Joel Mekler

The open enrollment period for Medicare will soon be ending. Those looking to join or change their Medicare plans for 2023 must do so before Dec. 7.
Like many people, you’ve waited until the very last minute to shop your options. There are several reasons: inertia, fear, or feeling overwhelmed with too many choices. It’s not the kind of shopping people like to do, and it’s confusing. When it’s the last few days of annual enrollment, and down to the wire, beneficiaries can make costly mistakes when they rush to pick a plan.
Here are some common open enrollment mistakes that people make in the waning days and hours of Medicare open enrollment:
•Not checking your doctors for 2023. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you generally must get medical care from doctors within that plan’s network – and a plan’s network can change at any time. Before you stick with the plan you’re in, make sure your preferred medical providers and hospitals are still in the plan’s network in 2023.
This may require some legwork since websites and provider directories aren’t always updated. Your doctor’s office staffer rarely understands the differences between Medicare plans. The responsibility falls on you to determine whether they accept the plan. If your doctor’s office participates in any Medicare Advantage plans, you need to get the exact plan name (s) for the plan (s) in which they participate. Then double-check that information using the Medicare Advantage plan’s online directory.
Tip: Here’s an example of the wrong question to ask at your doctor’s office: “Do you take Blue Cross Blue Shield?” I’m just using Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) as an example since they are a well-known brand. You can switch it out with any other insurance company name, but the result is the same. It’s not specific enough. The doctor’s office may tell you that, yes, they take BCBS. The problem is that the staffer may have meant that they accept BCBS Medigap plans, not BCBS Medicare Advantage plans, which are different. Alternatively, she may have meant that they take BCBS Medicare Advantage PPO, but that doesn’t mean they are also in the network for the company’s Medicare HMO.
•Not comparing prescription drug plans. Whether you have Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage, your prescription drug coverage comes from a private insurance company, and it’s very likely to change what it covers each year. Your regular prescription medication may cost more in 2023, or an insurer may not cover it. And, in most cases, there’s another plan out there that may also cover the drug (s) for less.
It pays to plug your drugs into Medicare.gov to see what plans they suggest for you. Tip: If you log into your account at Medicare.gov, your medication history is already there. This makes it much easier to shop for plans rather than tediously putting everything in line by line and milligram by the milligram.
•Skipping Part D coverage without other coverage. I recommend that most of you enroll in Part D unless you have some other form of creditable drug coverage. Even if you don’t take any medication, consider enrolling in the least expensive plan to have coverage if and when you need it. You’ll also avoid the Part D late-enrollment penalty.
•Thinking all doctors will take your PPO plan. A preferred provider organization, or PPO plan, is a health plan that allows members to see out-of-network doctors, usually for a higher price. Access to a broad network of doctors, hospitals, and other care providers at a negotiated rate is a significant benefit. With a PPO, you may pay a flat copay fee or a percentage (coinsurance) for things like doctor and hospital visits. However, not all doctors take every PPO plan. Providers can refuse someone at the point of service if they don’t want to bill the plan. Tip: For full provider choice, choosing Original Medicare with Medicare Supplement Insurance or Medigap is the most prudent solution.
•Being swayed by the splashy ads and ancillary benefits. Medicare open enrollment season means Medicare commercials galore, and Medicare Advantage plans have appealing things to offer, like no premiums and some coverage for hearing, dental, and vision care. But most of these ancillary benefits are relatively limited in nature. However, they are still “extras” that you don’t get with Original Medicare. Though they may sound appealing, remember that you should buy health insurance for reliable, solid coverage for serious health events or illnesses.
Tip: I don’t recommend choosing your health plan based solely on a dental benefit or gym membership.
•Waiting too long to ask for help. Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7, but you don’t want to wait until the last day — or even the last week — to start your research. If you have questions, you can get help through programs like the State Health Insurance Assistance Program or SHIP. Counselors at SHIP programs can offer free assistance with your Medicare choices, but they get swamped in the waning days of open enrollment. If you need help, don’t wait. Alternatively, you can contact 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Of course, if you’re happy with your Medicare plan, you don’t need to take any action. However, do your due diligence and compare your options because you won’t know if there’s a better option for you.
This year’s open enrollment is at least as important — maybe more important than ever because of rising inflation. Don’t be lulled into complacency. The best and most important thing you can do is concentrate on what needs to happen this year to make sure you are protected for 2023 and worry about whatever happens beyond 2023 later.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
