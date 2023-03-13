Joel Mekler

March 31 is a double deadline for certain people eligible for Medicare.
Below are two important enrollment opportunities to keep in mind.
MEDICARE GENERAL ENROLLMENT (JAN. 1-MARCH 31)
If you missed your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) to sign up for Medicare, you could still sign up for Part A and B during the General Enrollment Period or GEP, which runs from Jan. 1 through March 31. Some folks can safely delay enrolling in Medicare Part B and avoid a Part B late enrollment penalty because they are 65 and older, currently working, and have active group health coverage through their employer. In this situation, people can usually wait until nearing retirement to sign up for Medicare Part B.
People should take advantage of the Medicare General Enrollment Period in the following circumstances:
You declined Part B when you were first eligible during your Initial Enrollment Period.
You, at some point, canceled your Part B coverage without having other insurance but would now like to re-enroll.
You failed to enroll in Part B within eight months after your current employer or union coverage ended or when your employment ended – whichever happened first.
Under new rules that took effect Jan. 1, 2023, when an individual enrolls anytime during the GEP, the individual’s coverage becomes effective the first day of the following month. For example, if an individual enrolls in Medicare Part A and Part B on Jan. 10, 2023, then the individual’s Medicare coverage becomes effective on Feb. 1, 2023.
Under previous rules, when an individual enrolled in Medicare during the GEP, coverage always became effective the following July 1. This means that under the new GEP rules, individuals who enroll in Medicare during the GEP will not need to wait longer to use their Medicare benefits.
Please note that if you enroll in Medicare during the GEP, you may incur late penalties for your enrollment in Medicare if you don’t enroll in time. So, in addition to paying your regular premiums for Part B (and Part A, if applicable), you’ll also have to pay a late enrollment penalty as long as you remain enrolled in Medicare.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OPEN ENROLLMENT (JAN. 1-MARCH 31)
Older adults and people with disabilities who are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan have until March 31 to switch to another MA plan or return to Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D) during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP).
The MA OEP occurs each year from Jan. 1 through March 31. Only one change can be made during this period, which will take effect the first day of the month after the month in which the person enrolls. For example, if a person uses this MA OEP to change from one MA plan to another on March 12, the new coverage begins on April 1.
Changes that can be made during this period include switching from a MA plan to:
A different MA plan with drug coverage;
A different MA plan without drug coverage;
Original Medicare and a Part D plan; or
Original Medicare without a Part D plan.
Individuals in Original Medicare may not use the MA OEP to change their standalone Part D Plan choice or join an MA plan for the first time. For most enrollees, except those receiving “Extra Help,” this is usually the last opportunity to change coverage during the year unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP), for example, if they move out of the plan service area.
People who want to leave their MA plan and enroll in Original Medicare may be able to purchase a Medigap supplement policy that pays for some or most all deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments after Original Medicare pays first. Limited federal and varied state rules create protected times when someone has a right to purchase a Medigap. Please be advised that outside of these protected times, companies can refuse to sell a Medigap policy, impose specific medical requirements, charge a higher monthly premium based on health status or age, or require a six-month waiting period before Medigap will cover pre-existing conditions.
Need help understanding these enrollment periods?
The Pennsylvania State Health Insurance and Assistance Program, or the Pennsylvania Medical Decision and Insight Program (PA-MEDI for short), helps people understand their Medicare and other health insurance benefits and assists them in making informed decisions about their health care options. PA MEDI counselors work individually and confidentially with individuals to determine their healthcare needs and preferences, compare health insurance options, plan for long-term living, and obtain Medicare and supplemental coverage that fits their lifestyle and budget. The PA MEDI Helpline is available at (800( 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekedays.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
