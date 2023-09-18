Joel Mekler

September is Falls Prevention Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Falls Prevention: From Awareness to Action.”
One in four people 65 and older falls each year. This equates to more than 14 million people. Falls are the main reason older adults lose their independence and are the leading cause of death due to injury for older Americans.
Medicare and Medicaid bear the biggest burden of healthcare costs associated with falls. Nationally, the medical costs attributed to nonfatal and fatal falls in the over-65 age group amount to 50 billion a year. The average hospital cost for a fall injury is over $30,000 as fall injuries are among the 20 most expensive medical conditions.
Here are some other tidbits about falls that you may find interesting.
FACTS ABOUT FALLS
•In 2021, 38,742 died from falls and more than 800,000 people were hospitalized. In that year a higher percentage of women (28.9%) than men (26.1%) reported one or more falls.
•Nearly 3 million people go to emergency rooms every year because of falling. That’s about one person every 15 seconds and according to the National Council on Aging every 19 minutes an older adult dies from a fall.
•Two out of three seniors admitted to the hospital because of a fall are discharged to nursing homes.
•Underlying health conditions can affect balance, reflexes, and/or cognition including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and arthritis.
Although the estimated prevalence of nonfatal and fatal falls increases with age, falls are not an inevitable part of aging. Fortunately, there are proven ways to reduce and prevent falls (more on this later).
Several existing Medicare policies support fall prevention. When people first become eligible for Medicare, they are entitled to a Welcome to Medicare Visit that must include screening for both fall risk and home safety. Subsequently, all Medicare enrollees are entitled to an Annual Wellness Visit that includes falls and safety screenings.
Medicare Advantage plans, in particular, have been proactive when it comes to fall prevention programs. Several plans offer supplemental benefits, including the ability to offer home modifications, targeted education, and access to fitness benefits. In 2019, there was a 36 percent increase in the number of plans offering home and bathroom safety devices and modifications. These types of modifications, which include grab bars, improved lighting, and ramps are critical environmental adaptations used to prevent falls and better enable older adults to live safely in their own homes. For Medicare Advantage, reducing the risk of falls is a quality measure on which all plans are measured and rated to ensure public accountability for quality care and as an incentive to work towards high performance in the area’s measures.
Generally, Medicare coverage includes treatment for your injuries if you fall. Original Medicare consists of Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance). If you’re admitted to a hospital after injuries due to a fall, Medicare Part A will cover your treatment in most cases. The Part A deductible may apply, as well as coinsurance after the first 60 days. Medicare Part B may cover some serviceswhen you’re a hospital inpatient.
If you’re treated in an emergency room, doctor’s office, or clinic after a fall, Medicare coverage under Part B usually covers these services. As with Part A, a deductible and coinsurance or copayment amounts may apply. Walkers, canes, and other assistive devices to help you prevent falls are covered under the Medicare Part B durable medical equipment benefit. Furthermore, Part B will help pay for occupational and physical therapy services, if medically necessary.
Whether your fear of falling is due to physical or medical issues or you are just anxious there are things you can do to help yourself stay upright.
Stay physically active and focus on overall wellness: Many people limit their activities due to fear of falling. They believe that if they remain inactive, they won’t fall. But the exact opposite is true! Regular exercise at any age improves our strength and balance and makes us less likely to fall. Exercises to improve balance and strength include tai chi, balance classes, and a regular walk. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet, and getting proper sleep can all improve your overall wellness and decrease falls.
Get regular medical checkups. Changes in vision, hearing, and foot stability may cause you to fall. Ask your medical provider how often you should have your vision and hearing checked. If you receive new eyewear or hearing aids, take time to get used to them. If you are noticing changes in your foot strength or the way you walk, talk to your medical provider about these changes. Many Medicare Advantage plans cover routine vision and hearing services.
Make your home safer: Most falls take place at home. To make your home safe, make sure you have enough light. Use nightlights to help navigate rooms when it is dark. Remove things you can trip over from stairs and other places where you walk. Remove small throw rugs, or use double-sided tape to keep the rugs from slipping. Use a non-slip rubber mat in the shower or tub, and have a professional install grab bars and handrails.
Get an annual fall screening: The CDC recommends that all adults over the age of 65 get an annual fall screening. Talk to your doctor if you have fallen. A fall can alert your medical provider to a possible problem and help them provide you with ways to prevent future accidents. These steps may include things like changing medication or seeing a physical or occupational therapist.
During Fall Prevention Month, I encourage you to learn more about fall prevention and to be an advocate for either yourself or a loved one. It is never too late to take steps towards improving balance and mitigating risk factors.
Additionally, remember that fall prevention can reduce financial burdens and injuries, increase independence, and even save a life!
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
