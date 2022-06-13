Many people with Medicare struggle to pay their bills each month. For some, it isn’t easy to make their Social Security check stretch enough to buy groceries and medications and pay the electric bill, insurance, rent, and phone bill.
The Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help for Medicare Part D assist eligible people with their Medicare health and prescription drug costs. Read these frequently asked questions and answers to see if these programs could help you or someone you know.
Reducing your Medicare Part A and B health care costs. What are Medicare Savings Programs? If you have Medicare and meet income and asset requirements, you may be eligible for financial assistance through a Medicare Savings Program. These programs help with Medicare costs like premiums and cost-sharing and are administered by state Medicaid programs.
There are three types available, and each type corresponds with a different level of aid and has different income requirements.
•Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program — helps pay for Medicare Part A and Part B premiums, deductible, coinsurance, and copayments.
•Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) Program — helps pay for Part B premium only.
•Qualified Individual (QI) Program – helps pay for Part B premium only.
What other benefits do Medicare Savings Programs have? Additional benefits of enrolling in an MSP include:
•Allowing you to enroll in Medicare Part B outside of usual enrollment periods (like the General Enrollment Period
•Eliminating your Part B late enrollment penalty if you have one
•Allowing you to enroll in Premium Part A outside of regular enrollment periods in some circumstances.
•Allowing you to be eligible for the Extra Help program automatically.
How low does my income need to qualify for Medicare Savings Programs? The 2022 monthly income limit for an individual is $1,529 per month, or for a couple, the limit is $2,060 per month.
What is counted as income? All your income is calculated, including social security, pensions, annuities, veteran’s benefits, rental income, etc. Also, you must include the amount that is automatically withdrawn from your social security check to pay for the Medicare Part B premium as part of your income.
What are the asset guidelines to be eligible for the program? Individuals must have assets or resources less than $8,400 for an individual, and couples must have assets below $12,600.
What exactly qualifies as an “asset?” Your assets include money in checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, investments, cash, and any real estate other than your home.
Does my house or car count as an asset? The house you live in and your car are not counted as assets.
How do I apply for the Medicare Savings Programs? Contact the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA-MEDI) program at your local Area Agency on Aging to see if you qualify. You can also contact the PA-MEDI Helpline at 1-800 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or go to your local county assistance (Medicaid) office. MSP eligibility requirements vary by state.
Reducing your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan costs. What is Extra Help for Part D? Extra Help – also known as Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) – is a federal program that helps people with limited income and assets pay for prescription drug costs. Like the Medicare Savings Programs, your income and assets are considered to determine how much help you can get.
In some cases, you’re automatically eligible for Extra Help if you’re enrolled in Medicare, and one of the following situations apply:
•You receive full Medicaid coverage.
•You’re in a Medicare Savings Program that pays for your Part B premiums.
•You receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
How much will Extra Help save me in prescription costs? Extra Help assists with monthly premiums, annual deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance costs. Social Security estimates that this program could save you over $5,100 per year. Qualifying for Extra Help also gives you a Special Enrollment Period once per calendar quarter during the first nine months of the year to enroll in or switch Part D plans. The program will also eliminate any Part D late enrollment penalty you may incur.
How much income can I have and still qualify for Extra Help? Your income can be up to $1,699/month for individuals or $2,289/month for couples. Note: Income limits may change each year.
What is the asset limit to be eligible for Extra Help? Individuals can have up to $15,510, and couples can have $30,950. Note: Asset limits may change each year.
I think I meet the qualifications! How do I apply for the program? You can see if you qualify and fill out an application online at www.socialsecurity.gov/extrahelp, or call Social Security at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
I am just a little over the income and asset limits. Should I still apply? Yes. Talk to a PA-MEDI counselor at your local Area Agency on Aging. The counselors may be able to help identify some things that are not counted toward the limits, such as money set aside for a burial account, or you may have dependents living with you. If you are close to the qualifying guidelines, you should apply.
Millions of seniors on a fixed income may sometimes have trouble paying for healthcare and prescription drug costs. If you have a chronic health condition that requires ongoing treatment or frequent doctor visits, you know that copayment and coinsurance costs can quickly add up.
Fortunately, many public assistance programs are available for eligible Medicare beneficiaries with limited income. The Extra Help and the Medicare Savings Program can save a beneficiary over $7,000 a year. Many people qualify for these programs and don’t even know it, so take a moment to help spread the word about these money-saving Medicare programs.
Here are some helpful links:
•www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp/
