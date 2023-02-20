It’s a new year, and you possibly have a new plan and are thinking about a new you.
We hear it from doctors. Read and listen to it from health magazines and commercials. We hear it from our friends and family. We are all well aware of exercise’s physical and mental benefits. If you are signing up for Medicare or are already a part of the Medicare program, you are probably wondering if Medicare covers this essential part of a healthy lifestyle.
Unfortunately, the answer isn’t a simple yes or no. Whether you can count on Medicare to cover these costs depends on your coverage, but you have options.
Original Medicare (Parts A and B) doesn’t cover gym memberships, but it does cover some fitness-related benefits in particular situations. For example, Medicare covers the following:
•Medically necessary physical therapy to treat an injury or illness.
•Group sessions to prevent diabetes and programs from helping you manage your condition, change your diet, exercise more, and control your weight.
•Nutrition therapy as a free preventive benefit for people with diabetes or kidney disease.
•Weight-loss counseling for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher includes obesity screening, a dietary assessment, and behavioral therapy designed to help you lose weight by focusing on diet and exercise.
The critical thing to remember here is that Original Medicare covers medically necessary health services. Medicare does not cover gym memberships because it is not medically necessary to go to the gym. The Original Medicare program was created to help people aged 65 and over and people with certain disabilities access affordable major medical care, which does not include physical fitness. That’s a shame because regular exercise benefits physical and emotional health.
That said, many Medicare Advantage plans recognize the benefits of regular exercise and include gym benefits in their plan.
How does Medicare Advantage cover gym memberships?
In addition to covering the same services as Original Medicare, many Medicare Advantage Plans will offer expanded benefits to their members, such as dental and vision coverage. One of these benefits can include a gym membership through programs such as SilverSneakers. You will have to check with your area’s Medicare Advantage plan providers, as not every plan offers the same expanded benefits. Considering SilverSneakers is available in over 15,000 fitness center locations across the continental U.S., you’ll likely find a Medicare Advantage Plan participating in the program. Some Medicare Advantage Plans offer alternative medicine such as acupuncture, acupressure, massage, and other herbal remedies, to name a few.
While Medicare Advantage Plans will cover the same services as Original Medicare, the out-of-pocket costs can vary. You would also be restricted from using in-network providers for your non-emergency medical services. If you want to avoid private insurance by staying in Original Medicare but also benefit from a covered SilverSneakers program, you should consider looking at specific Medigap policies in your area.
MEDIGAP AND SILVER SNEAKERS
Officially, Medicare supplement insurances (Medigap) are available for purchase to help you with out-of-pocket costs for Medicare-covered services. Since Original Medicare and Medigap are in lock-step, Medigap plans do not cover gym memberships because Medicare does not. Usually, that would be the end of it.
However, many insurance companies that sell Medigap policies include coverage for a gym membership as an added benefit for purchasing from them. So, if you have Original Medicare and want coverage for a gym membership such as SilverSneakers, consider shopping for a Medigap plan in your area that offers it. Not only would you get that gym membership, but you will also have all the benefits of purchasing a Medigap plan.
Whether or not you can get it covered, you should make it a point to exercise a few hours per week. It is an investment in your body’s health and independence against atrophy.
Remember that you can get free gym memberships and fitness benefits in other ways. This may include the following:
•Employer and retiree health insurance may include wellness benefits, such as exercise programs, gym memberships, health coaching, health education classes, stress-management counseling, and weight-loss programs.
•Local gyms and fitness centers often offer senior discounts. Some YMCAs, for example, offer discounts for people 65 and older and financial assistance for low-income people.
•Senior centers may have free or low-cost exercise programs and gyms, group biking or walking programs, health and wellness education, and even personal trainers. Senior Centers are usually affiliated with local Area Agencies on Aging.
•Senior Planet from AARP has free weekly fitness and wellness sessions you can participate in from home. AARP’s Staying Fit section has a selection of on-demand exercise videos available to all.
Important: If you choose a Medicare Advantage Plan, don’t select a health plan solely based on a gym membership. There are many more practical concerns, including the cost, provider network, and overall benefits package. As mentioned earlier, there are several ways that
Medicare can improve your health, both mentally and physically. If you have had Medicare Part B for over 12 months, schedule your “Annual Wellness Visit” with your doctor. You and your doctor will develop a personalized prevention plan to keep you healthy.
If you recently became eligible for Medicare and have had Part B for less than 12 months, schedule your “Welcome to Medicare” preventative visit. This visit includes a review of your medical and social history. Your doctor will gather baseline measurements and recommend screenings and other preventive services. Remember there is no charge for the “Welcome to Medicare” or “Annual Wellness Visit.”
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
