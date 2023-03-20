Joel Mekler

Today, I want to respond to a question I frequently get from beneficiaries who have difficulty accessing prescription drugs during the first quarter of the new year.
In one form or another, the question goes like this: “I am concerned about how my drugs will be covered in 2023. All the drugs I took were covered last year, but I forgot to check if my drugs would be on my plan’s formulary this year. What can I do if they are not covered?”
If your plan does not cover all of your drugs, you should find out if you are eligible for a transition refill, also known as a transition fill, which could provide temporary coverage. A transition refill is typically a one-time, 30-day supply of a drug you were taking before switching to a different Part D plan (either stand-alone or through a Medicare Advantage Plan) or before your current plan changed its coverage at the start of a new calendar year.
Transition refills let you get temporary coverage for drugs not on your plan’s formulary or with certain coverage restrictions (such as prior authorization or step therapy). Transition refills are NOT for new prescriptions. Note: You can only get transition fills for drugs you were already taking before switching plans or before your existing plan changed its coverage.
The following situations describe when you can get a transition refill if you do not live in a nursing home (there are different rules for transition refills for those living in nursing homes):
•Your current plan changes how it covers a Medicare-covered drug you are already taking. If your plan is taking your drug off its formulary or adding a coverage restriction for the next calendar year for reasons other than safety, the plan must either:
•Help you switch to a similar drug that is on your plan’s formulary before Jan. 1
•Or, help you file an exception request before Jan. 1
•Or, give you a 30-day transition fill within the first 90 days of the new calendar year and a notice about the new coverage policy.
•Your new plan does not cover a Medicare-covered drug you have been taking. If a drug you have been taking is not on your new plan’s formulary, this plan must give you a 30-day transition refill within the first 90 days of your enrollment.
• It must also give you a notice explaining that your transition refill is temporary and informing you of your appeal rights.
• If a drug you have been taking is on your new plan’s formulary but with a coverage restriction, this plan must give you a 30-day transition refill free from any restriction within the first 90 days of your enrollment. It must also give you a notice explaining that your transition refill is temporary and informing you of your appeal rights.
In both of the above cases, if a drug you have been taking is not on your new plan’s formulary, be sure to see whether there is a similar drug that is covered by your plan (check with your doctor about possible alternatives) and, if not, to file an exception request. (If your request is denied, you have the right to appeal.
Here are some additional questions you may have regarding transition refills:
•Question: Can a transition fill cover any drug? No. A 30-day transition fill does not apply to any non-formulary drug excluded from the Medicare program. For example, if the medication “Drug ABC” has been banned by the FDA because of possible dangers to the user, a Medicare plan must remove “Drug ABC” from the plan’s formulary. And although a person may have used “Drug ABC” last year, since the non-formulary drug is excluded from the Medicare program, a transition fill will not be granted to protect the Medicare beneficiary from the dangers associated with this medication.
•Question: What will we pay for a transition fill? 25% to 50% of the retail cost. Transition fills are not free, and a person will pay the cost-sharing associated with the medication as if they had a formulary exception request granted and the plan was covering (possibly as a Tier 4 or Tier 5 Specialty Drug with a 25% or more cost sharing). In addition, if a formulary drug is now covered by usage management restrictions (such as Quantity Limits), people who are using certain protected medications, such as opioids, may find that their transition fill request for a larger quantity beyond the new quantity limit is not granted due to additional restrictions placed on these drugs.
•Question: Are transition fills available to people in a nursing home or long-term care facility? Yes. The rules surrounding transition fills within a long-term care facility are more relaxed (or generous) and may extend to providing non-formulary drugs for at least 91 days or more.Question: Will I receive a transition fill of a non-formulary drug even though I was enrolled in another Medicare Part D plan last year?
Yes. A transition fill is available to all Medicare plan members, even new members, who previously used a medication.
•Question: How long will I have to get my transition filled?Your 30-day supply transition fill is usually valid for the first 90 days of your Medicare drug plan coverage.
•Question: Can I get an extension on my transition fill?Possibly. Your Medicare Part D plan may provide you with a transition fill extension; however, such an extension is provided only on a case-by-case basis in exceptional situations. For example, an extension may apply if you filed a formulary exception request, but it hasn’t been fully processed by the end of your transition fill period.
•Question: I started using a new medication in 2023, which is not on my plan’s formulary. Can I get a transition fill? No. As explained earlier, this isn’t the intent of the transition fill policy. You should initiate a formulary exception request to obtain coverage of a non-formulary drug.
•Question: If my medications are now subject to drug restrictions (such as prior authorization), can I get a transition fill while requesting a formulary exception? According to Medicare, the transition fill policy applies to non-formulary Part D drugs and “Part D drugs that are on a sponsor’s formulary but require prior authorization, step therapy, or have quantity limits below the beneficiary’s current dose. Transition fills for controlled drugs such as opioids may have additional restrictions.
•Question: If my new Medicare drug plan does not cover my medication, can I switch to a drug plan that covers my prescription? Yes. If enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage, you can make a one-time change during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 every year. In addition, it may be possible to change your Medicare plan outside the Medicare Annual Election Period should you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Generally speaking, a Special Enrollment Period may be granted when you move to a new address that isn’t in your plan’s service area, or you will lose your current coverage. Individuals receiving “Extra Help” or enrolled in a State Pharmaceutical Assistance Program like PACE would also qualify.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
