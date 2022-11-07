Joel Mekler

It’s that time of year again when millions of Medicare beneficiaries have the chance to evaluate and change Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans during the annual election period.
In addition to the challenge of sifting through the dizzying array of health and drug choices, it’s also important to brace yourself for a barrage of advertising that turns up in mailboxes and television.
Some of that advertising has sparked a surge in consumer complaints about deceptive claims in marketing for Medicare Advantage, the fast-growing commercially offered managed-care alternative to traditional fee-for-service Medicare and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which runs Medicare, recently reported receiving 39,617 complaints in 2021 – a dramatic 155% increase compared with the number of complaints received in 2020.
CMS also announced new rules aimed at curbing deceptive advertising practices by third-party marketers of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans, including new disclosure requirements and a reminder to the insurance companies that run Advantage plans that they are responsible for any claims made by brokers and call centers.
Despite CMS’ new rules, you should know that the annual election period is prime time for scammers. Scammers know people are overwhelmed evaluating the different Medicare plans. And while the majority of agents and brokers are honest and reputable, some salespeople use dishonest and hard-sell tactics.
Here are six examples of Medicare marketing and enrollment violations:
•An unsolicited call or a home visit from an insurance agent or broker, including receiving leaflets, flyers, door hangers, etc. — on your car or at your home.
•An agent or broker presenting themselves as being sent by or representing Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security.
•An agent or broker bringing up other insurance products, such as life insurance or annuities, during a meeting about Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plan products.
•Attendees at a marketing event are asked to provide contact information or are called without permission.
•An agent or broker signing a beneficiary up for a plan despite knowing that the beneficiary’s prescriptions or services would not be covered.
•Conducting marketing or sales activities at an educational event or approaching beneficiaries in common public areas.
If you notice one of these marketing violations, please contact the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 1-800-356-3606 and ask to speak to an SMP advocate. All services are free and confidential.
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
If you request an appointment with an agent to visit or call to talk about your Medicare coverage options, remember you have certain rights, and agents must follow the law:
•Agents must give you information only about items listed in the scope of appointment form you filled out when you asked for an appointment. They can’t discuss other Medicare or insurance products you didn’t ask to discuss.
•Agents can’t set their time limits for you to sign up for a plan. Everyone has until December 7 to enroll, and there aren’t any extra benefits for signing up early.
•They can’t threaten to take away your benefits if you don’t sign up for a plan or offer you gifts if you agree to sign up.
•Agents cannot suggest that Medicare endorses or prefers their plan.
Don’t be fooled by sales materials that look like they’re from a government agency. Private insurance companies like Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Aetna, Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UPMC all sell Advantage plans, Medicare supplement plans, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. CMS approves and standardizes these plans, but they do not directly promote or sell any of these options. Again, be skeptical of promotional materials claiming to come from or being endorsed by the government.
Keep in mind that many legitimate insurance agents and brokerage firms sell Medigap, Part D, and Advantage plans on behalf of private insurance companies. Some of these entities work with marketing and lead generation companies that advertise heavily online and on television. Legitimate firms and license brokers are not scammers. They sell actual Medicare policies but be aware that they may only offer a limited number of plans from specific carriers; they may charge fees and receive commissions for their sales.
FINAL TIPS
After you pick the right plan, be sure you get all the details in writing before you sign up. Take time to read all information and verify details. For example, before you sign up, reach out to your doctors to ensure they are in that plan’s network.
Going through CMS directly is the safest way to explore your options and make changes to your coverage. If you need help comparing plans and finding the best one for your situation, contact your local Area Agency on Aging and make an appointment with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to get free and unbiased health insurance counseling.In Pennsylvania, the program is called the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight Program, or PA-MEDI for short.
Protect your medical information. Scammers might call and pretend to be Medicare representatives or agents to steal your Medicare number or other personal information. They can use a fake CallerID name to impersonate Medicare or another organization you know. Don’t trust the name displayed on your phone’s CallerID screen. If anyone calls and asks for your Medicare, Social Security, bank, or credit card information, hang up. A scammer can use your personal information to file false claims, sign you up for a plan you didn’t agree with, or even steal your identity.
For more information and help reporting Medicare fraud, errors, or abuse, visit www.smpresource.org or call (800) 356-3606. To report an impersonator who pretended to be from Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE and visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If you think someone misused your personal or financial information, report it at IdentityTheft.gov and get started on your recovery plan.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.