, and Long-Term Care Insurance. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for further details and to be connected to a PA MEDI representative. A PA MEDI Helpline is also available at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
