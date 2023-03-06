Joel Mekler

Medicare is complicated, and mistakes can forever impact your costs and coverage. Avoiding costly mistakes is crucial to the financial security of retiring America.
Over the past 12 years, I have helped Medicare beneficiaries navigate their entry into and maintenance of Medicare. In my view, there are three huge deals about getting Medicare right:
•Enroll at the right time. Medicare has a bewildering mix of enrollment periods. You need to use the right one.
•Choose the right mix of Medicare coverage. There are only two main paths here. One is Original Medicare (Parts A and B), perhaps with a Medicare supplemental policy, plus a Part D prescription drug plan. The other is a Medicare Advantage plan, usually including a Part D plan.
•Understand what these various parts of Medicare cover and how to use them.
MISTAKE NO.1: ASSUMING MEDICARE IS FREE
I’ve got good news and bad news for you. The good news is that part of Medicare is free for most people when they enroll in Medicare. That’s because you’ve already paid taxes during your working years to cover the cost. The bad news is that the rest of Medicare is not free, and assuming so is the first mistake I see many people make when it comes to Medicare. Assuming Medicare is free can leave you blindsided when you reach 65. Medicare has never been free. It has monthly premiums that you will pay for the rest of your life.
I’ve met hundreds of people over the years who didn’t know Medicare cost anything until the day they enrolled. Many others knew that Medicare has monthly premiums but didn’t realize that their incomes would affect how high those premiums might be. The various parts of Medicare all have costs associated with them. Yet, for some reason, the myth that Medicare is free or nearly free exists.
There are two kinds of expenses you’ll pay when you have Medicare. These are (1) the cost of the insurance itself, which we call the monthly premiums; and (2) cost-sharing expenses that you’ll pay at the time you receive medical services. Medicare covers a portion of your health care costs. You cover the rest in deductibles, copays, and coinsurance.
MISTAKE NO. 2: EXPECTING MEDICARE TO COVER ALL COSTS
Now that you know that Medicare isn’t free, some people still believe that Medicare will cover everything. Let’s take a moment to discuss a few things that Medicare doesn’t cover. These are expenses you will need to pay for yourself. Some of them come as quite a surprise to new Medicare beneficiaries. You want to know about them upfront rather than after you’ve had an expensive procedure only to find that it’s not covered. Some of them will seem rather obvious, such as care received outside the United States and cosmetic procedures. Others are less so, such as routine foot care, massage therapy, and other holistic health services. Medicare won’t cover other expenses such as routine dental exams, vision, hearing aids, non-Medicare home care, and long-term care costs.
MISTAKE NO. 3: MISSING YOUR INITIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD
Medicare has specific enrollment periods that govern when you can enroll, change, or disenroll from certain coverages. Becoming familiar with them will help you avoid late penalties and unexpected medical bills.
As you near 65, you will encounter the first and most important of these: your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). The federal government gives you a seven-month window to sign up for Medicare. Your IEP begins three months before your 65th birthday, the month of your birthday, and then extends for three months after your birthday month.
If Medicare is your primary coverage, meaning your main source of health insurance, you need to enroll in both Medicare Parts A and B during your IEP. Don’t expect Medicare to notify you when it’s time to sign up. The government expects you to have done your research and know when to enroll. The Social Security office enrolls some people automatically but not others.
Here’s what you need to know:
•Taking social security benefits already? Social Security will automatically enroll you in Parts A and B. Not receiving social security benefits yet? You must enroll yourself.
•Enrolling anytime during your 7-month window will help you avoid a late enrollment penalty. If you enroll in the first three months of your 7-month window, your Medicare benefits will begin on the first month you turn 65. Again, if Medicare is primary coverage, you should enroll in Medicare in those three months before your birthday month so that your benefits will begin the month you turn 65. However, your start date will be delayed by a month if you choose to enroll three months after your 65th birthday.
MISTAKE NO. 4: ORIGINAL MEDICARE VS. MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
People must make a crucial decision when they enroll in Medicare: Do I choose government-run Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) along with a Medigap plan plus a Part D prescription drug plan, or should I choose a privately-run Medicare Advantage plan that will cover everything Original Medicare Part A and Part B does and Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. You need to understand the pros and cons of each option. For example, Medicare Advantage plans generally have lower premiums. However, you pay deductibles, co-payments, and coinsurance as you go. Unlike Original Medicare, Advantage plans significantly restrict where and how you receive care. On the plus side, most Advantage plans offer supplemental benefits like dental, vision, hearing care, and gym memberships not covered by Original Medicare. Advantage plans also protect against catastrophic medical costs.
MISTAKE NO. 5: FAILING TO REVIEW YOUR COVERAGE
Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans change their benefits annually. Watch for your “Annual Notice of Change” from your insurance carrier in September. Open the packet and review it carefully. What’s changing? Your monthly premiums? Your copays? One of your medications?
If the changes are minor, you can keep your current plan. It will automatically renew. If you find changes that you don’t like, you can shop for a new plan during the upcoming Annual Election Period. At that time, beneficiaries can reevaluate and switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa, or switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you also have another opportunity to switch from one plan to another or return to your Original Medicare during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1 – March 31 each year). Unfortunately, very few people take advantage of the open enrollment period to change plans which could save them hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
