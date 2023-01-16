Joel Mekler

When the prospect of becoming a Medicare beneficiary loom, you suddenly become aware — if you’re like most people — of how little you know about the program.
And even if you think you do, can you be sure that the information you have is accurate? Based on the questions I’ve received, I can tell you that many perceptions about Medicare are way off base; quite often, they’re gleaned from the internet or even mass emails deliberately designed to spread misleading information and scare seniors.
Is it time for you to enroll in Medicare? Here’s a system that will help you choose the right plan with minimal fuss and bother.
Enrolling in Medicare for the first time can be quite a task. There are so many important decisions to make and so many different factors to juggle that it can get more than a little overwhelming. By breaking down Medicare into smaller decisions, it’s easier to make sense of this sprawling program.
Step one: Find your initial enrollment window. The first big deal about getting Medicare right is understanding when you can enroll in Medicare when you turn 65. If you get what I’m about to say wrong, you face late penalties and a possible gap in your coverage. The Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is the earliest time that you’re entitled to sign up for Medicare. Typically, it occurs around the time you reach 65. But of course, it would happen earlier if you qualify for Medicare because of a disability.
The IEP lasts for seven months – usually beginning three months before the month of your 65th birthday and ending three months after you turn 65. For example, let’s say you’re going to turn 65 in May. Your Medicare initial enrollment window would open on February 1, continue past your birthday, and close at the end of August. It’s best to start the Medicare enrollment process as early as possible because if you wait until your 65th birthday or later to enroll, your coverage might not kick in until after your previous health insurance policy expires, leaving you with a potentially dangerous gap in coverage.
Step two: Weigh the two systems: Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Here’s a quick summary of how each of the two systems works very differently in delivering Medicare benefits:
•Original Medicare: This option is the original government system that has been in place since 1966; that’s why it’s also called Original Medicare. It comprises Parts A and B, and it works on a fee-for-service basis. In other words, Medicare directly pays a portion of the costs of any medical service it covers to any provider that accepts Medicare patients. You, the patient, pay a percentage of the cost or, in some cases, a fixed amount for each covered service you receive.
•Medicare Advantage (MA): Medicare Advantage is the name used collectively for Medicare’s private health plans. They deliver Medicare benefits differently from Original Medicare and are run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies. Medicare pays each plan monthly for each enrollee’s medical care, regardless of how much health care a person uses. You receive your medical benefits through the plan of your choice and pay the charges required by the plan. Because plans vary significantly in cost and benefits, you’ll need to choose the best that suits your needs.
By law, these plans must offer all the same benefits that Original Medicare offers, though they can charge enrollees different amounts for those benefits. Most Medicare Advantage plans also cover healthcare expenses that aren’t included in Original Medicare, such as prescription drugs, vision, hearing, and dental coverage. Further, unlike Original Medicare, many Medicare Advantage plans have a network of medical providers and require you to use only those providers (or at least they charge you extra if you go outside the network). Medicare Advantage plan policies provide annual out-of-pocket caps to protect people and families from catastrophic medical expenses.
Step three: Narrow down your plan choices. One concern many new Medicare beneficiaries’ have about Medicare is that they will have fewer choices than they did with their employer plan. The reverse is true. If you’ve had health insurance from a private employer, you probably had only two or three plans each year. In contrast, Medicare offers a variety of private health plans, and depending on where you live; you may quickly become overwhelmed by the number of plan options.
Choosing either Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage triggers a mini-cascade of other choices. If you decide on Original Medicare, you must consider whether you need Part D prescription drug coverage. If so, you must enroll in a stand-alone Part D drug plan (one that provides only drug coverage), choose your plan from over 20 plans offered in this area, and pay a monthly premium. You don’t need Part D if you have creditable (equivalent) drug coverage from another source.
You must also consider whether you want Medigap supplemental insurance: Medigap pays many out-of-pocket expenses in Original Medicare. If you want it, you must choose a policy with the set of benefits you prefer, contact insurance companies that sell that policy in your area for a price quote, and pay the monthly premium required.
If you decide on Medicare Advantage, you must consider whether you need Part D prescription drug coverage. If so, you must choose an MA plan that includes drug coverage in its benefits package. If you have creditable drug coverage from another source, such as the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system, you can choose an MA plan that offers only medical benefits with no drug coverage.
You must also think about which plan to enroll in. Again, there are more than 25 plans in Western Pennsylvania. Almost 90 percent of them have prescription drug coverage. Each plan has its mix of costs and benefits. Using Medicare’s Plan Finder, you can compare plans and choose just one, enroll in it, and pay a monthly premium (in addition to the Part B premium) if required.
If you’ve decided to go with Medicare Advantage, there are two additional factors to consider: the plan network and the drug formulary. Most Medicare Advantage plans have provider networks, though not every plan will require you to stay within the network. However, it’s best to choose a plan whose network includes your primary care physician and any specialist you see regularly. This will almost certainly reduce your charges for visits to these providers. The plan’s formulary determines which prescription drugs are covered and how much you’ll have to pay for those drugs. Make sure that your regular prescriptions are included in the formulary.
Step four: Review your plan coverage on an annual basis. Regardless of which option you pick, to begin with, you’re free to switch to the alternative at least once a year during the Medicare Annual Election Period. During this time, you can switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (or vice versa), from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or from one Part D prescription drug plan to another.
Most people overlook this step and don’t take the time to review their coverage for the following year. It is highly recommended that you look carefully at the changes your plan will make in its costs and benefits for the next year and compare them with what other plans are offering. Why? Because the plan that works best for you this year won’t necessarily be your best deal next year.
Once you get the hang of it, doing an annual review of Medicare plans during open enrollment will take just a few minutes of your time and help ensure that you have the best possible health insurance coverage for the following year.
Step five: Seek out advice and support. When it comes to helping make Medicare choices or dealing with an array of Medicare issues, a State Health Insurance Assistance Program is your best friend. You get personal, one-on-one help from counselors with extensive training on Medicare. You get advice that’s wholly objective and devoid of sales pressure. And it’s free! Medicare’s consumer helpline is another excellent resource. They handle any questions related to Medicare. That includes asking a customer service representative to search online for a Part D or Medicare Advantage plan that best meets your needs and preferences.
You may also get advice on picking a Medicare health or drug plan from various sources, including insurance agents, doctors and pharmacists.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
