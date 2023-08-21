If you have Medicare or will soon, you probably know the basics of what it covers. But how much do you know about the lesser-known benefits included with Medicare health insurance coverage?
They aren’t exactly free because most of us still have to pay the Part B premium. But these included services have no out-of-pocket costs for many Medicare beneficiaries.
There are some caveats. For example, there may be limitations on frequency, and your health care provider must accept Medicare’s payment conditions. Still, it’s worth knowing these benefits are in your pocket if you have Original Medicare, one of the two main types of Medicare. Costs may differ for Medicare Advantage plans, the other main type of Medicare.
Following are services available to Medicare recipients that could save you money and help prevent costly health problems.
‘WELCOME TO MEDICARE’ PREVENTIVE VISIT
This is available only in the first 12 months you are on Part B. It includes a review of your medical history, certain screenings and shots, measurements of vital signs, a simple vision test, a review of potential risk for depression, an offer to discuss advance directions, and a written plan outlining which screenings, shots, and other preventive services you need. This visit is covered one time.
ANNUAL WELLNESS VISIT
The purpose of the annual wellness visit available to Medicare recipients is to develop or update a personalized plan to help prevent disease and disability based on your health situation. You’re eligible for this free exam if you’ve had Medicare Part B for over 12 months. The physician will review your medical history, update your list of providers and medications, measure your height, weight, blood pressure, and other vital signs, and provide personalized health advice and treatment options.
Just note that costs, such as a deductible, might apply if, during an annual visit, you receive additional tests or services that aren’t among covered preventive benefits.
MAMMOGRAM
An annual screening mammogram is free. If you require a diagnostic mammogram, you’ll pay a 20 percent copay, and the Part B deductible will apply.
COLONOSCOPY
A screening colonoscopy once every 24 months is free if you’re at high risk for colorectal cancer. If you aren’t at high risk for colorectal cancer, Medicare covers this test once every ten years.
DIABETES SCREENING
You’re eligible for two free screenings each year if you have a history of high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, are obese, or have a history of high blood sugar levels. The screenings will also be free if two or more of these issues apply to you: You are over 65, are overweight or have a family history of diabetes, or you had diabetes when you were pregnant.
PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING
An annual PSA test is free. A digital rectal exam will cost you 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount, plus the doctor’s services related to the exam. The Part B deductible also applies.
VACCINES
Annual flu shots, vaccines to prevent pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia and shots for hepatitis B (for those at high or medium risk) are covered free of charge.
Note: The shingles vaccine is fully covered for everyone with Medicare Part D drug coverage starting January 2023.
CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE (BEHAVIORAL THERAPY)
As a Medicare recipient, you also get a free yearly visit with your primary care provider to help lower your cardiovascular disease risk.
LUNG CANCER SCREENING
An annual test with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is free if you are between 55 and 77, don’t have any signs of lung cancer, are a smoker or have quit in the past 15 years, and have a tobacco smoking history of at least 30 “pack years” (meaning you smoked an average of one pack a day for 30 years).
DEPRESSION SCREENING
A yearly screening is free if conducted in a primary care center where follow-up and referrals are available. Copays may apply for follow-up care.
BONE DENSITY TESTS
Also known as bone mass measurements, these tests help determine whether you are at risk for broken bones. They are free to eligible Medicare recipients every 24 months or more often if medically necessary. To qualify, you must meet one or more of the following criteria.
•Be a woman deemed estrogen-deficient and at risk of osteoporosis by a doctor.
•Have X-rays that show possible osteoporosis, osteopenia, or vertebral fractures
•Take prednisone or steroid-type drugs.
•Be diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism.
•Be on osteoporosis drug therapy that must be monitored for effectiveness.
DIABETES MANAGEMENT TRAINING
Those who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to free self-management training. Offered on an outpatient basis, this training occurs mainly in a group setting and covers topics such as monitoring blood sugar, eating healthfully, and administering medication. Medicare will pay for up to 10 hours of initial training and, in some cases, two hours of follow-up training every subsequent year.
NUTRITION THERAPY
Those with diabetes or kidney disease or who have had a kidney transplant within 36 months are eligible for free medical nutrition therapy. Covered services may include an initial nutrition and lifestyle assessment, individual and group therapy, and follow-up visits.
INSURANCE ASSISTANCE
People eligible for Medicare and their families and caregivers can access free in-depth, one-on-one insurance counseling and assistance from the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP). There is a SHIP for every state and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A SHIP can be beneficial during open enrollment season, although they offer various other services besides one-on-one assistance with reviewing your Medicare plan options. They can also:
•Answer questions about what Medicare does and does not cover.
•Tell you about out-of-pocket cost assistance programs for which you might be eligible.
•Help you understand Medicare’s eligibility criteria.
•Explain how Medicare coverage works in conjunction with supplemental insurance policies, Medicaid, and other forms of health insurance.
The SHIP program in Pennsylvania is PA MEDI, which stands for Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight. PA MEDI counselors can be reached at the Area Agency on Aging serving your local area. The PA MEDI Helpline is also available at 1-800-783-7067 from8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
It pays to take advantage of Medicare’s free services to keep yourself as healthy as possible.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
