Joel Mekler

I wish I could tell you that everything is smooth sailing after you’ve selected your initial coverage and are done looking at Medicare options. But that’s not the case if you want to manage your dollars wisely.
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, also known as the Annual Election Period, allows you to change your existing Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage for the following year. Each fall during the Annual Enrollment Period, anyone with Medicare coverage can benefit from this enrollment period.
Listed below are month-to-month highlights before, during, and after Medicare Annual Enrollment.
•July 2022: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the average monthly premium for standard Medicare Part D coverage is projected to be approximately $31.50 in 2023. This expected amount decreases by 1.8% from $32.08 in 2022.September 2022
Millions of people receive the 2023 Medicare & You handbook at their homes by mail. This is to help prepare people for the Annual Election Period, which occurs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
•September 2022: Each September, your Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D prescription drug plan will send via mail or email an “Annual Notice of Change” packet that details all the upcoming changes your plan will make in 2023. You must sit down and carefully review it each year and decide whether you wish to stay with your current plan (which will automatically renew) or transition to a different plan. The ANOC will explain any premium, network, coverage, or cost-sharing changes. Most importantly, look for any medications your plan may be dropping or moving to a more expensive tier. Check your plan’s online provider directory to ensure that your providers still participate with the plan. Unfortunately, most beneficiaries fail to take the time to review this important letter. You don’t want to discover in January – when it is too late to make changes – that your Part D plan no longer covers one of your expensive brand-name medications.
Here are some questions you should ask when reviewing your “Annual Notice of Change”:
•Does the plan still cover your necessary medications next year?
•Are there any coverage restrictions for those medications, such as quantity limits or prior authorizations?
•How much will you pay for generic and brand-name drugs?
•Has the monthly premium increased?
•Has the Part D drug deductible increased?
If your plan is a Medicare Advantage plan, here are additional questions you should ask yourself as you review your ANOC:
•Are the doctors and hospitals still in the plan’s network next year? Check the plan’s online provider directory.
•Will you need a referral from your PCP to see a specialist?
•How much is the plan’s out-of-pocket maximum (MOOP) for next year? Has it increased from this year?
•Do you have funds available to cover that MOOP in a severe illness?
•How much are the copays for health care services that you know you will need? Can you afford those copays?
•Is there a medical deductible? Is there a drug deductible?
If you receive your ANOC letter electronically, remember to look for that ANOC email every September. If you miss the email when it arrives, you might forget to review your coverage changes for next year. Put this on your calendar. If you don’t receive your ANOC either thru email or mail by Sept. 30, call your insurance plan or access the ANOC online at your plan’s website. The process can be time-consuming, but it’s well worth the effort. If the changes outlined in the ANOC appear minor, you can keep your current plan. It will automatically renew. But be aware that a change that seems insignificant may cost you more down the road.
•Oct. 1, 2022: Insurers can begin to market their plans for 2023 officially. However, expect to see solicitations from insurance companies arrive in your mailbox before that date. Don’t be swayed by slick TV ads or sales pitches promising extra benefits but whose fine print limiting actual coverage is usually not explained. October 1 is also when CMS uploads the 2023 plan and drug benefit data on their Plan Finder. Medicare’s Plan Finder is an online tool that allows you to compare plans using many variables. You must first set up a MyMedicare.gov account. Setting up an account is easy and requires only a few steps. Begin by going to www.Medicare.gov and clicking on the login/Create an Account box.
•Mid-October 2022: Social Security typically announces cost-of-living allowances (COLAs) for the following year. October 15, 2022Last date employer/union and other group health plans must tell enrollees whether or not their drug coverage is creditable. The 2023 Medicare Annual Election Period officially begins.
•Mid-November 2022: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) releases new Medicare Part A and Part B premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amount for 2023. December 7, 2022The 2023 Annual Election Period officially ends.December 2022Social Security Benefit Rate Change Notice is mailed – informs people about benefit changes and Medicare premiums due to cost-of-living increases, etc. January 1, 2023If you switch plans during the open enrollment period, your coverage in the new plan begins on January 1. You don’t need to inform Medicare or your existing plan of the change; enrolling in a new plan automatically cancels the old one. If you want to stay with your plan, you don’t need to do anything. Your current enrollment continues into next year.
•Jan. 1- March 31, 2023: Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MAOEP) allows current Medicare Advantage plan members to change plans. In essence, the MAOEP gives certain enrollees another chance to change plans if they are dissatisfied with their current one. The MAOEP is more restrictive than the Medicare Annual Election Period. An individual with Original Medicare cannot switch to Medicare Advantage.
Important: It’s easy to lose track of the above dates. Remember that the last day you can change plans during the Medicare Annual Election Period is December 7th. Medicare’s consumer helpline – at (800) 633-4227 or TTY (877) 486-2048 — takes any questions on Medicare at no charge. This includes asking a customer service representative to search the online Plan Finder for the Part D, or Medicare Advantage plans that best meet your needs and preferences – and then mail printouts to you. This way, you can get details of two or three plans ready to compare and pick the one you think will give you the best service and deal on the cost. If you allow Medicare to enroll you in a specific plan, be sure to get the name of the representative, and the date/time of your call. Medicare customer service reps have been known to make mistakes. Depending on the circumstances, you may still be able to change plans due to an agency error.
The Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight Program (PA-MEDI) is a valuable resource for anyone who needs help with Medicare issues. They provide personal support from trained counselors free of charge when you’re trying to find a Part D drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan that meets your needs, apply for Extra Help or Medicaid, appeal, or resolve various other problems. Call (800) 783-7067 to locate your nearest PA-MEDI office.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
