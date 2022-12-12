Joel Mekler

In a year headlined by rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about the solvency of the Medicare and Social Security Trust Fund, seniors could use a little good news.
It came on Sept. 27 when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022. You won’t see a significant reduction in the current amount, but it will be less than what you’ve been paying.
There are several different parts of Medicare. Here’s how much premiums and other costs for each part are expected to be in 2023.
HOSPITAL INSURANCE (PART A)
Medicare Part A covers inpatient care, nursing facilities, hospice care, and home healthcare costs.
Premium: If you or your spouse worked at least 40 quarters or about 10 years, then you qualify to receive premium-free Medicare Part A. Premium-free Part A means you won’t have to pay a monthly premium for Part A coverage. If you do not meet the work threshold, your Part A premium will be $278 or $506 per month.
Inpatient hospital deductible: $1,600 for each benefit period in 2023, an increase of $44 from $1,556 in 2022.
Daily hospital coinsurance: $0 for each benefit period’s first 60 days of inpatient care. $400 per day for days 61-90 each benefit period, an increase of $11 from $389 in 2022. $800 per lifetime reserve day after day 90 in a benefit period, an increase of $22 from $776 in 2022.
Skilled Nursing Facility coinsurance: $0 for each benefit period’s first 20 days of inpatient care. $200 per day for days 21-100 each benefit period, an increase of $5.50 from $194.50 in 2022.
MEDICAL INSURANCE (PART B)
Medicare Part B covers outpatient care, home health services, medical equipment, lab tests and preventative services like vaccines.
Standard monthly premium: $164.90 in 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from $170.10 in 2022.
Annual deductible: $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the annual deductible of $233 in 2022.
Coinsurance: 20% for most services Part B covers.
You might be asking why is Medicare Part B cheaper. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recommended that any excess Supplementary Medicare Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund money be passed along to those with Medicare Part B coverage in May. This is to help decrease the costs of the premium and deductibles.
This year’s Part B premium was projected to cover spending for a new drug, Aduhelm, intended to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Since less money was spent on that drug and other Part B items, more reserves were left over in the Part B account of the SMI fund, which will now be used to limit future Part B premium increases.
PRESCRIPTION DRUG INSURANCE (PART D)
Medicare Part D covers a variety of prescription drugs that people using Medicare take, including drugs to treat severe illnesses such as AIDS and different types of cancer. Medicare Part D costs can vary widely.
Premium: Base premium is $32.74
Initial Part D deductible: The initial Part D deductible will increase by $25 (from $480 in 2022 to $505 in 2023).
Initial Part D coverage limit: The initial Part D coverage limit will increase by $230 (from $4,430 in 2022 to $4,660 in 2023), where the 2023 donut hole begins.
The 2023 donut hole begins once you reach your Medicare Part D plan’s initial coverage limit of $4,660 and ends when you spend an out-of-pocket total of $7,400 when catastrophic coverage begins.
The donut hole discount: Part D enrollees will receive a 75% donut hole discount on the total cost of their brand-name drugs purchased while in the donut hole. The discount includes a 70% discount paid by the brand name manufacturer and a 5% discount paid by your Medicare Part D plan. The drug manufacturers’ 70%, the 5% Part D plan discount, and the 25% you pay are combined to count toward your donut hole exit point.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE (PART C)
Like Part D costs, Medicare Part C costs can vary widely. Part C, also called Medicare Advantage, is private insurance that combines Parts A and B and may also include additional coverage such as eye care and dental services.
The nationwide average Medicare premium for Part C in 2023 is $18 per month. Although some Part C plans have a $0 premium, you are nevertheless still responsible for paying your Part B premium to the federal government.
Many factors can affect the cost of your Part C premium, including your location, plan type, and coverage. You’ll also need to consider the plan’s deductible, copayments, or coinsurance rates. One benefit of Medicare Advantage is an annual limit on what you can pay out-of-pocket. Again, each plan may have a different out-of-pocket limit.
Important note for high-income earners: Several million retirees have income in retirement that exceeds a specific threshold (Income in retirement comes from such sources as IRA distributions, pension payments, annuity payouts, capital gains, and for many, Social Security benefits). They must pay a larger share of the total Part B premium when that happens. This is what’s known as an income-related monthly adjustment amount or IRMAA. High-income earners not only pay a Part B IRMAA, but they also pay an additional fee to Medicare for their Part D premium. Most people on Medicare only pay a premium to the insurance company for their Part D plan. IRMAA amounts are automatically deducted from one’s Social Security benefit payment once both programs are in place. Otherwise, they will be billed separately for Part B and Part D IRMAA if they only have Medicare and have not yet claimed Social Security.
DEFINITIONS
Premium: The monthly fee you pay to have Medicare.
Deductible: What you must pay out of pocket before Medicare starts paying for your care.
Copayment/Coinsurance: The amount you pay for each service.
Benefit period: The period begins the day you start getting inpatient care. It ends when you have not received inpatient hospital or skilled nursing facility care for 60 days in a row.
