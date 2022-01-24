Joel Mekler

Buyer’s remorse is defined as having a “feeling of regret experienced after making a purchase, typically one regarded as unnecessary or extravagant.”
The feeling usually hits home around January when you realize how much you’ve overspent on friends and family for Christmas when you should have put aside that money for your kid’s future college tuition.
Every fall, thousands of beneficiaries join Medicare Advantage plans without understanding how they work. They often enroll online without knowing that the plan has a network. It’s common for them to figure this out in January or February when they try to make an appointment and learn their doctor’s office is not in the Advantage plan’s network. Sometimes, beneficiaries forget to check the drug formulary, too. They don’t realize that their plan doesn’t cover one or more of their medications until they are standing at the pharmacy counter in sticker shock.
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MAOEP) gives people a chance to make things right. It runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. It allows beneficiaries in a Medicare Advantage plan to make one switch to either another Medicare Advantage plan or back Original Medicare. At this point, they can also pick up a stand-alone drug plan if returning to Original Medicare.
In order to make the most of the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period you need to know what is permissible and what is not.
If you have Original Medicare (Part A/B), you might be stuck until the Annual Election Period. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is only for individuals that are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
You might be stuck with your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, too. Original Medicare doesn’t include prescription drug coverage, so enrollees need to enroll in a stand-alone drug plan. The three-month Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period won’t allow to change from one drug plan to another. Should you decide to switch from your Medicare Advantage plan to Original Medicare, you can then use this enrollment period to sign up for a stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.
You only get one opportunity to change plans during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. The change becomes effective on the first day of the month after your new plan receives your request.
Here are some other important factors to keep in mind regarding the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.
•If you decide to switch back to Original Medicare from your Medicare Advantage plan, you could be subject to medical underwriting if you want to purchase a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy.
•You must reside in the Medicare Advantage plan’s service area to switch plans and not every Medicare Advantage plan will accept new enrollments.
•The main difference between the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment and Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is who can use each one. Medicare Annual Enrollment is when anyone who has Medicare can make coverage changes for the upcoming year, while Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment is only for people who are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
•You can’t be denied enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan due to a pre-existing condition. This includes people with end-stage renal disease.
Don’t confuse the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period with the General Enrollment Period, which also runs between Jan. 1 and March 31. The General Enrollment Period is specifically for people who did not sign up for Medicare Part A and/or Part B when they were first eligible and who otherwise don’t have a Special Enrollment Period.
If you want to switch from one Advantage plan to another, simply submit an enrollment application to the new plan and once you are accepted, you will be automatically disenrolled from your current plan.
Remember, if you are switching or disenrolling from your Medicare Advantage plan, you must continue to use providers and services in your current plan’s network until the date your switch or disenrollment becomes effective. Otherwise, the plan will not pay and Medicare will not pay, because your Advantage plan requires you to use providers in your plan’s network.
If you’re returning to Original Medicare, I would encourage you to enroll in a Part D plan as close to the time of your Medicare Advantage plan disenrollment as possible in order to avoid any gap in drug coverage. For example, if you disenroll from your Advantage plan on January 28 and enroll in a Part D plan on February 1, you would return to Original Medicare on February 1, but wouldn’t have drug coverage until March 1.
During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, sales representative can’t send you unsolicited materials advertising the opportunity to make additional enrollment changes, or reference the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. In addition, they cannot specifically target beneficiaries who are in the enrollment period because they enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan during Fall Open Enrollment.
The Medicare Plan Finder can help you find, compare, and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare drug plan in your area. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for help. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. You can also find local, personalized help through the Pennsylvania APPRISE program. Remember, the Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period ends March 31.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.