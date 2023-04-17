Joel Mekler

Over your lifetime, it’s inescapable that you’ll probably see more than your fair share of doctors.
When your children were little, you probably took them to a pediatrician because babies and children have specialized needs that differ from us adults
On the other end of the spectrum, it only makes sense to visit doctors who specialize in caring for us as we age. Now the time may be near when adding a new doctor to the roster may become necessary: a geriatrician.
What is a geriatric doctor? For starters, it’s important to know that geriatricians are family practice or internal medicine physicians with additional specialized training to manage older adults’ unique and often multiple health concerns. Geriatricians are also particularly adept at tackling medication problems. Because many seniors take multiple medications simultaneously for various health conditions, and aging bodies often absorb and metabolize drugs differently from younger adults, unique side effects and drug interactions are not uncommon. A geriatrician will evaluate and monitor a patient’s medications to be sure they are not affecting the individual in a harmful way.
What’s the difference between a geriatric and a regular doctor? While most doctors, and even general practitioners, are trained to focus on a person’s illness or disease, geriatricians are trained to look at all aspects that can affect older patients- not just the physical symptoms. The additional training gives geriatric doctors more experience with common conditions in seniors and people with chronic conditions like heart disease, arthritis, osteoporosis, mobility issues, Alzheimer’s, and dementia. They also better understand how older bodies respond to different treatments.
Geriatricians often work with a team of other healthcare professionals like geriatric-trained nurses, rehabilitation therapists, nutritionists, social workers, and psychiatrists to provide care. And they will coordinate treatments among a patient’s specialists.
Typically, a geriatrician will spend more time at each appointment and collect greater information than an internal medicine doctor would. They help patients and families determine their long-term needs, like how long they can remain in their own homes safely without assistance and what type of services may be necessary when they need extra help.
What are some reasons and benefits of seeing a geriatrician? Not all seniors need to see a geriatrician. Seniors with fewer health problems are fine with following up with their primary care physician. There is no set age to see a geriatrician; for instance, a 65-year-old can require geriatric care when they have multiple medical issues, while an 80-year-old in excellent health may never require assistance.
A geriatrician should be consulted, especially when you:
•Have multiple or complex medical conditions
•Manage multiple medications
•Are starting to feel the symptoms of diseases associated with aging, like dementia, incontinence, incontinence, or osteoporosis
•Have family members or friends feeling considerable stress and strain as caregivers.
Geriatricians are trained to consider both the medical and social issues that can affect the health of older adults. Their approach can provide many benefits for older adults and their caregivers. These benefits include:
•More time for discussing complicated health conditions and situations
•Recommendations for care facilities and the right level of care
•Tips and strategies for improved safety in the home
•Coordination of care in the home, such as home-health services
•Recommendations for durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs or walkers
•Discussions about end-of-life-care options, including advance directives and hospice.
How do I find a geriatrician near me? Given that the senior population in America is larger than ever- with an estimated 10,000 people turning 65 every day – there is a growing need for geriatricians. Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of geriatricians in the United States, so finding one may be challenging, depending on where you live.
Use Medicare’s online physician search tool to locate one in your area. Just go to https://www.Medicare.gov/physiciancompare and type in your ZIP code or city and state in the “Enter your location” box, and then type in “geriatric medicine” in the “Search” box. Or you can also get this information by calling Medicare at (800) 633-4227. The American Geriatrics Society also has a geriatrician finder on its website at HealthinAging.org. There are a few other ways to find a geriatrician near you:
•Begin by asking your primary care doctor. They may be able to refer you to a geriatrician at the same office, clinic, or hospital in which they work.
•Contact your health insurance plan directly and ask if a participating geriatrician is nearby.
Note:{/em} If a doctor does not specify that they are a geriatric doctor, that does not necessarily mean they do not work with older patients. To make sure the doctor you’re considering truly has the type of experience you or a family member may need, ask for more information.
Does Medicare cover geriatric care? Your doctor visits, including geriatric doctors, are covered by Medicare Part B benefits and most Medicare Advantage plans. You will have costs under Original Medicare Part B. There’s a 20 percent coinsurance and an annual deductible. A Medicare Supplement may pick up the 20 percent coinsurance. Original Medicare does not limit doctor visits. To have the cost of your visit covered, you must choose a doctor that accepts Medicare.
On the other hand, Medicare Advantage (MA) is managed care and privately run. The insurance company established the rules and guidelines for what treatments and prescriptions you can have and when. Most MA plans require prior authorizations, and you may also need a referral from your primary care doctor to see a specialist.
Furthermore, most MA plans require an enrollee to stay in-network. If no provider is available, contact your plan to see if you can see an out-of-network doctor. Medicaid may also cover geriatric doctor visits. In particular, Medicaid covers almost all long-term care, of which geriatric care services are a part. You’ll have to find a doctor that accepts Medicaid.
A geriatrician can help older adults and their families navigate tricky medical and social situations. However, the most important thing is having a medical provider who listens and gives you the time you need – this is more important than having a provider with a special degree in geriatric medicine.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.