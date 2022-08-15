Joel Mekler

It isn’t easy to navigate Medicare when you have plenty of time to plan, let alone when you are suddenly discharged from the hospital to your home or another healthcare setting.
Today, hospitals have a strong financial incentive to discharge Medicare patients quickly. Medicare generally pays hospitals flat rates based on the medical problem being treated. If the hospital spends less money on your care than Medicare pays, it makes money, and vice versa. According to Medicare, one in five hospital inpatients return to the hospital within 30 days of leaving.
During a hospital inpatient stay, Medicare beneficiaries have important rights regarding medical care. Whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan, your rights are the same. You have the right to appeal an early or premature hospital discharge decision and proper post-hospital care.
WHAT IS DISCHARGE PLANNING?
Discharge planning is important for reviewing and making arrangements for ongoing healthcare needs across healthcare settings, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health, or hospice. When focusing on discharge planning, Medicare beneficiaries should carefully read all documents to explain rights to services, including discharge evaluations and discharge planning documents. Beneficiaries should also question treating physicians, nurses, social workers, home health, and hospice care providers about necessary services as their condition improves or declines, voice opinions and concerns, and participate fully in all care decisions.
YOUR MEDICARE RIGHTS
A hospital must give you the Important Message from Medicare at or near an inpatient admission. This Medicare notice explains that you have the right:
•To receive Medicare-covered services, including necessary hospital services and services you may need after discharge if your doctor orders. You have the right to know about these services, who will pay for them, and where you can get them.
•To be involved in any decisions about your hospital stay and know who will pay for it.
•To appeal if you think you are being discharged too soon. The notice also explains how to file an appeal.
NOTIFYING YOU OF YOUR RIGHTS
To ensure you are promptly informed about your discharge rights, hospitals must usually give you the Important Message from Medicare upon admission and before discharge.
The hospital must give you the Important Notice from Medicare at or near admission, but no later than two days after entry. It must ask you to sign and date the notice at that time. The hospital must give you the original copy of the signed statement and keep a copy for its records.
Before you are discharged, the hospital must give you another copy of the Important Message from Medicare. It must give you this notice as far in advance of your discharge as possible, but no more than two days before your planned discharge date. The second notice is not required during the short hospital stays if the original notice was given to you within two days of your scheduled discharge date. If the hospital gives you the second notice on your discharge date, it must deliver it to you at least four hours before your planned discharge.
The hospital must deliver the Important Message from Medicare to you in person. However, if you cannot understand the notice, the hospital must provide it to your representative and ask them to sign it. Your representative can be someone who has the legal authority to act for you, a family member, or a close friend.
APPEALING A HOSPITAL DISCHARGE DECISION
Your hospital, doctor, or Medicare health plan will inform you of your planned discharge date. If you think you are not ready to leave the hospital, tell your doctor and the hospital staff immediately about your concerns. Ask your doctor to advocate for your interests. Sometimes hospitals and health plans pressure doctors to arrange quick discharge.
You should request an appeal if your concerns about early discharge are not resolved. You can stay in the hospital, and Medicare will continue to cover your stay as long as you file the appeal before you are discharged. Once you appeal, you will not have to pay for the services you receive during the appeal (except for charges like copays and deductibles).
It is best to file your appeal on or just before the planned discharge date. Ask for an “Immediate Review.” Your representative, such as a legal agent or family member, can file an appeal on your behalf.
To file your appeal in Pennsylvania, call Livanta at (877) 588-1123. Livanta is a “Quality Improvement Organization” — a private organization working under contract with Medicare to handle specific appeals and other matters. Tell Livanta why you object to the planned discharge and provide any information that supports your appeal.
After you file your appeal, the hospital (or your Medicare Advantage plan) must give you a Detailed Notice of Discharge explaining why it thinks you are ready to be discharged. The hospital will send a copy of your medical records to Livanta for its review.
These appeals are completed quickly. Livanta will notify you and the hospital of its decision, usually within one day after receiving the necessary information.
•If Livanta finds that you are not ready to be discharged, Medicare will continue to cover your hospital stay.
•If Livanta finds you are ready to be discharged, Medicare will continue to cover your services until noon of the day after Livanta notifies you of its decision. Livanta must notify you of its decision by telephone and in writing. The written notice will describe additional options for appeal.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
