Most blood tests needed to diagnose a problem, detect a health issue early, and keep yourself healthy are covered by Medicare. But sometimes, Medicare’s coverage of blood tests is not always so cut and dry.
•What common blood tests does Medicare cover? Some of the blood tests covered by Medicare include tests for:
1. Diabetes: Medicare covers a blood test for diabetes once per year, or up to twice per year for high-risk individuals who have risk factors such as a history of high blood pressure or hypertension, a history of abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels, a history of high blood sugar or obesity.
2. Heart disease: A blood test is covered by Medicare once every five years to check your cholesterol, lipid (blood fat), and triglyceride levels to determine if you’re at risk for a heart attack or stroke.
3. HIV: Medicare covers yearly blood tests for HIV screening based on risk. Pregnant women can get an HIV blood test covered by Medicare up to 3 times during their pregnancy.
4. Hepatitis B & C: Medicare covers an HBV infection screening if you’re at elevated risk for Hepatitis B or pregnant. The blood test is covered once a year if you’re at high risk and is covered at various points of your pregnancy, depending on your risk level. Medicare covers Hepatitis C blood tests yearly if you’re at increased risk or meet certain other factors.
5. Colorectal cancer: Medicare covers a fecal occult blood test screening once a year if you’re 50 or older and have a referral from your doctor or other health care professional
6. Prostate cancer: Once a year. Medicare covers prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests for men over 50.
7. Various sexually transmitted diseases: Medicare annually covers blood tests for sexually transmitted infections (STI). The tests screen for chlamydia, syphilis, Hepatitis B, and gonorrhea.
8. Coronavirus disease 10 (COVID-19) antibody test: Also called a serology test, coronavirus tests are covered to see if your immune system responded to COVID-19 exposure and infection.
•Which part of Medicare covers blood tests? Original Medicare (Parts A and B) will only cover blood tests at Medicare-approved testing facilities. These facilities accept payment from Medicare. This includes the blood draw location and the laboratory that performs the test (if it’s not on-site).
Blood tests done as part of an inpatient hospital stay or skilled nursing facility are generally covered by Medicare Part A (hospital insurance). Blood tests ordered as part of outpatient care received at a doctor’s office or health clinic will be covered by Medicare Part B (medical insurance).
•How much does Medicare pay for blood work? If a person with Original Medicare goes to a Medicare-approved laboratory, they typically pay nothing for most diagnostic tests. However, there are exceptions when a person may need to pay part or all of the cost, such as when a doctor orders a laboratory test more often than Medicare coverage allows or when a doctor orders a laboratory test that Medicare does not cover.
To help with the cost when Medicare does not cover blood tests, people with Original Medicare can buy a Medigap plan, which is Medicare supplement insurance, from a private company.
•Does Medicare Advantage pay for blood tests? At a minimum, Medicare Advantage plans must offer the same services as Medicare Parts A and B. Many Advantage plans include benefits above and beyond what Original Medicare covers. A person with Medicare Advantage may be responsible for copayments and coinsurance. These costs vary among plans. Someone with a Medicare Advantage plan may also need to go to an in-network laboratory to get lower costs and may need to get a referral from their primary care doctor.
•Does Medicare offer coverage for routine bloodwork? In most cases, no. Medicare is likely not to cover routine blood work ordered without any justification that it is medically necessary. Many people would get routine bloodwork during their annual physical before Medicare. Well, this won’t be the same once you are on Medicare.
Medicare covers a Welcome to Medicare Visit within the first 12 months of your Part B effective date and an Annual Wellness Visit each year after. These two preventive visits are not as comprehensive as your typical annual physical, so routine bloodwork is not part of these visits. If your provider has a reason to order the blood test, then Medicare may cover that test. Otherwise, you would pay 100% of the cost for bloodwork that Medicare does not cover.
•Why isn’t Medicare paying for my blood test? As just described, blood tests are covered by Medicare if your doctor decides it is medically necessary. When a doctor orders a blood test, they provide the lab with a justification for ordering it. This is called the diagnosis. Many blood tests have limited coverage; a test will be covered only for specific diagnoses. If the diagnosis is not one Medicare accepts as justification for the test, they probably won’t pay for it.
Coding and medical necessity are two critical factors for bloodwork and whether or not Medicare will cover it. Remember that you will receive a bill if you are expected to pay anything for the service, and your Explanation of Benefits (EOB) should tell you more details about the service. If Medicare denies a service, the reason for the denial will be on the EOB.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.{/em})
