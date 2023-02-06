According to CDC.gov, “heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year….”
What is the percentage of Medicare patients with coronary heart disease? According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 42 percent of Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years and over have at least one heart condition. With such a high percentage of Medicare beneficiaries requiring treatment for heart disease, it’s important to ask: does Medicare cover heart disease care?
To start, it’s important to know that heart disease is a broad term that encompasses a range of conditions related to the heart, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart valve disorders, and heart arrhythmias. Medicare offers coverage for a wide variety of services related to heart disease care, including heart disease screenings, rehabilitation, and behavioral training. Medicare covers different amounts for these services, depending on your specific health needs and the types of preventive services and treatments covered by your plan.
Medicare Advantage (MA) plans cover all preventive services the same as Original Medicare. This means MA plans will not be allowed to charge cost-sharing fees (coinsurances, copays, or deductibles) for preventive services that Original Medicare does not charge for as long as you see in-network providers. Charges will typically apply if you see providers not in your plan’s network. MA plans may offer additional benefits such as Silver Sneakers (a health and wellness program), transportation to medical appointments, meal delivery, in-home support services for activities of daily living, etc.
HEART DISEASE AND PREVENTIVE SERVICES
Annual Wellness Visit (AWV): An appointment with your primary care provider (PCP) to create or update a personalized prevention plan. This plan provides a screening schedule for appropriate preventive services based on your current health and risk factors. This is not a head-to-toe physical. You cannot receive your AWV within the same year as your “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. As part of this visit, blood pressure and other routine measurements are checked. Even though Medicare covers your wellness visit and you will not be charged for it, you may have charges to pay if additional tests are ordered or screenings that Medicare does not include. You may also have to pay your Part B deductible or coinsurance in some circumstances.
Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA): Medicare pays for a free screening once in a lifetime. To receive this screening, you must have a family history of an aortic aneurysm, or you must be a man between the ages of 65 and 75 years old who have smoked 100 or more cigarettes in his lifetime. Please note: A female smoker, even if she smokes more than her male counterpart, is not eligible for this screening unless there is a family history of heart disease.
Cardiovascular disease screening: Medicare covers cardiovascular disease screenings every five years at no cost to you. Preventive heart screening includes tests to help detect heart disease early and measures cholesterol, blood fat (lipids), and triglyceride levels.
Diabetes screening: Medicare covers a fasting blood glucose test for people at risk of developing diabetes. Your physician must order the screening. You may be eligible for up to 2 diabetes screenings per year. If you have diabetes, Medicare covers educational training to manage your condition and prevent complications. Note: You are responsible for the 20 percent coinsurance and the Part B deductible.
Medical nutrition therapy: Medicare may cover medical nutrition therapy (MNT) services if you have diabetes or kidney disease. You may receive services from a registered dietician which includes: an initial nutrition and lifestyle assessment and one-on-one counseling to help you manage lifestyle factors that affect your diabetes. Progress and follow-up visits are part of this benefit.
Obesity screening and counseling: Medicare covers intensive behavioral therapy for people who are obese, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more. Behavioral counseling promotes a healthy diet for adults with hyperlipidemia, hypertension, advancing age, and other known risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
Smoking cessation counseling: Medicare will cover up to 8 face-to-face visits during 12 months. A qualified doctor or other Medicare-recognized practitioners must provide these visits.
“Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit: Medicare covers a one-time preventive visit within the first 12 months you have Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance). This is called the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. The visit is a great way to get up-to-date on important screenings and shots and to talk with your doctor about your family history and how to stay healthy. During this visit, your doctor will, among other things: record your medical and social history (like alcohol or tobacco use, your diet, and your activity level), check your height, weight, and blood pressure and calculate your body mass index (BMI).
MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR CARDIAC REHABILITATION PROGRAMS
If you’ve had a heart condition, like a heart attack or heart transplant, Medicare covers cardiac rehabilitation programs that include exercise, education, and counseling. You pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount if you get these services in your doctor’s office. In a hospital outpatient setting, you also pay the hospital a copayment. The Part B deductible applies.
MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR CARDIOVASCULAR BEHAVIORAL THERAPY
Each year, Medicare Part B will cover one cardiovascular behavioral therapy session with your primary care doctor or another qualified primary care physician to help beneficiaries lower their risk for cardiovascular disease. Behavioral therapy for cardiovascular health may include information about heart-healthy eating, discussing the benefits of aspirin (if appropriate), and checking your blood pressure. If your doctor accepts Medicare assignment, this therapy has no out-of-pocket cost.
MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FIR HEART DISEASE
Medicare Part D (prescription drug insurance) covers prescription drugs for heart disease. Heart disease is often managed or treated with prescription medications, so Medicare beneficiaries with heart disease need to have a Part D drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage. Co-pays and other out-of-pocket expenses may apply.
Let me close by offering a couple of cautionary notes. Although Original Medicare may cover an extensive list of preventive care services as listed above, you could be charged for services related to preventive care. Be careful when planning preventive care visits and find out if there will be any charges for related services like the doctor’s visit before the preventive services visit, facility fees for preventative services, tests or screenings, or diagnostic care received during a preventive care visit. Of course, Medicare Advantage plans are all different, so it is important that you find out what your plan covers specifically to avoid surprise bills.
Finally, you may have received an invitation in the mail from a company called “Life Line Screening.” The company offers a variety of screenings, usually in mobile vans set up in your neighborhood. The screenings are sold as packages ranging from two tests to as many as seven. The important thing you should know about these screenings is that Life Line does not participate in the Medicare program, and the cost of these services is not covered or reimbursable by Medicare. You should check with your primary care physician before you get screened for any of these services.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
