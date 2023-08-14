If you’re enrolled in Medicare or about to turn 65, you might wonder, “Will Medicare pay for assisted living?”
Here’s what you need to know about Medicare’s coverage of assisted living costs.
WHAT IS ASSISTED LIVING?
Assisted living is a form of residential care designed for older adults who need minimal support with their day-to-day activities. They may need help with personal care tasks (e.g., toileting, bathing, dressing, and medication management). Assisted living generally includes a private or shared room, daily meals, a monthly calendar of activities, and private areas for study and leisure.
This type of residential community is beneficial when living at home may no longer be safe or when an older person who needs some daily support wants to live closer to family without moving into the family home. The cost of assisted living depends greatly on location. Assisted living expenses may also vary based on the amenities provided and the services a resident need.
Assisted living communities are unique, with different features and amenities ranging from everyday dining and social areas to libraries and movie rooms. How does assisted living differ from nursing home care? Assisted living communities are geared toward generally healthy, active older adults who need minimal extra support. Nursing homes provide skilled medical care in a clinical setting for people with serious and chronic health conditions. These residents do not need to be in a hospital but cannot get the care they require at home.
DOES MEDICARE PAY FOR ASSISTED LIVING?
Medicare doesn’t pay for rent at assisted living because this type of support is nonmedical or not “medically necessary” in nature. The main supports and services assisted living communities offer are nonmedical and might include housekeeping, laundry, socialization, and assistance with activities of daily living.
Medicare defines medically necessary services as those that “diagnose or treat an illness, injury, condition, disease, or its symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine,” so many typical assisted living services don’t qualify.
WHAT SERVICES MIGHT MEDICARE PAY FOR?
Though Medicare doesn’t cover assisted living, it does cover durable medical equipment, which could include a wheelchair, oxygen equipment, and other supplies that you need to manage your health. Medicare also covers preventative care services, encouraging members to manage their health proactively. Examples include flu shots, diabetes screenings, mammograms, and more.
The bottom line: If you move to an assisted living community, Medicare will still provide coverage for your approved prescriptions, necessary surgeries, doctor’s appointments, medical screening, and necessary medical equipment, just as it did when you lived at home.
DOES MEDICARE ADVANTAGE COVER ASSISTED LIVING?
Medicare Advantage plans, or Medicare Part C, don’t cover assisted living; however, they are more flexible with covering additional services as part of their benefit design. Some plans may offer in-home care services, adult day care, meal delivery, and other services related to assisted living. They have provider networks, and you can choose from a list of providers in your area based on your needs.
DOES MEDICAP COVER ASSISTED LIVING?
Medigap is a supplemental insurance policy sold by private carriers. It can be used alongside Original Medicare to help cover Medicare out-of-pocket costs like deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. Some Medigap policies also cover medical services that don’t fall under Original Medicare – like emergency medical care during overseas travel.
Since it’s designed to supplement coverage, Medigap does not pay for assisted living or other types of long-term care. Depending on your specific Medigap plan and coverage, it may help relieve some out-of-pocket expenses related to short-term care.
Are DEMENTIA PATIENTS COVERED?
Medicare doesn’t cover the costs associated with assisted living for people with dementia. However, Medicare may help pay for other services related to dementia care, such as inpatient hospital care, physician fees, some medically necessary items, and short-term skilled nursing care for up to 100 days.
HOW TO PAY FOR ASSISTED LIVING
Other options may be available if you don’t have significant savings to draw from to pay for assisted living.
Medicaid: Medicaid does not cover the room and board portion of assisted living costs. However, many states offer Medicaid waiver programs that help cover medication management, on-site therapy, and other support services provided in a residential setting. Recipients must:
• Live in the state in which they’re applying for Medicaid.
• Reside in an assisted living facility that’s licensed for Medicaid.
• Meet specific financial need requirements.
• Demonstrate a functional need for assisted living.
Benefits and requirements vary from state to state.
Veterans’ benefits: Aid & Attendance is a need-based benefit offered to eligible veterans by the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration (VA). In addition to a VA pension, this monthly stipend may be used to cover the cost of a long-term care or assisted living facility. To qualify for this benefit, a veteran must meet at least one of the following criteria.
• They are confined to a bed.
• They are a resident of a long-term care facility.
• They need assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs).
• They have severe vision impairment.
Long-term care insurance: Long-term care policies may cover some assisted living costs, depending on your policy and its specific coverage. Each carrier and policy have its own rules and conditions.
Reverse mortgages: You can use funds from a reverse mortgage to pay for assisted living. However, if you reside at a facility for over 12 months and your home remains vacant, the reverse mortgage must be paid (usually by selling your house). Talking to a qualified financial counselor before applying for a reverse mortgage is important.
Private funds: Many older adults pay for assisted living through income, personal savings, pensions, and other private funds.
As you can see, regarding assisted living costs, Medicare coverage is limited. That’s why it’s essential to explore what other funding alternatives are available to you or your loved one. Talking to a qualified expert can help you understand all your options and make informed decisions.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
