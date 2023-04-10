Joel Mekler

What’s true and what’s false when it comes to how Medicare works and the benefits it provides can feel incredibly overwhelming.
There’s no shortage of educational resources available – and for a good reason. Medicare can be complicated, especially if you’re navigating it for the first time.
If you want to make the most of your Medicare benefits and budget appropriately for healthcare in retirement, you will need to cut through a lot of misinformation and myths and get right to the facts. Here are a few misconceptions you can ill afford to buy into.
POPULAR BELIEF NO.1: MEDICARE IS FREE
Truth: This misunderstanding does have some kernels of truth. Most people don’t have to pay a premium for Part A (hospital care) because they have the required 40 quarters of coverage under Social Security. But ask anyone currently enrolled in Medicare, and you will quickly learn it is far from free. For example, this year’s standard Part B premium is $164.90 monthly. Higher-income seniors, however, often have to pay more for Part B (doctor and outpatient services). Parts C (Medicare Advantage) and D (Prescription drug coverage) plans are sold by private insurance carriers, and the costs vary.
While some Medicare Advantage plans have premiums as low as $0, you must consider the additional costs, including deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. And remember, you must continue to pay the standard monthly Part B premium to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan. Medigap policies also carry an additional premium cost that varies between insurance carriers.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 2: MEDICARE WILL COVER ALL MY MEDICAL EXPENSES
Truth: When people think “Medicare covers everything,” they refer to Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare). Many are surprised that Medicare only pays 80 percent of most Part B services. That extra 20 percent can add up quickly, and Original Medicare does not cap out-of-pocket costs. This is one of the reasons why people pursue supplement insurance.
There are certain big-ticket healthcare items Original Medicare won’t pay for. These include dental care, hearing aids, and vision services. If you want coverage for these critical items, purchase separate insurance or sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare, providing many additional supplemental benefits.
Another thing Medicare won’t cover is long-term care, like assisted living facilities or nursing homes. In most cases, you must pay out of pocket, so securing long-term care insurance during your 50s and 60s is wise.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 3: YOU WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY ENROLLED IN MEDICARE
Truth: One of the biggest problems for prospective Medicare enrollees is assuming they will be automatically enrolled. The fact is that you are automatically enrolled if receiving Social Security at the time you turn 65. But if that isn’t the case, you must sign up to avoid penalties.
Thankfully, you get plenty of time to do so. Your initial enrollment window begins three months before the month you turn 65, and it ends three months after the month you turn 65. If you miss the initial enrollment window (and are not still working), you will have to wait until the General Enrollment Period to enroll, which often results in financial penalties.
Many people over 65 continue to work and receive health care coverage through their employer – meaning they don’t need Medicare coverage yet. In this scenario, you most likely qualify for a Medicare Special Election Period (SEP). The SEP allows you to defer your Medicare application until your current healthcare coverage through your employer expires, or you retire. At that point, you have an 8-month window to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 4: ADVANTAGE AND SUPPLEMENT PLANS ARE THE SAME
Truth: This is one of the most common myths and is incorrect. People tend to use the terms interchangeably. Many people discover that relying solely on Original Medicare is insufficient. You can enroll in either a Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plan, but not both. A Medicare Advantage plan replaces Medicare, while a Medicare Supplement plan “supplements” Medicare.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 5: MEDICARE AND MEDICAID ARE THE SAME THINGS
Truth: While the two programs have similar sounding names, Medicare provides health coverage for people age 65 and over as well as those with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and other disabling conditions, while Medicaid is a state-run insurance program for low-income people of all ages. Some people are eligible for Medicare and Medicaid but must apply for each program separately. The two work together when an individual is deemed a dual-eligible.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 6: MEDICARE ALLOWS FEWER CHOICES THAN MY EMPLOYER HEALTH PLAN
Truth: In fact, the reverse is true. If you have health insurance from a private employer, you may have only two or three plans to choose from each year. In contrast, Medicare offers a choice between the traditional program in which you can go to any doctor or other provider in the United States that accepts Medicare patients and a variety of Medicare Advantage private plans, which are likely similar to health plans you may have known in the past. Depending on where you live, you may need help with the number of options. This year, for example, In Western Pennsylvania, Medicare beneficiaries could choose from over 60 different Medicare Advantage and Part D plans.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 7: MEDICARE IS a ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL PROGRAM
Truth: This is partially correct in that Medicare is administered by the federal government. The federal government runs and regulates Medicare and pays for your medical services. Even so, those services are almost wholly private. The doctors you go to are not government employees, and the hospitals and labs that provide services to you are not government-owned. Private insurers run Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medigap plans.
It always amazes me when politicians discuss Medicare as a “one-size-fits-all” system. Using that tired old phrase is an instant giveaway of their ignorance of how the program works. Just imagine if Medicare were a one-size-fits-all system. It would be far simpler to navigate and understand without lengthy explanations. And there would be no need to write this column.
But as mentioned earlier, Medicare offers many different options. Of course, that range of choice causes so many people to become utterly baffled and lost in the weeds, resulting in many blindly making decisions that aren’t in their best interest.
POPULAR BELIEF NO. 8: PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS DO NOT have an IMPACT
Truth: While it’s true that pre-existing conditions do not affect one’s ability to get a Medicare Advantage plan, this may not be the case with a Medicare Supplement. The rules provide a six-month window after enrolling in Part B to sign up for a Medicare policy without medical underwriting. After that time, insurance companies can deny an application or raise the premium because of medical issues.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
