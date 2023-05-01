Joel Mekler

Lately, much buzz has been generated about Medicare Flex Cards. You may have seen television and online advertisements promoting a “$2,800 Medicare flex card” to Medicare beneficiaries. Are these flex cards the real deal?
WHAT ARE MEDICARE FLEX CARDS?
A Medicare flex card is similar to a debit card that can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses. The flex card is usually tied to a flexible spending account (FSA). When you visit the doctor or need to purchase medical supplies, you can swipe the card to pay. The card comes pre-loaded with a certain amount of money already available.
It’s important to note that Medicare flex cards are unavailable to anyone enrolled in Original Medicare. Only some but not all, Medicare Advantage plans offer flex cards. Each plan established its own rules and requirements for using the flex card.
While flexible spending accounts and flex cards can be used to make medical purchases, they aren’t the same. With flex cards, your health insurance premium covers the money provided to you in your flex card account. With a flexible spending account, your employer pays a portion of your monthly wages, and your taxable income for the year is reduced. Any money you use to pay for medical expenses is also not subject to tax.
While a Flex Card is legitimate, the average benefit is around $500, not $2,880, as the TV ads claim. The funds can only be used on eligible items that are medically necessary.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A CARD?
Remember, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services does not issue flex cards. If someone claims that they do, it’s a scam. Enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan requires you to meet the essential eligibility criteria for Medicare. You must be enrolled in Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, and most Medicare Advantage plans require the payment of a monthly premium.
Once you meet the eligibility requirements, you must enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that offers the flex card benefit. You can visit the plan finder tool at Medicare.gov to locate Advantage plans that may provide the flex card in your area. Again, not all plans are available in all areas, and you must live within a plan’s service area to qualify for coverage. Call the plan to get specific information about coverage details and eligibility requirements. Flex cards are also unavailable through Medicare supplement plans (Medigap plans). Medicare supplement insurance is an extension of Original Medicare that helps pay for out-of-pocket expenses not covered by Original Medicare. The flex cards are only available through certain Medicare Advantage plans.
WHAT ARE ELIGIBLE EXPENSES?
Many TV commercials would have you believe you can use the card to buy groceries, clothing, shoes, and other items. In reality, this is rarely the case. Flex cards can be used for eligible medical expenses.
Flex cards can purchase over-the-counter medications, eyeglasses, or other medical necessities. Medical equipment, like a wheelchair, walker or glucose monitor, might also qualify. You can also use the card to pay copays or coinsurance when you receive medical services and prescription drugs. Here is a fairly comprehensive list of items that can be paid for with your flex card.
•Medical equipment
•Insurance copayments and deductibles
•Prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines
•Dental, vision, and hearing care services
•Diagnostic tests
•First aid equipment, like bandages
•Other medically-necessary expenses
Some plans may stipulate that the flex cards can only be used for dental, vision, and hearing, while others may be less restrictive. It all depends on the plan; each plan establishes its rules and has a specific list of approved items.
Please note that shoes and groceries are rarely considered eligible purchases, although it is possible in some limited situations. For example, if your doctor agrees that it is medically necessary for you to wear a certain type of orthopedic shoe, your flex card could likely be used to buy it. Similarly, chronically ill patients prescribed a special diet by their physician can generally use their flex card to buy the special foods they require. However, the senior flex card can only be used on these items if your doctor considers them medically necessary.
WATCH OUT FOR SCAMS
To avoid flex card scams, look out for these red flags:
•Ads that say flex cards can be used to pay for gas and groceries (Typically, cards are limited to medical and health-related expenses).
•Ads that say flex cards are universally available to Medicare beneficiaries (Medicare does not issue flex cards, and they aren’t available to everyone).
•People that contact you first, without your permission (Trustworthy insurance companies typically don’t contact you until you reach out first).
•Middlemen who get paid to refer you to insurance companies (Never give personal information to someone who does not represent the company itself. The best way to avoid Medicare flex card scams is to go directly to the insurance company).
Remember, enrolling in a plan strictly for the extra plan perks is not the best way to evaluate coverage. Your Medicare plan is fundamentally about your healthcare coverage needs. Let the perk and extras, like flex cards, be the icing on the cake and not the reason to enroll.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
